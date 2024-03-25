Bows are the fitting weapon type for the Archer vocation. Of course, bows are a ranged weapon. Archers can gain a litany of skills that modify the traditional bow attack for more focused shots as well as firing multiple arrows at once. Below is a list of all bows currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Strength
|
Magick
|
Description
|
|
112
|
0
|
A bow of bronze and heartwood, melded in a delicate balance that affords the wielder impressive aim.
|
|
198
|
0
|
A bow engraved with the form of a dark beast. Especially ruinous to griffins.
|
|
233
|
0
|
A bow fashioned by an elven artisan using rare plant fibers reinforced with metal. The added weight lends power to the draw without hindering flexibility.
|
|
256
|
0
|
A longbow worthy of its namesake. It lets fly arrows infused with draconic power.
|
|
308
|
0
|
A bow worthy of its legendary namesake. As responsive and powerful as a dragon in flight.
|
|
55
|
0
|
A sturdy bow of wood and metal alloy that manages to remain pliant enough for even feeble archers to draw.
|
|
89
|
0
|
A sturdy yet flexible bow hewn solely of the finest heartwood, granting it respectable range.
|
|
340
|
0
|
A bow fashioned from the skin of the legendary hydra. Resembles a coil of conjoined serpents, whose peculiar torso rests comfortably in the hand.
|
|
74
|
0
|
A bow wrapped in wolf pelts. It can withstand hard use in the wilderness with minimal upkeep.
|
|
300
|
0
|
A bow of untold origins, clearly not of mortal make. It greatly increases Stamina consumption, but felling foes with it earns the wielder hefty experience.
|
|
120
|
0
|
A bow crafted by an elven artisan with impeccable technique. Its simple design eliminates diversions, that bow and wielder may move as one.
|
|
204
|
0
|
A bow crafted from iron and heartwood. Lauded for its exceptional accuracy, it is most devastating when unleashed upon harpies and their fell sisters.
|
|
170
|
0
|
A bow wrapped in the hide of a divine creature. Its sting is most keenly felt by chimeric foes.
|
|
280
|
0
|
A bow crafted of monster hide and sinew, resulting in a well- balanced composition. The arrows it looses find their quarry with astounding ferocity.
|
|
148
|
0
|
A bow hewn from the teeth of an uncommon beast. It is a rarity itself, and prized for its impressive performance.
|
|
82
|
0
|
A fluted bow treated with a fine coat of gilt. Sturdier and more pliant than the standard make, it is prized among archers for its efficacy in battle.
|
|
163
|
0
|
An iron bow of impressive make. Heavy in the hand, but unmatched for balance.