Adept's Coat 110 86 A long coat of quality leather. Resistant to the sharpest blades and deadliest of spells, it is a welcome boon on any battlefield.

Animistic Robe 55 70 A robe that enhances the adaptability of the wearer's powers. Fashioned in part from monster-derived materials to curb losses of magickal energy.

Arch-Conjuror's Robe 130 182 A robe once worn by Rhoendrak, a trickster who earned the title of Arch-Conjuror for such feats as conjuring a dragon that eclipsed mountains.

Archer's Vest 74 52 A vest designed for wielders of the bow, granting the wearer's dominant arm maximal range of movement.

Ares Morpho Robe 115 162 A robe woven from lustrous fabric. Dyed with the scales of butterfly wings, which are said to store magickal energies.

August Dalmatica 82 101 A finespun robe worn by wielders of high magicks. The elaborate sigils confer a blessing of protection upon the wearer while they are incanting.

Battahli Jacket 38 25 Light armor crafted in the Battahli style. Breathable enough to be worn comfortably in regions prone to sandstorms.

Beastren Pride 180 65 Rugged armor that only partially covers the torso. A masterwork of the beastren armorer Danool. In spite of its name, it fits human shoulders just as well.

Bestial Boon 167 90 Armor affixed with beast hide and fur. The name is intended to evoke the unflagging vitality of the king of beasts.

Bladewielder's Coat 98 53 A quilted coat reinforced with lengths of wire. Easy to move about in, and capable of withstanding slashes without tearing.

Brigand's Vest 14 8 A simple cloth vest. Offers ease of movement, and little else.

Brunhilda's Embrace 120 45 Armor blessed by a heavenly sister of battle, making it far more effective at protecting the wearer than its appearance suggests.

Burgundy Coat 108 120 A coat masterfully crafted by combining materials of disparate durability and texture, allowing it to stretch or tighten to match the wearer's movements.

Cardinal Robe 135 200 A robe woven from cloth of the finest quality. Fashioned for high-ranking devotees, though no less apposite when worn by a confident spellcaster.

Chain Mail 24 10 Armor comprising linked metal rings. Simple of make, but most efficient at deflecting blades.

Chanter's Half Robe 65 50 A short robe, sewn by a practiced hand. Favored for the simplicity of its design, with naught to catch or snag on the wearer's equipment.

Charming Corset 300 280 A garment of thin cloth that hugs the wearer's frame, drawing tightly over the waist and hips to flattering effect.

Courtly Tunic 10 19 Formal raiment worn by palace attendants and visitors. None save the most ill-mannered boor would dare enter Vernworth Castle without it.

Creedbound Armor 123 80 Lustrous armor studded with silver rivets. The smith who forged it was inspired by stories of an ancient Arisen dedicated to a religious order.

Deepwood Jacket 18 10 Armor fashioned from light cloth, making it simple to maintain. Just the thing for traversing roots and dirt.

Dominator's Armor 215 86 Armor adorned with a multitude of faces, said to be the miens of past Arisen and other legendary figures who wore it. Bizarre, but remarkably sturdy.

Dominion Armor 108 45 Not only is this armor elaborately adorned, but clever design of the joints has rendered it far lighter than one would expect.

Duelist's Coat 179 123 A coat of blood-steeped monster hide, comprising an array of skillfully fashioned parts. The tight fit helps to keep the wearer alert and focused.

Dvarapala 192 135 Armor bearing the name of a shrine guardian from a distant land. Draws out the wearer's latent strength, making every blow count for more.

Edified Vestment 140 180 A robe crafted from the layered hides of fearsome beasts that have been refined with esoteric techniques. Shimmers like sunbeams on a sea of magick.

Elegant Petticoat 160 160 Light armor combining airy cloth with alloyed plates over the shoulders and collar. Lends itself well to combatants who rely upon their agility.

Elven Garb 125 144 A resplendent garment believed to have been fashioned by elves. Serves wielders of bows or magick exceptionally well.

Eminent Coat 70 80 A robe woven from a special fabric that accumulates magick within its fibers. Augments the wearer's energies to ensure unflagging magickal strength.

Enchanter's Quilted Gown 75 90 A quilted robe of remarkable durability. The threads of its make are steeped in a decoction that promotes the accumulation of magickal energies.

Enigmatic Robe 90 124 A garment held to have been worn by a mountain ascetic. The exposed torso supposedly assists with deepening meditation.

Enshadowed Battle Garb 195 130 Battle garb of fabric interwoven with thin metal fibers. Protects the wearer over the course of a long battle without constricting or exhausting them.

Eonian Coat 120 132 A garment sewn with thread steeped in magick for a quarter- moonâ€™s turn. Impeccably crafted to defy wear and tear.

Esoteric Vestment 90 111 A robe embroidered with a special thread that disperses magick. Spellcasters wear it to heighten their mental fortitude.

Fencer's Jacket 103 54 Fencing attire fashioned to keep the wearer light on their feet. Nary a wrinkle will form in the fabric, even alter the most intense of parries.

Final Roar 130 52 Armor fashioned from hide said to have been carved amid the monster's death throes. Channels the wearer's latent strength into savage might

Foot Soldier Armor 16 7 Armor forged from the cheapest iron available. Not guaranteed to dissuade so much as a sharpened claw.

Gauntleted Petticoat 80 80 Light armor that is at once elegant and intimidating. Favors wearers who are lithe and nimble in form.

Godsbeast Scalecoat 144 154 A coat boasting remarkable durability for the lightness of its make. Affixed with scales taken from a fossilized monster that has yet to be identified.

Graceful Tunic 93 70 An elegant garment sewn in the style of the elves. Envelops the wearer's form without unduly restricting it.

Grand Cuirass 166 66 A masterwork crafted using the foremost techniques of the smithing trade. Those who achieve mastery of its use are soldiers of the highest caliber.

Grand Surcoat 143 100 A surcoat made by aristocratic commission. Exudes nobility, having been fashioned and embroidered from the finest materials gold can buy.

Guardian Plate Armor 85 32 Armor comprising tempered sheets of metal. Built to withstand crushing blows, but at a considerable increase in heft.

Half-Plate Armor 58 20 Armor forged to protect the wearer's vitals without adding undue heft, in the belief that increased mobility counts for more than a wall of steel.

Heroic Coat 180 138 Armor fashioned from assorted monster leathers in such a way that it retains the strengths of each. A remarkable piece that exceeds the sum of its parts.

Hunter's Mail 13 10 Armor comprising metal plates and a vest of mail. Its simple design finds favor among sellswords for meshing well with mismatched equipment.

Hyperboreal Lorica 178 140 Armor that glitters with sublime light. Forged in honor of the deity to whom the Hyperboreansâ€”a legendary bow-wielding people of the northâ€”traced their lineage.

Immaculate Blaze 158 99 Armor fashioned in the aspect of a fire-breathing drake. A true masterwork, crafted with the finest materials and smithing techniques gold can buy.

Incanter's Coat 92 235 A coat woven from magick-sensing thread. When sewn in a uniform direction, this thread mediates the flow of magick, lessening the wearer's mental Fatigue.

Indomitable Armor 128 62 Lamellar armor with barbs affixed to the shoulders. One can only envy the brazenness of the artisan willing to grant such a name to their own work.

Intrepid Scalecoat 98 40 Armor finished with wide sheets of scales. Dulls the lethality of incoming stabs and slashes.

Knightly Brigandine 195 78 Armor comprising an abundance of tempered steel. Though its ornate design makes it appear ceremonial, this masterwork will not fail to stop a hungry blade.

Lamellar Armor 56 30 Armor consisting of leather affixed with strips of metal. Simple to mend, as broken sections need merely be replaced.

Magician's Coat 35 40 A long coat that staves off the cold and repels dust and dirt without hindering movement. Many are those who favor the honest simplicity of its design.

Majestic Armor 133 86 Armor crafted by an artisan of surpassing skill. Each component is attuned to the needs of the archer, granting unprecedented smoothness of motion.

Marcher's Armor 7 3 Armor forged in the Vermundian style. Doled out to the majority of the kingdom's soldiers and .sentries.

Meadow Cloth 16 12 A garment suited to light work or delving into the wilds, being both durable and easy to move about in. Embroidered with a charming draconic pattern.

Meloirean Plate 115 43 Armor forged from a rare metal to achieve the ultimate combination of durability and flexibility.

Miner's Shirt 5 2 A garment doled out to laborers at the Agamen Ruins. Stained with sweat and grime.

Missionary's Robe 12 15 A travelerâ€™s garment of humble make. Oft worn by members of the clergy.

Monastic Toga 95 231 A garment cut from the tanned hide of a great serpentine beast. Worn loosely wrapped around the torso, it has a freeing effect upon the mind.

Mysterial Robe 110 158 A robe decorated with arcane symbols. Donning these sigils is said to grant the wearer heavenly powers.

Nirvane 72 113 A garment worn by a celebrated animist during meditation. The name denotes freedom from the cycle of rebirth, an idea to which some individuals aspire.

Noble Jacket 98 75 A boldly colored battle tunic. Though elegant enough to serve as ceremonial attire, peerless stitching has rendered it most practicable for combat.

Orphic Robe 110 167 A robe fashioned from layers of magick-resistant monster leather. Its folds trap every ounce of the wearer's magicks, ensuring none goes to waste.

Outlander's Garb 52 50 A finely embroidered garment with an underlayer of silken cloth to ensure the wearer's comfort.

Plate Armor 121 80 Armor consisting of sturdy metal plates. Adjusting to the weight takes time, but the protection it offers is well worth any discomfort.

Priestly Habit 75 94 A habit fashioned from assorted monster leathers. Attunes to the wearer's energies with continued use, allowing their magicks to accumulate more readily.

Rampart Breaker 97 70 Armor that seems to melt away in darkness. Thoroughly reinforced with leather padding to protect against attacks from all directions.

Ranger's Vest 115 87 Light armor that is eminently practical and effective. Favored by those accustomed to shouldering heavy packs.

Researcher's Robe 35 66 A robe of singular design. Woven from delicate fibers that repel grime, disperse heat, and reflect little light.

Resonance Armor 155 164 Armor fashioned from the hides and viscera of multiple monsters. Harmonizes the strengths of each constituent, creating a gory work of art.

Robe of the Enlightened 60 90 The robe of a trickster held to have broken free of all earthly bindings and reached the ultimate truthâ€”not that one will learn such things by wearing it.

Sacral Robe 150 185 A robe embroidered with holy sigils to ward against draconic magicks. Though the efficacy of these sigils is unknown, they are heartening nonetheless.

Scaled Jacket 70 26 Light armor fashioned from steel plates arranged in a scale formation. Protects the wearer's shoulders and torso.

Silhouette of Sorcery 145 205 A garment treated with a special dye that lends it an ineffable grandeur. The deep-crimson fabric seems to radiate an intense magickal aura.

Soaring Surcoat 184 118 A drakeskin surcoat embroidered with stars, suns, and a dragon segreant regardant. Offers exceptional protection and resistance to debilitations.

Soulskin 78 90 Armor crafted to fit the wearer like a second skin, allowing them to make abrupt changes in stance without disrupting their center of gravity.

Spirit Coat 34 54 Flattering raiment of elegant design. The delicate embroidery is captivating in its intricacy.

Stargazer's Garb 90 140 Garb designed for optimal magick flow. Each component of its make is so placed to channel the wearer's energies across the bared skin in between.

Stoutdraw Armor 80 62 Armor of layered leather and wrought metal. The shoulder of the wearer's dominant arm is lined with supple leather that adds strength to their draw.

Stygian Omen 200 85 Armor designed to resemble a face glaring from the shadows. Inspires terror in those who behold it, and offers peerless protection and mobility.

Thrasher's Surcoat 176 70 Armor of surpassing quality that offers a seamless fit. Though it serves its wearer well no matter the battlefield, its weight takes time to adjust to.

Totemic Shroud 140 177 A robe affixed with numerous arcane talismans. The cloth is believed to be the death shroud of a renowned animist.

Tribal Brace 43 18 Armor comprising shoulder guards and sheets of metal. Favored by greatsword wielders for its freeing mobility.

Valiant Armor 134 40 Armor wrought to maximize durability while curtailing heft. The pieces that comprise it are joined by supple bands to allow for seamless bladework.

Valkyrian Scalecloth 159 100 Armor crafted by working monster bones into scales and polishing the result with a decoction. In it, the wearer moves as silently as the wings of death.

Vanquisher's Armor 130 84 Armor assembled with unerring precision. Adjustable to within a hair's breadth, offering a seamless fit.

Vashara Scaleskin 220 79 Scale armor crafted in the image of Vashara, a water deity of southern Battahli myth. Purported to expel evils and clear oneâ€™s path of obstacles.

Verger's Gown 134 127 A robe patterned with sigils that invoke a boon of holy light. The thick fabric of its make is supple enough not to impede movement while incanting.