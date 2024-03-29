Key Takeaways Investigate Sven's mother's letter in Vernworth castle.

Obtain the "Letter to Lod Phaesus" in the Magick Research Lab.

Receive 20,000 gold and 1 Ferristone as rewards.

"A Veil of Gossamer Clouds" is a side quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 that is available after the "Feast of Deception" main quest and "Masked Correspondence" side quest. Sven will send someone to find you in Vernworth, and you’ll be asked to visit his quarters in the castle. You may also just go straight to his room if you haven’t been pulled to the side by an NPC sent by Sven.

The Letter

Make your way up to Sven’s room within Vernworth castle and Sven will give you an unfinished letter from his mother that will hint at some secrets. You’ll be tasked with investigating the letter and Sven will ask you to report back to him with your findings. Next, you have to go ahead and make your way over to the Forbidden Magick Research Lab in Bakbattahl. You’ll most likely have to break in to do your investigation.

The Magick Research Lab

The Magick Research Lab is located just east of Bakbattahl. Once you make your way into the lab, you’ll overhear two of the researchers speaking about a letter that had been received from Vermund. Go ahead and make your way into that room, it’s just to the rear of the dead dragon, and pick up the letter on the table that is labeled “Letter to Lod Phaesus”. With this letter now in your inventory, you can make your way back to Sven in Vernworth.

Quest Rewards

For helping Sven investigate his mother's work in the shadows, you will receive 20,000 gold and 1 Ferristone.

