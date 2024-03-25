Armor comes in multiple pieces. In Dragon's Dogma 2, there are body, head, and leg armor pieces as well as cloaks and rings that you can customize your character with throughout your adventure. Body armor covers the torso and arms. There is a range of body armor pieces throughout this game with varying stats that offer a range of benefits and possible resistance to certain elements. Below is a list containing all body armors currently available in dragon's dogma. Click on an individual item for further details.
Icon
Name
Defense
Magick Defense
Description
110
86
A long coat of quality leather. Resistant to the sharpest blades and deadliest of spells, it is a welcome boon on any battlefield.
55
70
A robe that enhances the adaptability of the wearer's powers. Fashioned in part from monster-derived materials to curb losses of magickal energy.
130
182
A robe once worn by Rhoendrak, a trickster who earned the title of Arch-Conjuror for such feats as conjuring a dragon that eclipsed mountains.
74
52
A vest designed for wielders of the bow, granting the wearer's dominant arm maximal range of movement.
115
162
A robe woven from lustrous fabric. Dyed with the scales of butterfly wings, which are said to store magickal energies.
82
101
A finespun robe worn by wielders of high magicks. The elaborate sigils confer a blessing of protection upon the wearer while they are incanting.
38
25
Light armor crafted in the Battahli style. Breathable enough to be worn comfortably in regions prone to sandstorms.
180
65
Rugged armor that only partially covers the torso. A masterwork of the beastren armorer Danool. In spite of its name, it fits human shoulders just as well.
167
90
Armor affixed with beast hide and fur. The name is intended to evoke the unflagging vitality of the king of beasts.
98
53
A quilted coat reinforced with lengths of wire. Easy to move about in, and capable of withstanding slashes without tearing.
14
8
A simple cloth vest. Offers ease of movement, and little else.
120
45
Armor blessed by a heavenly sister of battle, making it far more effective at protecting the wearer than its appearance suggests.
108
120
A coat masterfully crafted by combining materials of disparate durability and texture, allowing it to stretch or tighten to match the wearer's movements.
135
200
A robe woven from cloth of the finest quality. Fashioned for high-ranking devotees, though no less apposite when worn by a confident spellcaster.
24
10
Armor comprising linked metal rings. Simple of make, but most efficient at deflecting blades.
65
50
A short robe, sewn by a practiced hand. Favored for the simplicity of its design, with naught to catch or snag on the wearer's equipment.
300
280
A garment of thin cloth that hugs the wearer's frame, drawing tightly over the waist and hips to flattering effect.
10
19
Formal raiment worn by palace attendants and visitors. None save the most ill-mannered boor would dare enter Vernworth Castle without it.
123
80
Lustrous armor studded with silver rivets. The smith who forged it was inspired by stories of an ancient Arisen dedicated to a religious order.
18
10
Armor fashioned from light cloth, making it simple to maintain. Just the thing for traversing roots and dirt.
215
86
Armor adorned with a multitude of faces, said to be the miens of past Arisen and other legendary figures who wore it. Bizarre, but remarkably sturdy.
108
45
Not only is this armor elaborately adorned, but clever design of the joints has rendered it far lighter than one would expect.
179
123
A coat of blood-steeped monster hide, comprising an array of skillfully fashioned parts. The tight fit helps to keep the wearer alert and focused.
192
135
Armor bearing the name of a shrine guardian from a distant land. Draws out the wearer's latent strength, making every blow count for more.
140
180
A robe crafted from the layered hides of fearsome beasts that have been refined with esoteric techniques. Shimmers like sunbeams on a sea of magick.
160
160
Light armor combining airy cloth with alloyed plates over the shoulders and collar. Lends itself well to combatants who rely upon their agility.
125
144
A resplendent garment believed to have been fashioned by elves. Serves wielders of bows or magick exceptionally well.
70
80
A robe woven from a special fabric that accumulates magick within its fibers. Augments the wearer's energies to ensure unflagging magickal strength.
75
90
A quilted robe of remarkable durability. The threads of its make are steeped in a decoction that promotes the accumulation of magickal energies.
90
124
A garment held to have been worn by a mountain ascetic. The exposed torso supposedly assists with deepening meditation.
195
130
Battle garb of fabric interwoven with thin metal fibers. Protects the wearer over the course of a long battle without constricting or exhausting them.
120
132
A garment sewn with thread steeped in magick for a quarter- moonâ€™s turn. Impeccably crafted to defy wear and tear.
90
111
A robe embroidered with a special thread that disperses magick. Spellcasters wear it to heighten their mental fortitude.
103
54
Fencing attire fashioned to keep the wearer light on their feet. Nary a wrinkle will form in the fabric, even alter the most intense of parries.
130
52
Armor fashioned from hide said to have been carved amid the monster's death throes. Channels the wearer's latent strength into savage might
16
7
Armor forged from the cheapest iron available. Not guaranteed to dissuade so much as a sharpened claw.
80
80
Light armor that is at once elegant and intimidating. Favors wearers who are lithe and nimble in form.
144
154
A coat boasting remarkable durability for the lightness of its make. Affixed with scales taken from a fossilized monster that has yet to be identified.
93
70
An elegant garment sewn in the style of the elves. Envelops the wearer's form without unduly restricting it.
166
66
A masterwork crafted using the foremost techniques of the smithing trade. Those who achieve mastery of its use are soldiers of the highest caliber.
143
100
A surcoat made by aristocratic commission. Exudes nobility, having been fashioned and embroidered from the finest materials gold can buy.
85
32
Armor comprising tempered sheets of metal. Built to withstand crushing blows, but at a considerable increase in heft.
58
20
Armor forged to protect the wearer's vitals without adding undue heft, in the belief that increased mobility counts for more than a wall of steel.
180
138
Armor fashioned from assorted monster leathers in such a way that it retains the strengths of each. A remarkable piece that exceeds the sum of its parts.
13
10
Armor comprising metal plates and a vest of mail. Its simple design finds favor among sellswords for meshing well with mismatched equipment.
178
140
Armor that glitters with sublime light. Forged in honor of the deity to whom the Hyperboreansâ€”a legendary bow-wielding people of the northâ€”traced their lineage.
158
99
Armor fashioned in the aspect of a fire-breathing drake. A true masterwork, crafted with the finest materials and smithing techniques gold can buy.
92
235
A coat woven from magick-sensing thread. When sewn in a uniform direction, this thread mediates the flow of magick, lessening the wearer's mental Fatigue.
128
62
Lamellar armor with barbs affixed to the shoulders. One can only envy the brazenness of the artisan willing to grant such a name to their own work.
98
40
Armor finished with wide sheets of scales. Dulls the lethality of incoming stabs and slashes.
195
78
Armor comprising an abundance of tempered steel. Though its ornate design makes it appear ceremonial, this masterwork will not fail to stop a hungry blade.
56
30
Armor consisting of leather affixed with strips of metal. Simple to mend, as broken sections need merely be replaced.
35
40
A long coat that staves off the cold and repels dust and dirt without hindering movement. Many are those who favor the honest simplicity of its design.
133
86
Armor crafted by an artisan of surpassing skill. Each component is attuned to the needs of the archer, granting unprecedented smoothness of motion.
7
3
Armor forged in the Vermundian style. Doled out to the majority of the kingdom's soldiers and .sentries.
16
12
A garment suited to light work or delving into the wilds, being both durable and easy to move about in. Embroidered with a charming draconic pattern.
115
43
Armor forged from a rare metal to achieve the ultimate combination of durability and flexibility.
5
2
A garment doled out to laborers at the Agamen Ruins. Stained with sweat and grime.
12
15
A travelerâ€™s garment of humble make. Oft worn by members of the clergy.
95
231
A garment cut from the tanned hide of a great serpentine beast. Worn loosely wrapped around the torso, it has a freeing effect upon the mind.
110
158
A robe decorated with arcane symbols. Donning these sigils is said to grant the wearer heavenly powers.
72
113
A garment worn by a celebrated animist during meditation. The name denotes freedom from the cycle of rebirth, an idea to which some individuals aspire.
98
75
A boldly colored battle tunic. Though elegant enough to serve as ceremonial attire, peerless stitching has rendered it most practicable for combat.
110
167
A robe fashioned from layers of magick-resistant monster leather. Its folds trap every ounce of the wearer's magicks, ensuring none goes to waste.
52
50
A finely embroidered garment with an underlayer of silken cloth to ensure the wearer's comfort.
121
80
Armor consisting of sturdy metal plates. Adjusting to the weight takes time, but the protection it offers is well worth any discomfort.
75
94
A habit fashioned from assorted monster leathers. Attunes to the wearer's energies with continued use, allowing their magicks to accumulate more readily.
97
70
Armor that seems to melt away in darkness. Thoroughly reinforced with leather padding to protect against attacks from all directions.
115
87
Light armor that is eminently practical and effective. Favored by those accustomed to shouldering heavy packs.
35
66
A robe of singular design. Woven from delicate fibers that repel grime, disperse heat, and reflect little light.
155
164
Armor fashioned from the hides and viscera of multiple monsters. Harmonizes the strengths of each constituent, creating a gory work of art.
60
90
The robe of a trickster held to have broken free of all earthly bindings and reached the ultimate truthâ€”not that one will learn such things by wearing it.
150
185
A robe embroidered with holy sigils to ward against draconic magicks. Though the efficacy of these sigils is unknown, they are heartening nonetheless.
70
26
Light armor fashioned from steel plates arranged in a scale formation. Protects the wearer's shoulders and torso.
145
205
A garment treated with a special dye that lends it an ineffable grandeur. The deep-crimson fabric seems to radiate an intense magickal aura.
184
118
A drakeskin surcoat embroidered with stars, suns, and a dragon segreant regardant. Offers exceptional protection and resistance to debilitations.
78
90
Armor crafted to fit the wearer like a second skin, allowing them to make abrupt changes in stance without disrupting their center of gravity.
34
54
Flattering raiment of elegant design. The delicate embroidery is captivating in its intricacy.
90
140
Garb designed for optimal magick flow. Each component of its make is so placed to channel the wearer's energies across the bared skin in between.
80
62
Armor of layered leather and wrought metal. The shoulder of the wearer's dominant arm is lined with supple leather that adds strength to their draw.
200
85
Armor designed to resemble a face glaring from the shadows. Inspires terror in those who behold it, and offers peerless protection and mobility.
176
70
Armor of surpassing quality that offers a seamless fit. Though it serves its wearer well no matter the battlefield, its weight takes time to adjust to.
140
177
A robe affixed with numerous arcane talismans. The cloth is believed to be the death shroud of a renowned animist.
43
18
Armor comprising shoulder guards and sheets of metal. Favored by greatsword wielders for its freeing mobility.
134
40
Armor wrought to maximize durability while curtailing heft. The pieces that comprise it are joined by supple bands to allow for seamless bladework.
159
100
Armor crafted by working monster bones into scales and polishing the result with a decoction. In it, the wearer moves as silently as the wings of death.
130
84
Armor assembled with unerring precision. Adjustable to within a hair's breadth, offering a seamless fit.
220
79
Scale armor crafted in the image of Vashara, a water deity of southern Battahli myth. Purported to expel evils and clear oneâ€™s path of obstacles.
134
127
A robe patterned with sigils that invoke a boon of holy light. The thick fabric of its make is supple enough not to impede movement while incanting.
92
63
Armor with a bulk that belies the lightness of its fit. Padded with featherdown to blunt the impact of incoming strikes.