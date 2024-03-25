In Dragon's Dogma 2, Archistaves are weapons that can be wielded expertly by the Sorcerer vocation. Archistaves are known for their magickal prowess and are powerful weapons in their own right. Below is a list of Archistaves currently in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.

Icon Name Strength Magick Description Anathema 65 312 An archistaff with a crown of cursed thorns, plucked from the grave of an eminent sorcerer. Inflicts silence on those it strikes. Bane Archistaff 65 345 An archistaff infused with the miasma of a dragon that lived on after death, fueled by hatred. Only those fit to endure its oppressive aura may wield it. Caged Fury 120 402 An archistaff with a cage that holds a font of magickal energy. Responds to the caster's state of mind, and grows more powerful the greater their Health. Craos Tine 26 197 An archistaff capped by a jewel believed to hold a primordial flame. Its fire enchantment blazes eternal. Dragon's Wit 126 440 An archistaff worthy of its namesake. Its wielder plays host to an inhumanly powerful spirit, granting tremendous magickal abilities. Favored Branches 35 169 An archistaff resembling a tree stretching out its branches to reach for the sky. In fact, the tips gather and focus magick power into every attack. Grievous Horns 26 80 An archistaff of bronze, wrought to resemble horns. The pointed tips readily harness magick, granting even novices a boost in magickal potential. Helical Archistaff 45 115 A spiraling steel archistafl. Its shape is indicative of the boundless magickal power surging within. Lion-Lord's Archistaff 120 371 An archistaff that exudes the regality of the king of beasts. Possessed of a perpetual lightning enchantment. Meniscus 33 145 An archistaff boasting a sleek design. The branched end, reminiscent of a waning moon, is laden with magickal power. Plucked Heart 48 221 An archistaff topped by claws clutching a crystal ""heart"" that amplifies magick to a startling degree for its size. Solar Providence 50 299 An archistaff capped with the image of a blazing sun, its energy resonates with the wielder‘s for potent magickal attacks. Talarian White 120 263 An archistaff hewn from blessed wood, its design is symbolic of wings of light, outstretched in defiance of darkness. Its holy enchantment never dims.