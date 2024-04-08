Key Takeaways Meet with Glyndwr to dicuss his upcoming Archery Trial in Sacred Arbor.

Accompany Glyndwr to the Sacred Arbor.

Help rescue Glyndwr's sister and carry her to safety from the Ogre's den.

The side quest “A Trial of Archery” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available after you complete the “Gift of Bow” side quest, and it starts in Vernworth.

Attend Glyndwr’s Trial

Glyndwr will be waiting outside the weaponsmith in Vernworth again. This time he will go out of his way to speak with you. He is still preparing for his archery trial, and he had been hoping that you would attend his trial. To make your way to Arbor you must be escorted, and he’s more than happy to be your guide to this new land. When you are ready to move forward you just have to meet him at the log bridge where he trains. The meeting spot will be east of the Mountain Ruins, where the previous side quest had taken place. When you make it to the camp Glyndwr is waiting at, you’ll be off to the Sacred Arbor.

Accompany Glyndwr to the Sacred Arbor

Glyndwr will lead the way to Sacred Arbor. Take care as you travel with him, because the path will have enemies scattered around. For example, I didn’t encounter much more than wolves, but there could be other enemies depending on what time of day you continue the quest. You’ll follow Glyndwr for a short time, and he’ll lead you to some ledges you have to climb before the entrance of the Sacred Arbor is clear for you to see.

Once you reach Sacred Arbor, Glyndwr will speak with his fellow elves in Elvish. Unless you have a translator with you, it won’t be clear about what’s being said at this time. Allow Glyndwr to speak with his fellow elves and Glyndwr will lead you into town. You are to remain by his side during your time here, so that he can effectively be your translator during your time here.

Help Glyndwr Rescue His Sister

After you reach Glyndwr’s house, you’ll encounter another elf by the name of Taliesin. He’s going to inform Glyndwr of a new turn of events that happened while he was traveling. Glyndwr is ordered to stay in town while the veterans go out in search of his sister Doireann. Now we must meet him at the Ogre’s den where his sister has been taken. Make your way east of the town to meet him and rescue Doireann.

When you reach the cave, Glyndwr will want to speak with you before you can start exploring. You’ll end up fighting wolves and goblins along the path. When you get to the open area, make your way to the next chamber for another scene to play out.

Carry Doireann Away from Danger

After Glyndwr shares the plan with you, he's going to shoot the Ogre and force it to drop Doireann. Your task is to grab her and carry her away from the chamber to safety. Once you reach the entrance to the cave with Doireann, you’ll be met with another brief scene with Glyndwr. After the scene, go ahead and speak with Taliesin to finish up the quest.

Quest Rewards

You may now access the Sacred Arbor freely as well as receive 16,000 gold, a Portcrystal , and a Repeller Bow for helping save Doireann.