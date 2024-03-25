Bows are the fitting weapon type for the Archer vocation. Of course, bows are a ranged weapon. Archers can gain a litany of skills that modify the traditional bow attack for more focused shots as well as firing multiple arrows at once. Below is a list of all bows currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.

Icon Name Strength Magick Description Bespoke Bow 112 0 A bow of bronze and heartwood, melded in a delicate balance that affords the wielder impressive aim. Darkening Storm 198 0 A bow engraved with the form of a dark beast. Especially ruinous to griffins. Dinistrydd 233 0 A bow fashioned by an elven artisan using rare plant fibers reinforced with metal. The added weight lends power to the draw without hindering flexibility. Dragon's Blink 256 0 A longbow worthy of its namesake. It lets fly arrows infused with draconic power. Dragon's Rancor 308 0 A bow worthy of its legendary namesake. As responsive and powerful as a dragon in flight. Fluted Bow 55 0 A sturdy bow of wood and metal alloy that manages to remain pliant enough for even feeble archers to draw. Hunter's Bow 89 0 A sturdy yet flexible bow hewn solely of the finest heartwood, granting it respectable range. Hydra Husk 340 0 A bow fashioned from the skin of the legendary hydra. Resembles a coil of conjoined serpents, whose peculiar torso rests comfortably in the hand. Lupine Bow 74 0 A bow wrapped in wolf pelts. It can withstand hard use in the wilderness with minimal upkeep. Medusan Spellbow 300 0 A bow of untold origins, clearly not of mortal make. It greatly increases Stamina consumption, but felling foes with it earns the wielder hefty experience. Myfyr 120 0 A bow crafted by an elven artisan with impeccable technique. Its simple design eliminates diversions, that bow and wielder may move as one. Predator 204 0 A bow crafted from iron and heartwood. Lauded for its exceptional accuracy, it is most devastating when unleashed upon harpies and their fell sisters. Repeller Bow 170 0 A bow wrapped in the hide of a divine creature. Its sting is most keenly felt by chimeric foes. Revenant Wail 280 0 A bow crafted of monster hide and sinew, resulting in a well- balanced composition. The arrows it looses find their quarry with astounding ferocity. Savage Fang 148 0 A bow hewn from the teeth of an uncommon beast. It is a rarity itself, and prized for its impressive performance. Superior Fluted Bow 82 0 A fluted bow treated with a fine coat of gilt. Sturdier and more pliant than the standard make, it is prized among archers for its efficacy in battle. Veteran's Arc 163 0 An iron bow of impressive make. Heavy in the hand, but unmatched for balance.