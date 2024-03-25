Bows are the fitting weapon type for the Archer vocation. Of course, bows are a ranged weapon. Archers can gain a litany of skills that modify the traditional bow attack for more focused shots as well as firing multiple arrows at once. Below is a list of all bows currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.

Icon

Name

Strength

Magick

Description
dd2-bespoke-bow-3

Bespoke Bow

112

0

A bow of bronze and heartwood, melded in a delicate balance that affords the wielder impressive aim.
dd2-darkening-storm-3

Darkening Storm

198

0

A bow engraved with the form of a dark beast. Especially ruinous to griffins.
dd2-dinistrydd-3

Dinistrydd

233

0

A bow fashioned by an elven artisan using rare plant fibers reinforced with metal. The added weight lends power to the draw without hindering flexibility.
dd2-dragons-blink-3

Dragon's Blink

256

0

A longbow worthy of its namesake. It lets fly arrows infused with draconic power.
dd2-missing-icon

Dragon's Rancor

308

0

A bow worthy of its legendary namesake. As responsive and powerful as a dragon in flight.
dd2-fluted-bow-3

Fluted Bow

55

0

A sturdy bow of wood and metal alloy that manages to remain pliant enough for even feeble archers to draw.
dd2-hunters-bow-3

Hunter's Bow

89

0

A sturdy yet flexible bow hewn solely of the finest heartwood, granting it respectable range.
dd2-missing-icon

Hydra Husk

340

0

A bow fashioned from the skin of the legendary hydra. Resembles a coil of conjoined serpents, whose peculiar torso rests comfortably in the hand.
dd2-lupine-bow-3

Lupine Bow

74

0

A bow wrapped in wolf pelts. It can withstand hard use in the wilderness with minimal upkeep.
dd2-medusan-spellbow-3

Medusan Spellbow

300

0

A bow of untold origins, clearly not of mortal make. It greatly increases Stamina consumption, but felling foes with it earns the wielder hefty experience.
dd2-myfyr-3

Myfyr

120

0

A bow crafted by an elven artisan with impeccable technique. Its simple design eliminates diversions, that bow and wielder may move as one.
dd2-predator-3

Predator

204

0

A bow crafted from iron and heartwood. Lauded for its exceptional accuracy, it is most devastating when unleashed upon harpies and their fell sisters.
dd2-missing-icon

Repeller Bow

170

0

A bow wrapped in the hide of a divine creature. Its sting is most keenly felt by chimeric foes.
dd2-revenant-wail-3

Revenant Wail

280

0

A bow crafted of monster hide and sinew, resulting in a well- balanced composition. The arrows it looses find their quarry with astounding ferocity.
dd2-savage-fang-3

Savage Fang

148

0

A bow hewn from the teeth of an uncommon beast. It is a rarity itself, and prized for its impressive performance.
dd2-missing-icon

Superior Fluted Bow

82

0

A fluted bow treated with a fine coat of gilt. Sturdier and more pliant than the standard make, it is prized among archers for its efficacy in battle.
dd2-veterans-arc-3

Veteran's Arc

163

0

An iron bow of impressive make. Heavy in the hand, but unmatched for balance.