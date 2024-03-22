In Dragon's Dogma 2, armor is an essential piece of equipment that will aid your defense against hostile forces. While that seems obvious on the surface, each piece of armor often comes packing its own set of perks and resistances. Armor can be obtained by simply exploring and opening chests, looting slain enemies, and being rewarded for completing a quest.

Below you will find a look at all the armor currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. Each section is segregated by armor type: body, cloak, head, leg, or rings. Click on an individual piece of gear for further details.

Body

Icon

Name

Defense

Magick Defense
dd2-missing-icon

Adept's Coat

110

86
dd2-missing-icon

Animistic Robe

55

70
dd2-missing-icon

Arch-Conjuror's Robe

130

182
dd2-missing-icon

Archer's Vest

74

52
dd2-missing-icon

Ares Morpho Robe

115

162
dd2-missing-icon

August Dalmatica

82

101
dd2-missing-icon

Battahli Jacket

38

25
dd2-missing-icon

Beastren Pride

180

65
dd2-missing-icon

Bestial Boon

167

90
dd2-bladewielders-coat-3

Bladewielder's Coat

98

53
dd2-brigands-vest-3

Brigand's Vest

14

8
dd2-missing-icon

Brunhilda's Embrace

120

45
dd2-missing-icon

Burgundy Coat

108

120
dd2-missing-icon

Cardinal Robe

135

200
dd2-chain-mail-3

Chain Mail

24

10
dd2-chanters-half-robe-3

Chanter's Half Robe

65

50
dd2-charming-corset-3

Charming Corset

300

280
dd2-courtly-tunic-3

Courtly Tunic

10

19
dd2-missing-icon

Creedbound Armor

123

80
dd2-deepwood-jacket-3

Deepwood Jacket

18

10
dd2-missing-icon

Dominator's Armor

215

86
dd2-dominion-armor-3

Dominion Armor

108

45
dd2-missing-icon

Duelist's Coat

179

123
dd2-missing-icon

Dvarapala

192

135
dd2-missing-icon

Edified Vestment

140

180
dd2-missing-icon

Elegant Petticoat

160

160
dd2-missing-icon

Elven Garb

125

144
dd2-missing-icon

Eminent Coat

70

80
dd2-enchanters-quilted-gown-3

Enchanter's Quilted Gown

75

90
dd2-missing-icon

Enigmatic Robe

90

124
dd2-missing-icon

Enshadowed Battle Garb

195

130
dd2-missing-icon

Eonian Coat

120

132
dd2-missing-icon

Esoteric Vestment

90

111
dd2-fencers-jacket-3

Fencer's Jacket

103

54
dd2-missing-icon

Final Roar

130

52
dd2-foot-soldier-armor-3

Foot Soldier Armor

16

7
dd2-missing-icon

Gauntleted Petticoat

80

80
dd2-missing-icon

Godsbeast Scalecoat

144

154
dd2-missing-icon

Graceful Tunic

93

70
dd2-missing-icon

Grand Cuirass

166

66
dd2-grand-surcoat-3

Grand Surcoat

143

100
dd2-guardian-plate-armor-3

Guardian Plate Armor

85

32
dd2-missing-icon

Half-Plate Armor

58

20
dd2-missing-icon

Heroic Coat

180

138
dd2-hunters-mail-3

Hunter's Mail

13

10
dd2-missing-icon

Hyperboreal Lorica

178

140
dd2-missing-icon

Immaculate Blaze

158

99
dd2-missing-icon

Incanter's Coat

92

235
dd2-missing-icon

Indomitable Armor

128

62
dd2-intrepid-scalecoat-3

Intrepid Scalecoat

98

40
dd2-missing-icon

Knightly Brigandine

195

78
dd2-lamellar-armor-3

Lamellar Armor

56

30
dd2-magicians-coat-3

Magician's Coat

35

40
dd2-missing-icon

Majestic Armor

133

86
dd2-marchers-armor-3

Marcher's Armor

7

3
dd2-meadow-cloth-3

Meadow Cloth

16

12
dd2-meloirean-plate-3

Meloirean Plate

115

43
dd2-miners-shirt-3

Miner's Shirt

5

2
dd2-missionarys-robe-3

Missionary's Robe

12

15
dd2-missing-icon

Monastic Toga

95

231
dd2-missing-icon

Mysterial Robe

110

158
dd2-missing-icon

Nirvane

72

113
dd2-missing-icon

Noble Jacket

98

75
dd2-missing-icon

Orphic Robe

110

167
dd2-outlanders-garb-3

Outlander's Garb

52

50
dd2-plate-armor-3

Plate Armor

121

80
dd2-missing-icon

Priestly Habit

75

94
dd2-missing-icon

Rampart Breaker

97

70
dd2-rangers-vest-3

Ranger's Vest

115

87
dd2-missing-icon

Researcher's Robe

35

66
dd2-missing-icon

Resonance Armor

155

164
dd2-missing-icon

Robe of the Enlightened

60

90
dd2-missing-icon

Sacral Robe

150

185
dd2-scaled-jacket-3

Scaled Jacket

70

26
dd2-missing-icon

Silhouette of Sorcery

145

205
dd2-missing-icon

Soaring Surcoat

184

118
dd2-missing-icon

Soulskin

78

90
dd2-missing-icon

Spirit Coat

34

54
dd2-missing-icon

Stargazer's Garb

90

140
dd2-stoutdraw-armor-3

Stoutdraw Armor

80

62
dd2-missing-icon

Stygian Omen

200

85
dd2-missing-icon

Thrasher's Surcoat

176

70
dd2-missing-icon

Totemic Shroud

140

177
dd2-tribal-brace-3

Tribal Brace

43

18
dd2-missing-icon

Valiant Armor

134

40
dd2-missing-icon

Valkyrian Scalecloth

159

100
dd2-missing-icon

Vanquisher's Armor

130

84
dd2-missing-icon

Vashara Scaleskin

220

79
dd2-vergers-gown-3

Verger's Gown

134

127
dd2-wildeagle-padded-armor-3

Wildeagle Padded Armor

92

63

Cloak

Icon

Name

Defense

Magick Defense
dd2-missing-icon

Abyssinal Neck Wrap

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Admiral's Mantle

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Ascendant Cloak

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Azure Shawl

0

0
dd2-ceremonial-cape-3

Ceremonial Cape

0

1
dd2-champions-mantle-3

Champion's Mantle

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Comforting Neck Wrap

0

0
dd2-commanders-mantle-3

Commander's Mantle

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Dashing Capelet

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Drakescale Cape

1

0
dd2-missing-icon

Duty's Mantle

1

0
dd2-expeditioners-cloak-3

Expeditioner's Cloak

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Fair Cloak

0

1
dd2-missing-icon

Feathered Shawl

0

0
dd2-generals-mantle-3

General's Mantle

1

0
dd2-glorious-cape-3

Glorious Cape

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Guerco Peafowl Feathercloak

0

0
dd2-heraldic-cape-3

Heraldic Cape

0

1
dd2-hide-cape-3

Hide Cape

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Hollow Cape

0

0
dd2-homespun-cloak-3

Homespun Cloak

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Imperial Shoulder Cape

0

1
dd2-missing-icon

Kindred Cape

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Legacy Cloak

0

1
dd2-missing-icon

Legend's Mantle

1

0
dd2-missing-icon

Linen Cloak

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Lupine Cape

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Monarch's Mantle

0

1
dd2-missing-icon

Moonhowl Cape

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Murky Grouse Feathercloak

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Philosopher's Cape

0

1
dd2-pioneers-cape-3

Pioneer's Cape

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Redwolf Cape

0

0
dd2-regal-cloak-3

Regal Cloak

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Saint Idreum's Stole

0

1
dd2-saurianscale-cape-3

Saurianscale Cape

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Sentinel's Shoulder Cape

1

0
dd2-missing-icon

Shadewalker's Neck Wrap

0

0
dd2-soft-neck-wrap-3

Soft Neck Wrap

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Uniter's Mantle

0

1
dd2-missing-icon

Velvet Cape

0

0
dd2-vermundian-cloak-3

Vermundian Cloak

0

0
dd2-voyagers-cape-3

Voyager's Cape

0

0
dd2-missing-icon

Warbler Capelet

0

0