Key Takeaways Master all 12 ultimate skills for Vocation Achievement.

Change vocations to unlock more achievements.

Explore, defeat challenges, and complete main story for achievement.

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's comprehensive guide for Dragon's Dogma 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed RPG that has captivated gamers worldwide. Whether you're a seasoned Arisen or setting foot in the enchanting world of Gransys for the first time, this guide is your indispensable companion to unlocking all the achievements in the game.

Vocation Achievements Guide for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Master of the Maisters

Objective: Unlock all 12 ultimate skills associated with different vocations.

Ultimate Skills Acquisition

Skill Requirements Arc of Might Complete "Claw Them into Shape" and "Beren’s Final Lesson" quests. Blades of the Pyre Complete "False Sovran" and speak with Flaude the Fraud in the manor at Nameless Village. Celestial Paean, Meteoron, Maelstrom Complete "Spellbound" and "The Sorcerer’s Appraisal" quests. Dragon’s Delusion Speak with Luz at the Reverant Shrine during "A New Godsway" quest. Formless Feint Enter the thief hideout beneath the manor in Nameless Village, complete the obstacle course, and speak with Srail. Heavenly Shot Complete "Gift of the Bow" and "A Trial of Archery". Martyr’s Bolt Complete "Put a Spring in Thy Step" quest by speaking with Cliodhna at Windwalker’s home. Riotous Fury Complete "Readvent of Calamity" quest. Rearmament Unlock "Warfarer" vocation from Lamond at the Volcanic Island Camp, then speak to him again. Wild Furie Give Sigurd a Wyrmslife Crystal in Harve Village or help him defeat the Drake at Dragonsbreath Tower.

Achievement Unlocked: Master of the Maisters - Acquired every maister's teaching.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: All Maister Locations and Ultimate Skills Mastering these vocations is done through the unlocking of special ultimate abilities taught by elusive and skilled Maisters.

Versatile

Objective: Change your vocation for the first time.

Change your vocation for the first time. Achievement Unlocked: Versatile - Changed your vocation.

Duo Destinies

Objective: Change your vocation to Mystic Spearhand.

Change your vocation to Mystic Spearhand. How to Unlock: Refer to our Mystic Spearhand Vocation guide.

Refer to our Mystic Spearhand Vocation guide. Achievement Unlocked: Duo Destinies - Changed your vocation to mystic spearhand.

Trickster of the Trade

Objective: Change your vocation to Trickster.

Change your vocation to Trickster. How to Unlock: Consult our maister guide to meet Luz.

Consult our maister guide to meet Luz. Achievement Unlocked: Trickster of the Trade - Changed your vocation to trickster.

Arrows and Incantations

Objective: Change your vocation to Magick Archer.

Change your vocation to Magick Archer. How to Unlock: Complete Put a Spring in Thy Step.

Complete Put a Spring in Thy Step. Achievement Unlocked: Arrows and Incantations - Changed your vocation to magick archer.

Jack of All Trades, Master of...All Trades

Objective: Change your vocation to Warfarer for the first time.

Change your vocation to Warfarer for the first time. How to Unlock: Complete The Scotted Sage.

Complete The Scotted Sage. Achievement Unlocked: Jack of All Trades, Master of...All Trades - Changed your vocation to warfarer.

The Specialist

Objective: Reach the maximum rank in any vocation.

Reach the maximum rank in any vocation. Tip: Play and progress in your chosen vocation until you reach rank 9.

Play and progress in your chosen vocation until you reach rank 9. Achievement Unlocked: The Specialist - Reached the maximum rank in a vocation.

Pawn Achievements Guide for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Wish upon the Rift

Objective: Set a pawn quest for the first time.

Set a pawn quest for the first time. How to Achieve: Visit any Riftstone and select an active quest for your pawn to undertake with another player.

Visit any Riftstone and select an active quest for your pawn to undertake with another player. Achievement Unlocked: Wish upon the Rift - Set a pawn quest.

A Badge of Honor

Objective: Acquire a pawn badge.

Acquire a pawn badge. How to Achieve: Pawn badges are earned by setting quests for your pawns, which they complete while aiding other players. These badges represent the number of specific enemies your pawn has defeated in other players' worlds.

Pawn badges are earned by setting quests for your pawns, which they complete while aiding other players. These badges represent the number of specific enemies your pawn has defeated in other players' worlds. Achievement Unlocked: A Badge of Honor - Acquired a pawn badge.

Quit Playing Dead

Objective: Revive two pawns simultaneously.

Revive two pawns simultaneously. How to Achieve: You'll need two of your pawns to be incapacitated closely together. Approach and revive them as you normally would; if done correctly and they're close enough, both will be revived at the same time.

You'll need two of your pawns to be incapacitated closely together. Approach and revive them as you normally would; if done correctly and they're close enough, both will be revived at the same time. Achievement Unlocked: Quit Playing Dead - Revived two pawns simultaneously.

A Pawn of Many Talents

Objective: Teach your pawn a new specialization.

Teach your pawn a new specialization. How to Achieve: Specialization scrolls can be acquired through quest completions, as rewards from NPCs, or purchased directly. The central Riftstone NPC in Vernworth sells various scrolls for this purpose.

Specialization scrolls can be acquired through quest completions, as rewards from NPCs, or purchased directly. The central Riftstone NPC in Vernworth sells various scrolls for this purpose. Achievement Unlocked: A Pawn of Many Talents - Taught your pawn a specialization.

Combat and Exploration Achievements Guide for Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Collector

Objective: Collect 80 Seeker’s Tokens.

Collect 80 Seeker’s Tokens. How to Achieve: Seeker’s Tokens are scattered throughout Gransys. While there are 240 in total, you only need to collect a third of these to unlock the achievement. Utilize the game’s interactive map or our Seeker’s Token locations guide to find them.

Seeker’s Tokens are scattered throughout Gransys. While there are 240 in total, you only need to collect a third of these to unlock the achievement. Utilize the game’s interactive map or our Seeker’s Token locations guide to find them. Achievement Unlocked: The Collector - Collected 80 Seeker's Tokens.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: All Seeker Token Locations Our guide is designed to streamline your journey across various regions, ensuring you can easily find every token.

An In-Tents Adventure

Objective: Camp in the wilderness for the first time.

Camp in the wilderness for the first time. How to Achieve: Use any camping kit at a campfire located in the wilds of Gransys to rest and rejuvenate your party.

Use any camping kit at a campfire located in the wilds of Gransys to rest and rejuvenate your party. Achievement Unlocked: An In-Tents Adventure - Went camping.

Mundane Camping Kit 7 A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Equipped to serve its basic purpose and naught more. 1000 Mundane Camping Kit A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Equipped to serve its basic purpose and naught more.

One Speed Only

Objective: Board an oxcart for inter-location travel.

Board an oxcart for inter-location travel. How to Achieve: This straightforward achievement is earned the first time you use an oxcart to travel between any two locations in the game.

This straightforward achievement is earned the first time you use an oxcart to travel between any two locations in the game. Achievement Unlocked: One Speed Only - Boarded an oxcart.

Related How To Fast Travel In Dragon's Dogma 2 Catch a lift on Oxcarts or teleport across realms to uncover treasures and mysteries!

Cyclops Abridged

Objective: Make a Cyclops fall through a bridge.

Make a Cyclops fall through a bridge. How to Achieve: Locate the bridge northwest of Harve Village, where a Cyclops lurks. Use ranged attacks to agitate the Cyclops into charging at you, making it fall through a weakened section of the bridge.

Locate the bridge northwest of Harve Village, where a Cyclops lurks. Use ranged attacks to agitate the Cyclops into charging at you, making it fall through a weakened section of the bridge. Achievement Unlocked: Cyclops Abridged - Crossed a cyclopean bridge.

Dragon Forged

Objective: Strengthen a weapon with wyrmfire.

Strengthen a weapon with wyrmfire. How to Achieve: During the "Flickering Shadows" quest, seek out the Dragonforged NPC. With 15 Wyrmslife Crystal

During the "Flickering Shadows" quest, seek out the Dragonforged NPC. With 15 Achievement Unlocked: Dragon Forged - Strengthened a weapon in wyrmfire.

Hope You Brought a Lantern

Objective: Traverse Drabnir’s Grotto.

Traverse Drabnir’s Grotto. How to Achieve: Drabnir’s Grotto serves as a passageway from Battahl to the Volcanic Island region, avoiding confrontation with the formidable Gigantus.

Drabnir’s Grotto serves as a passageway from Battahl to the Volcanic Island region, avoiding confrontation with the formidable Gigantus. Achievement Unlocked: Hope You Brought a Lantern - Reached Drabnir's Grotto.

Off with Its Head!

Objective: Decapitate a Medusa.

Decapitate a Medusa. How to Achieve: Engage a Medusa in the Caliginous Depths cave.

Engage a Medusa in the Caliginous Depths cave. Achievement Unlocked: Off with Its Head! - Decapitated a medusa.

Getting a Head

Objective: Obtain a Preserved Medusa Head

Obtain a How to Achieve: Sever the Medusa’s head before depleting its first health bar to secure this trophy.

Sever the Medusa’s head before depleting its first health bar to secure this trophy. Achievement Unlocked: Getting a Head - Acquired a preserved Medusa head.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: How to Get a Preserved Medusa Head Here's how you can confront this mythological menace and claim a preserved Medusa head as your trophy.

An Eye for an Eye

Objective: Petrify a Medusa using its own head.

Petrify a Medusa using its own head. How to Achieve: After achieving "Getting a Head," use the preserved Medusa head to petrify another Medusa in a poetic turn of events.

After achieving "Getting a Head," use the preserved Medusa head to petrify another Medusa in a poetic turn of events. Achievement Unlocked: An Eye for an Eye - Petrified a medusa.

Before Dawn Breaks

Objective: Defeat a Dullahan.

Defeat a Dullahan. How to Achieve: These headless adversaries spawn randomly at night, especially within the Misty Marshes. Engage and conquer one for this achievement.

These headless adversaries spawn randomly at night, especially within the Misty Marshes. Engage and conquer one for this achievement. Achievement Unlocked: Before Dawn Breaks - Defeated the headless horseman.

The Regriffining

Objective: Fly on a Griffin for the second time.

Fly on a Griffin for the second time. How to Achieve: After your initial story-related flight, find a Griffin, latch onto it, and let it take flight once more.

After your initial story-related flight, find a Griffin, latch onto it, and let it take flight once more. Achievement Unlocked: The Regriffining - Took flight on griffin wing a second time.

To the Victor Go the Spoils

Objective: Retrieve your items from a thieving Scavenger.

Retrieve your items from a thieving Scavenger. How to Achieve: Allow a Scavenger, identifiable by its hooded cloak, to rob you. Afterward, defeat the Scavenger to reclaim your belongings.

Allow a Scavenger, identifiable by its hooded cloak, to rob you. Afterward, defeat the Scavenger to reclaim your belongings. Achievement Unlocked: To the Victor Go the Spoils - Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you.

The Tourist

Objective: Discover 50 dungeons.

Discover 50 dungeons. How to Achieve: Explore Gransys and enter any cave or dungeon you find. With over 50 to discover, this achievement encourages thorough exploration.

Explore Gransys and enter any cave or dungeon you find. With over 50 to discover, this achievement encourages thorough exploration. Achievement Unlocked: The Tourist - Discovered 50 dungeons.

Miscellaneous Achievements Guide for Dragon's Dogma 2

A House? In This Economy?

Objective: Purchase your own dwelling.

Purchase your own dwelling. How to Achieve: Complete the "A Place to Call Home" quest in Vernworth to buy a house for 20,000 gold.

Complete the "A Place to Call Home" quest in Vernworth to buy a house for 20,000 gold. Achievement Unlocked: A House? In This Economy? - Purchased a dwelling of your own.

Just a Stone's Throw Away

Objective: Use a Ferrystone

Use a How to Achieve: Utilize a Ferrystone to teleport to any Portcrystal you've interacted with. Ferrystones can be found in chests or bought for 10,000 gold from most shops.

Utilize a Ferrystone to teleport to any Portcrystal you've interacted with. Ferrystones can be found in chests or bought for 10,000 gold from most shops. Achievement Unlocked: Just a Stone's Throw Away - Used a Ferrystone.

Ferrystone 0.1 A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal. 10000 Ferrystone A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal.

Are We There Yet?

Objective: Experience the Phantom Oxcart ride.

Experience the Phantom Oxcart ride. How to Achieve: During the "Phantom Oxcart" quest, remember to unequip all armor and weapons before boarding the oxcart.

During the "Phantom Oxcart" quest, remember to unequip all armor and weapons before boarding the oxcart. Achievement Unlocked: Are We There Yet?

Harpy Joyride

Objective: Take flight by holding onto a harpy.

Take flight by holding onto a harpy. How to Achieve: Use a Harpysnare Smoke Beacon

Use a Achievement Unlocked: Harpy Joyride - Summoned a harpy, grabbed hold, and took flight.

The Barbecue-Maister

Objective: Grill every type of meat both day and night.

List of Meats to Cook:

Achievement Unlocked: The Barbecue-Maister - Grilled every type of meat during the night and day.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: How to Cook Cooking dishes gives you stat boosts in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Full Marks

Objective: Solve all Sphinx riddles.

Solve all Sphinx riddles. How to Achieve: Complete the "A Game of Wits" quest by solving each riddle posed by the Sphinx.

Complete the "A Game of Wits" quest by solving each riddle posed by the Sphinx. Achievement Unlocked: Full Marks - Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles.

Reaper’s Scorn

Objective: Use an Eternal Wakestone

Use an How to Achieve: After obtaining an Eternal Wakestone by defeating the Sphinx, find a suitable location to revive multiple NPCs simultaneously.

After obtaining an Eternal Wakestone by defeating the Sphinx, find a suitable location to revive multiple NPCs simultaneously. Achievement Unlocked: Reaper's Scorn - Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once.

Eternal Wakestone 0.5 A stone ensorceled with tremendous magick. When invoked, it restores any fallen in the vicinity of the holder to life. 100000 Eternal Wakestone A stone ensorceled with tremendous magick. When invoked, it restores any fallen in the vicinity of the holder to life.

The Savior

Objective: Revive any NPC using a regular Wakestone

Revive any NPC using a regular How to Achieve: Keep a Wakestone handy for reviving NPCs during your travels. Wakestones can be found throughout Gransys or purchased from certain vendors.

Keep a Wakestone handy for reviving NPCs during your travels. Wakestones can be found throughout Gransys or purchased from certain vendors. Achievement Unlocked: The Savior - Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life.

Thought I’d Lost You

Objective: Revive an NPC at a morgue or charnel house.

Revive an NPC at a morgue or charnel house. How to Achieve: Visit a morgue in Vernworth or Bakbattahl, pay the required fee, and use a Wakestone at the designated coffin to revive an NPC.

Visit a morgue in Vernworth or Bakbattahl, pay the required fee, and use a Wakestone at the designated coffin to revive an NPC. Achievement Unlocked: Thought I'd Lost You - Restored the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house.

This’ll Cure What Ails Ye

Objective: Soak in the hot spring at the Volcano Island Camp.

Soak in the hot spring at the Volcano Island Camp. Achievement Unlocked: This'll Cure What Ails Ye - Soaked in the hot spring.

Affinity and Beyond

Objective: Maximize your affinity with any NPC.

Maximize your affinity with any NPC. How to Achieve: Give NPCs their preferred items to boost affinity. Pay attention to their reactions and look for the red glow on their cheeks indicating maximum affinity.

Give NPCs their preferred items to boost affinity. Pay attention to their reactions and look for the red glow on their cheeks indicating maximum affinity. Achievement Unlocked: Affinity and Beyond - Raised a person's affinity to the maximum.

The Philanthropist

Objective: Earn the affections of 50 people.

Earn the affections of 50 people. How to Achieve: Buy rounds of drinks at different inns during nighttime to quickly raise many NPCs' affections.

Buy rounds of drinks at different inns during nighttime to quickly raise many NPCs' affections. Achievement Unlocked: The Philanthropist - Earned the affections of 50 people.

Plenty Arisen to Go Round

Objective: Cause two max-affinity NPCs to fight over you.

Cause two max-affinity NPCs to fight over you. How to Achieve: Bring two NPCs you have max affinity with to your house, then wait for a brawl to ensue.

Bring two NPCs you have max affinity with to your house, then wait for a brawl to ensue. Achievement Unlocked: Plenty Arisen to Go Round

Main Story Achievements Guide for Dragon's Dogma 2

First Taste of Freedom

Objective: Escape the Excavation Camp.

Escape the Excavation Camp. Achievement Unlocked: First Taste of Freedom - Escaped the bonds of slavery. This achievement is automatic and marks the beginning of your adventure.

Arisen

Objective: Regain your memories at Melve.

Regain your memories at Melve. Achievement Unlocked: Arisen - Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen's charge. This pivotal moment is part of the main storyline and cannot be missed.

Seat of the Proxy

Objective: Arrive in Vernworth for the first time.

Arrive in Vernworth for the first time. Achievement Unlocked: Seat of the Proxy - The heart of the kingdom welcomes you, a key narrative juncture that unfolds naturally as you follow the main questline.

Nobles’ Night Out

Objective: Attend the palace masquerade in formal attire.

Attend the palace masquerade in formal attire. How to Achieve: During "The Stolen Throne" quest, ensure you wear the Courtly Tunic Courtly Breeches

During "The Stolen Throne" quest, ensure you wear the Achievement Unlocked: Nobles' Night Out - A night of intrigue and elegance at the palace.

Myrmecoleon Delights

Objective: Enter the Rose Chateau.

Enter the Rose Chateau. Achievement Unlocked: Myrmecoleon Delights - Stepping into the chateau unveils a new chapter in your quest, part of the storyline's natural progression.

I’m In

Objective: Sneak into Battahl without official permits.

Sneak into Battahl without official permits. How to Achieve: Avoid using the Beastren Border Entry Permit or Battahl Residence Permit. Instead, use stealth or alternative methods to cross into Battahl.

Avoid using the Beastren Border Entry Permit or Battahl Residence Permit. Instead, use stealth or alternative methods to cross into Battahl. Achievement Unlocked: I'm In - A testament to your cunning and resourcefulness.

Across the Border

Objective: Successfully cross the border into Battahl.

Successfully cross the border into Battahl. Achievement Unlocked: Across the Border - This achievement follows naturally from "I'm In" but can also be obtained through other means of entering Battahl.

Roost of the Dragon

Objective: Reach Dragonsbreath Tower.

Reach Dragonsbreath Tower. Achievement Unlocked: Roost of the Dragon - A significant milestone in your journey, the tower holds many secrets and challenges.

Back Where It All Began

Objective: Return to the Agamen Volcanic Island.

Return to the Agamen Volcanic Island. Achievement Unlocked: Back Where It All Began - This return marks a crucial turning point in the story, filled with revelations and trials.

Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye

Objective: Defeat the Gigantus within a limited timeframe.

Defeat the Gigantus within a limited timeframe. How to Achieve: Utilize an Unmaking Arrow or focus attacks on its weak points for a swift victory during "The Guardian Gigantus" quest.

Utilize an Unmaking Arrow or focus attacks on its weak points for a swift victory during "The Guardian Gigantus" quest. Achievement Unlocked: Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye - A testament to your combat prowess and strategic thinking.

Unmaking Arrow 0.5 The ultimate arrow, said to kill instantly. (Note: Once fired, the game will automatically save, so choose your moment with due care.) 30000 Unmaking Arrow The ultimate arrow, said to kill instantly. (Note: Once fired, the game will automatically save, so choose your moment with due care.)

Peace

Objective: Ascend to the throne following the dragon's defeat.

Ascend to the throne following the dragon's defeat. Achievement Unlocked: Peace - A moment of triumph and reflection, symbolizing your rise to power and the responsibilities that come with it.

Unmoored World Achievements Guide for Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2

Objective: Use the Empowered Godsbane Blade

Use the How to Achieve: During the final confrontation, as you're flying on the dragon towards the arena, wait for your heart to glow. This is your cue to use the Empowered Godsbane Blade, adding a dramatic twist to the battle's outcome.

During the final confrontation, as you're flying on the dragon towards the arena, wait for your heart to glow. This is your cue to use the Empowered Godsbane Blade, adding a dramatic twist to the battle's outcome. Achievement Unlocked: Dragon's Dogma 2 - A pivotal moment that shapes the destiny of Gransys and its Arisen.

Dragon's Dogma

Objective: Acquire the legendary weapon, Dragon's Dogma.

Acquire the legendary weapon, Dragon's Dogma. How to Achieve: In the Unmoored World, speak with the Dragonforged NPC to purchase this iconic weapon for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals. Defeating the dragon beforehand ensures you have enough crystals for this monumental purchase.

In the Unmoored World, speak with the Dragonforged NPC to purchase this iconic weapon for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals. Defeating the dragon beforehand ensures you have enough crystals for this monumental purchase. Achievement Unlocked: Dragon's Dogma - Wielding this weapon signifies your prowess and deep connection to the dragon's legacy.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: Wyrmslife Crystal Locations With this guide, you're well-prepared to embark on the exhilarating pursuit of Wyrmslife Crystals.

I, Talos

Objective: Revisit the site of your victory over the Gigantus.

Revisit the site of your victory over the Gigantus. How to Achieve: Ensure the Gigantus was defeated using an Unmaking Arrow or swiftly enough to prevent its death by lava. Then, return to the battle site for a reflective moment, prompted by a brief cutscene.

Ensure the Gigantus was defeated using an Unmaking Arrow or swiftly enough to prevent its death by lava. Then, return to the battle site for a reflective moment, prompted by a brief cutscene. Achievement Unlocked: I, Talos - A commemoration of your triumph over the colossal foe and the lessons learned from the encounter.

The Hero

Objective: Triumph over all trials in the Unmoored World.

Triumph over all trials in the Unmoored World. How to Achieve: Complete the challenges at the three red pillars marked on the Unmoored World map. Each battle, initiated by the Godsbane Blade, tests your mastery over the game's combat and strategy.

Complete the challenges at the three red pillars marked on the Unmoored World map. Each battle, initiated by the Godsbane Blade, tests your mastery over the game's combat and strategy. Achievement Unlocked: The Hero - Your resilience and courage have overcome the darkest trials, cementing your legacy as Gransys's true hero.

The Guardian

Objective: Safeguard the settlements of Vernworth, Bakbattahl, and the Sacred Arbor.

Safeguard the settlements of Vernworth, Bakbattahl, and the Sacred Arbor. How to Achieve: Undertake and complete the quests associated with evacuating each settlement, protecting its inhabitants from the encroaching chaos of the Unmoored World.

Undertake and complete the quests associated with evacuating each settlement, protecting its inhabitants from the encroaching chaos of the Unmoored World. Achievement Unlocked: The Guardian - Your actions have shielded the innocent and preserved hope in the face of despair.

Closure

Objective: Bring an end to the cycle of the Dragon and the Arisen.

Bring an end to the cycle of the Dragon and the Arisen. How to Achieve: Fulfill all duties in the Unmoored World, facing the ultimate truth and making the final, crucial decisions that will shape the future of Gransys.

Fulfill all duties in the Unmoored World, facing the ultimate truth and making the final, crucial decisions that will shape the future of Gransys. Achievement Unlocked: Closure - Witnessing the end of the cycle brings a profound sense of completion and the dawn of a new era.

The True Arisen

Objective: Achieve all other achievements in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Achieve all other achievements in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Achievement Unlocked: The True Arisen - This platinum achievement is the crowning glory of your journey, a testament to your dedication, skill, and the countless hours spent exploring, battling, and shaping the destiny of the Arisen and Gransys.