Armor comes in multiple pieces. In Dragon's Dogma 2, there are body, head, and leg armor pieces as well as cloaks and rings that you can customize your character with throughout your adventure. Body armor covers the torso and arms. There is a range of body armor pieces throughout this game with varying stats that offer a range of benefits and possible resistance to certain elements. Below is a list containing all body armors currently available in dragon's dogma. Click on an individual item for further details.

Icon

Name

Defense

Magick Defense

Description
dd2-missing-icon

Adept's Coat

110

86

A long coat of quality leather. Resistant to the sharpest blades and deadliest of spells, it is a welcome boon on any battlefield.
dd2-missing-icon

Animistic Robe

55

70

A robe that enhances the adaptability of the wearer's powers. Fashioned in part from monster-derived materials to curb losses of magickal energy.
dd2-missing-icon

Arch-Conjuror's Robe

130

182

A robe once worn by Rhoendrak, a trickster who earned the title of Arch-Conjuror for such feats as conjuring a dragon that eclipsed mountains.
dd2-missing-icon

Archer's Vest

74

52

A vest designed for wielders of the bow, granting the wearer's dominant arm maximal range of movement.
dd2-missing-icon

Ares Morpho Robe

115

162

A robe woven from lustrous fabric. Dyed with the scales of butterfly wings, which are said to store magickal energies.
dd2-missing-icon

August Dalmatica

82

101

A finespun robe worn by wielders of high magicks. The elaborate sigils confer a blessing of protection upon the wearer while they are incanting.
dd2-missing-icon

Battahli Jacket

38

25

Light armor crafted in the Battahli style. Breathable enough to be worn comfortably in regions prone to sandstorms.
dd2-missing-icon

Beastren Pride

180

65

Rugged armor that only partially covers the torso. A masterwork of the beastren armorer Danool. In spite of its name, it fits human shoulders just as well.
dd2-missing-icon

Bestial Boon

167

90

Armor affixed with beast hide and fur. The name is intended to evoke the unflagging vitality of the king of beasts.
dd2-bladewielders-coat-3

Bladewielder's Coat

98

53

A quilted coat reinforced with lengths of wire. Easy to move about in, and capable of withstanding slashes without tearing.
dd2-brigands-vest-3

Brigand's Vest

14

8

A simple cloth vest. Offers ease of movement, and little else.
dd2-missing-icon

Brunhilda's Embrace

120

45

Armor blessed by a heavenly sister of battle, making it far more effective at protecting the wearer than its appearance suggests.
dd2-missing-icon

Burgundy Coat

108

120

A coat masterfully crafted by combining materials of disparate durability and texture, allowing it to stretch or tighten to match the wearer's movements.
dd2-missing-icon

Cardinal Robe

135

200

A robe woven from cloth of the finest quality. Fashioned for high-ranking devotees, though no less apposite when worn by a confident spellcaster.
dd2-chain-mail-3

Chain Mail

24

10

Armor comprising linked metal rings. Simple of make, but most efficient at deflecting blades.
dd2-chanters-half-robe-3

Chanter's Half Robe

65

50

A short robe, sewn by a practiced hand. Favored for the simplicity of its design, with naught to catch or snag on the wearer's equipment.
dd2-charming-corset-3

Charming Corset

300

280

A garment of thin cloth that hugs the wearer's frame, drawing tightly over the waist and hips to flattering effect.
dd2-courtly-tunic-3

Courtly Tunic

10

19

Formal raiment worn by palace attendants and visitors. None save the most ill-mannered boor would dare enter Vernworth Castle without it.
dd2-missing-icon

Creedbound Armor

123

80

Lustrous armor studded with silver rivets. The smith who forged it was inspired by stories of an ancient Arisen dedicated to a religious order.
dd2-deepwood-jacket-3

Deepwood Jacket

18

10

Armor fashioned from light cloth, making it simple to maintain. Just the thing for traversing roots and dirt.
dd2-missing-icon

Dominator's Armor

215

86

Armor adorned with a multitude of faces, said to be the miens of past Arisen and other legendary figures who wore it. Bizarre, but remarkably sturdy.
dd2-dominion-armor-3

Dominion Armor

108

45

Not only is this armor elaborately adorned, but clever design of the joints has rendered it far lighter than one would expect.
dd2-missing-icon

Duelist's Coat

179

123

A coat of blood-steeped monster hide, comprising an array of skillfully fashioned parts. The tight fit helps to keep the wearer alert and focused.
dd2-missing-icon

Dvarapala

192

135

Armor bearing the name of a shrine guardian from a distant land. Draws out the wearer's latent strength, making every blow count for more.
dd2-missing-icon

Edified Vestment

140

180

A robe crafted from the layered hides of fearsome beasts that have been refined with esoteric techniques. Shimmers like sunbeams on a sea of magick.
dd2-missing-icon

Elegant Petticoat

160

160

Light armor combining airy cloth with alloyed plates over the shoulders and collar. Lends itself well to combatants who rely upon their agility.
dd2-missing-icon

Elven Garb

125

144

A resplendent garment believed to have been fashioned by elves. Serves wielders of bows or magick exceptionally well.
dd2-missing-icon

Eminent Coat

70

80

A robe woven from a special fabric that accumulates magick within its fibers. Augments the wearer's energies to ensure unflagging magickal strength.
dd2-enchanters-quilted-gown-3

Enchanter's Quilted Gown

75

90

A quilted robe of remarkable durability. The threads of its make are steeped in a decoction that promotes the accumulation of magickal energies.
dd2-missing-icon

Enigmatic Robe

90

124

A garment held to have been worn by a mountain ascetic. The exposed torso supposedly assists with deepening meditation.
dd2-missing-icon

Enshadowed Battle Garb

195

130

Battle garb of fabric interwoven with thin metal fibers. Protects the wearer over the course of a long battle without constricting or exhausting them.
dd2-missing-icon

Eonian Coat

120

132

A garment sewn with thread steeped in magick for a quarter- moonâ€™s turn. Impeccably crafted to defy wear and tear.
dd2-missing-icon

Esoteric Vestment

90

111

A robe embroidered with a special thread that disperses magick. Spellcasters wear it to heighten their mental fortitude.
dd2-fencers-jacket-3

Fencer's Jacket

103

54

Fencing attire fashioned to keep the wearer light on their feet. Nary a wrinkle will form in the fabric, even alter the most intense of parries.
dd2-missing-icon

Final Roar

130

52

Armor fashioned from hide said to have been carved amid the monster's death throes. Channels the wearer's latent strength into savage might
dd2-foot-soldier-armor-3

Foot Soldier Armor

16

7

Armor forged from the cheapest iron available. Not guaranteed to dissuade so much as a sharpened claw.
dd2-missing-icon

Gauntleted Petticoat

80

80

Light armor that is at once elegant and intimidating. Favors wearers who are lithe and nimble in form.
dd2-missing-icon

Godsbeast Scalecoat

144

154

A coat boasting remarkable durability for the lightness of its make. Affixed with scales taken from a fossilized monster that has yet to be identified.
dd2-missing-icon

Graceful Tunic

93

70

An elegant garment sewn in the style of the elves. Envelops the wearer's form without unduly restricting it.
dd2-missing-icon

Grand Cuirass

166

66

A masterwork crafted using the foremost techniques of the smithing trade. Those who achieve mastery of its use are soldiers of the highest caliber.
dd2-grand-surcoat-3

Grand Surcoat

143

100

A surcoat made by aristocratic commission. Exudes nobility, having been fashioned and embroidered from the finest materials gold can buy.
dd2-guardian-plate-armor-3

Guardian Plate Armor

85

32

Armor comprising tempered sheets of metal. Built to withstand crushing blows, but at a considerable increase in heft.
dd2-missing-icon

Half-Plate Armor

58

20

Armor forged to protect the wearer's vitals without adding undue heft, in the belief that increased mobility counts for more than a wall of steel.
dd2-missing-icon

Heroic Coat

180

138

Armor fashioned from assorted monster leathers in such a way that it retains the strengths of each. A remarkable piece that exceeds the sum of its parts.
dd2-hunters-mail-3

Hunter's Mail

13

10

Armor comprising metal plates and a vest of mail. Its simple design finds favor among sellswords for meshing well with mismatched equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Hyperboreal Lorica

178

140

Armor that glitters with sublime light. Forged in honor of the deity to whom the Hyperboreansâ€”a legendary bow-wielding people of the northâ€”traced their lineage.
dd2-missing-icon

Immaculate Blaze

158

99

Armor fashioned in the aspect of a fire-breathing drake. A true masterwork, crafted with the finest materials and smithing techniques gold can buy.
dd2-missing-icon

Incanter's Coat

92

235

A coat woven from magick-sensing thread. When sewn in a uniform direction, this thread mediates the flow of magick, lessening the wearer's mental Fatigue.
dd2-missing-icon

Indomitable Armor

128

62

Lamellar armor with barbs affixed to the shoulders. One can only envy the brazenness of the artisan willing to grant such a name to their own work.
dd2-intrepid-scalecoat-3

Intrepid Scalecoat

98

40

Armor finished with wide sheets of scales. Dulls the lethality of incoming stabs and slashes.
dd2-missing-icon

Knightly Brigandine

195

78

Armor comprising an abundance of tempered steel. Though its ornate design makes it appear ceremonial, this masterwork will not fail to stop a hungry blade.
dd2-lamellar-armor-3

Lamellar Armor

56

30

Armor consisting of leather affixed with strips of metal. Simple to mend, as broken sections need merely be replaced.
dd2-magicians-coat-3

Magician's Coat

35

40

A long coat that staves off the cold and repels dust and dirt without hindering movement. Many are those who favor the honest simplicity of its design.
dd2-missing-icon

Majestic Armor

133

86

Armor crafted by an artisan of surpassing skill. Each component is attuned to the needs of the archer, granting unprecedented smoothness of motion.
dd2-marchers-armor-3

Marcher's Armor

7

3

Armor forged in the Vermundian style. Doled out to the majority of the kingdom's soldiers and .sentries.
dd2-meadow-cloth-3

Meadow Cloth

16

12

A garment suited to light work or delving into the wilds, being both durable and easy to move about in. Embroidered with a charming draconic pattern.
dd2-meloirean-plate-3

Meloirean Plate

115

43

Armor forged from a rare metal to achieve the ultimate combination of durability and flexibility.
dd2-miners-shirt-3

Miner's Shirt

5

2

A garment doled out to laborers at the Agamen Ruins. Stained with sweat and grime.
dd2-missionarys-robe-3

Missionary's Robe

12

15

A travelerâ€™s garment of humble make. Oft worn by members of the clergy.
dd2-missing-icon

Monastic Toga

95

231

A garment cut from the tanned hide of a great serpentine beast. Worn loosely wrapped around the torso, it has a freeing effect upon the mind.
dd2-missing-icon

Mysterial Robe

110

158

A robe decorated with arcane symbols. Donning these sigils is said to grant the wearer heavenly powers.
dd2-missing-icon

Nirvane

72

113

A garment worn by a celebrated animist during meditation. The name denotes freedom from the cycle of rebirth, an idea to which some individuals aspire.
dd2-missing-icon

Noble Jacket

98

75

A boldly colored battle tunic. Though elegant enough to serve as ceremonial attire, peerless stitching has rendered it most practicable for combat.
dd2-missing-icon

Orphic Robe

110

167

A robe fashioned from layers of magick-resistant monster leather. Its folds trap every ounce of the wearer's magicks, ensuring none goes to waste.
dd2-outlanders-garb-3

Outlander's Garb

52

50

A finely embroidered garment with an underlayer of silken cloth to ensure the wearer's comfort.
dd2-plate-armor-3

Plate Armor

121

80

Armor consisting of sturdy metal plates. Adjusting to the weight takes time, but the protection it offers is well worth any discomfort.
dd2-missing-icon

Priestly Habit

75

94

A habit fashioned from assorted monster leathers. Attunes to the wearer's energies with continued use, allowing their magicks to accumulate more readily.
dd2-missing-icon

Rampart Breaker

97

70

Armor that seems to melt away in darkness. Thoroughly reinforced with leather padding to protect against attacks from all directions.
dd2-rangers-vest-3

Ranger's Vest

115

87

Light armor that is eminently practical and effective. Favored by those accustomed to shouldering heavy packs.
dd2-missing-icon

Researcher's Robe

35

66

A robe of singular design. Woven from delicate fibers that repel grime, disperse heat, and reflect little light.
dd2-missing-icon

Resonance Armor

155

164

Armor fashioned from the hides and viscera of multiple monsters. Harmonizes the strengths of each constituent, creating a gory work of art.
dd2-missing-icon

Robe of the Enlightened

60

90

The robe of a trickster held to have broken free of all earthly bindings and reached the ultimate truthâ€”not that one will learn such things by wearing it.
dd2-missing-icon

Sacral Robe

150

185

A robe embroidered with holy sigils to ward against draconic magicks. Though the efficacy of these sigils is unknown, they are heartening nonetheless.
dd2-scaled-jacket-3

Scaled Jacket

70

26

Light armor fashioned from steel plates arranged in a scale formation. Protects the wearer's shoulders and torso.
dd2-missing-icon

Silhouette of Sorcery

145

205

A garment treated with a special dye that lends it an ineffable grandeur. The deep-crimson fabric seems to radiate an intense magickal aura.
dd2-missing-icon

Soaring Surcoat

184

118

A drakeskin surcoat embroidered with stars, suns, and a dragon segreant regardant. Offers exceptional protection and resistance to debilitations.
dd2-missing-icon

Soulskin

78

90

Armor crafted to fit the wearer like a second skin, allowing them to make abrupt changes in stance without disrupting their center of gravity.
dd2-missing-icon

Spirit Coat

34

54

Flattering raiment of elegant design. The delicate embroidery is captivating in its intricacy.
dd2-missing-icon

Stargazer's Garb

90

140

Garb designed for optimal magick flow. Each component of its make is so placed to channel the wearer's energies across the bared skin in between.
dd2-stoutdraw-armor-3

Stoutdraw Armor

80

62

Armor of layered leather and wrought metal. The shoulder of the wearer's dominant arm is lined with supple leather that adds strength to their draw.
dd2-missing-icon

Stygian Omen

200

85

Armor designed to resemble a face glaring from the shadows. Inspires terror in those who behold it, and offers peerless protection and mobility.
dd2-missing-icon

Thrasher's Surcoat

176

70

Armor of surpassing quality that offers a seamless fit. Though it serves its wearer well no matter the battlefield, its weight takes time to adjust to.
dd2-missing-icon

Totemic Shroud

140

177

A robe affixed with numerous arcane talismans. The cloth is believed to be the death shroud of a renowned animist.
dd2-tribal-brace-3

Tribal Brace

43

18

Armor comprising shoulder guards and sheets of metal. Favored by greatsword wielders for its freeing mobility.
dd2-missing-icon

Valiant Armor

134

40

Armor wrought to maximize durability while curtailing heft. The pieces that comprise it are joined by supple bands to allow for seamless bladework.
dd2-missing-icon

Valkyrian Scalecloth

159

100

Armor crafted by working monster bones into scales and polishing the result with a decoction. In it, the wearer moves as silently as the wings of death.
dd2-missing-icon

Vanquisher's Armor

130

84

Armor assembled with unerring precision. Adjustable to within a hair's breadth, offering a seamless fit.
dd2-missing-icon

Vashara Scaleskin

220

79

Scale armor crafted in the image of Vashara, a water deity of southern Battahli myth. Purported to expel evils and clear oneâ€™s path of obstacles.
dd2-vergers-gown-3

Verger's Gown

134

127

A robe patterned with sigils that invoke a boon of holy light. The thick fabric of its make is supple enough not to impede movement while incanting.
dd2-wildeagle-padded-armor-3

Wildeagle Padded Armor

92

63

Armor with a bulk that belies the lightness of its fit. Padded with featherdown to blunt the impact of incoming strikes.