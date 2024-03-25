Abyssinal Neck Wrap 0 0 A navy neck wrap stitched from monster leather. Sits awkwardly upon the shoulders of all save the most seasoned travelers.

Admiral's Mantle 0 0 A durable mantle that can weather cuts and stabs without tearing. Made from a flexible material to prevent entanglement when wielding larger weapons.

Ascendant Cloak 0 0 A cloak that bespeaks martial prowess. Once bestowed as a royal gift upon a general whose conquests led to the expansion of the kingdom's territory.

Azure Shawl 0 0 A shawl made from cloth of a rich, captivating azure. Worn pinned over one shoulder, it looks most at home on the back of a rugged soldier.

Ceremonial Cape 0 1 A cape bearing emblems of apparent eminence. Lends the wearer an air of refinement.

Champion's Mantle 0 0 A mantle that exudes self— assured majesty. Makes any triumph seem a foregone conclusion.

Comforting Neck Wrap 0 0 A neck wrap woven from durable fabric. Suffused with a faint scent that stirs pleasant memories.

Commander's Mantle 0 0 A large cloak trimmed with fur about the neck. Prized among soldiers stationed in freezing climes.

Dashing Capelet 0 0 A capelet favored by wielders of bulkier weaponry. Warms the neck and shoulders without hindering movement.

Drakescale Cape 1 0 A cape of layered draconic leather. The ultimate mark of the fearless adventurer.

Duty's Mantle 1 0 A stately mantle fashioned from dark leather. Sufficiently hefty to keep the wearer upright and alert, staving off weariness and reminding them of their duty.

Expeditioner's Cloak 0 0 A full-length cloak doled out to members of Vermund's expeditionary force. Grants the wearer an air of authority befitting their station.

Fair Cloak 0 1 A short cloak dyed a subdued blue. Popular among members of the military for being fit to serve as both formal and practical wear.

Feathered Shawl 0 0 A shawl fringed with impressive feathers. Worn artfully draped over one shoulder, it has a tendency to correct the conduct and posture of the wearer.

General's Mantle 1 0 A ceremonial mantle worn by soldiers of rank. The cloth of its make repels moisture.

Glorious Cape 0 0 A fringed cape woven from sumptuous fabric. The wearer must take great pains to keep it pristine, which also helps to avoid careless injury.

Guerco Peafowl Feathercloak 0 0 A cloak fashioned from the feathers of a peafowl native to the Guerco Mountain Range. The cascade of dark azure plumage is majestic to behold.

Heraldic Cape 0 1 A cape granted to those who have proven their loyalty to the kingdom. Of late, some have been sold to merchants in a bid to fill emptying coffers.

Hide Cape 0 0 A cape oft worn by travelers. Stitched from a thick, furry pelt, it will keep the wearer warm even in colder climates.

Hollow Cape 0 0 A cape fashioned from dark fabric so that it absorbs most light, enhancing the focus of the wearer.

Homespun Cloak 0 0 A short cloak of coarse cloth. Crafted with the presumption that it will soon become soiled, obviating the point of trimmings.

Imperial Shoulder Cape 0 1 A cape crafted from the hide of a rare monster. The delicate stitching recalls its original purpose, as raiment for ceremonies and formal occasions.

Kindred Cape 0 0 A cape of a deep-umber fabric, bearing distinctive emblems around the collar. Awarded to a commander in honor of valorous service in the hunting of wyrms.

Legacy Cloak 0 1 A cloak worn by a Sovran of eld, who hailed from a distant land but was unable to return there. Cherished as a keepsake of a home forever lost.

Legend's Mantle 1 0 A mantle that confers a certain dignity upon the wearer. Rumored to have been worn by a past Arisen for many a yearâ€”though this has never been confirmed.

Linen Cloak 0 0 A large hempen cloak. Oft used as a blanket by those accustomed to camping by the wayside.

Lupine Cape 0 0 A cape fashioned from the luxuriously trimmed pelt of a long—furred wolf.

Monarch's Mantle 0 1 A mantle fashioned from brilliant blue cloth. Imparts a sense of superiority when worn with regal bearing.

Moonhowl Cape 0 0 A cape fashioned from the pelt of the rare cragwolf. Retains heat like a living beast, keeping the wearer nice and warm.

Murky Grouse Feathercloak 0 0 A cloak that has noise-muffling properties. Fashioned from the ink-black plumage of the murky grouse, a bird that only migrates once in seven years.

Philosopher's Cape 0 1 A garment granted to eminent scholars and doctors. The mark of an intellectual—though there is no means of telling whether the wearer actually earned it.

Pioneer's Cape 0 0 A cape woven from heavy, yet highly breathable fabric. Displays its true worth in harsh climes, by keeping the wearer from becoming overly humid.

Redwolf Cape 0 0 A cape fashioned from the pelt of a redwolf. It is a trophy worthy of boasting—assuming the wearer felled the beast themselves.

Regal Cloak 0 0 A cloak fashioned from cloth of the finest quality. Apparently commissioned by a noble for use while patrolling the border.

Saint Idreum's Stole 0 1 A stole held to have belonged to Saint Idreum IV, a high priest of eld. Yet antiquarians dispute this, claiming it to be a forgery crafted by his progeny.

Saurianscale Cape 0 0 A cape of layered saurian leather. Certain to draw the awe and admiration of all who behold it.

Sentinel's Shoulder Cape 1 0 An embroidered cape that will look dashing on the shoulders of any blade-wielder.

Shadewalker's Neck Wrap 0 0 A neck wrap that is cool to the touch. Can be worn comfortably in humid climes.

Soft Neck Wrap 0 0 A long neck wrap of finespun cloth. Prized by travelers in the lands to the north.

Uniter's Mantle 0 1 A mantle fashioned from fine fur and woven cloth. So decadently comfortable as to instill the wearer with a sense of boldness and grandeur.

Velvet Cape 0 0 A cape cut from a fabric that is smooth to the touch. Subtle stitching creates an impression of modest sincerity.

Vermundian Cloak 0 0 A short cloak with a distinctive hem. Merely donning it lends the wearer an air of nobility.

Voyager's Cape 0 0 A cape adorned with fringe trimming. Frays easily in battle, but some say that this merely adds to the story it tells.

Warbler Capelet 0 0 A capelet dyed olive greenâ€”the color of a warbler's plumage. Plush and smooth, it is soothing to the touch.

Waterfowl Cloak 0 0 A short cloak adorned with waterfowl feathers about the neck and shoulders. Adds a touch of flair to the wearer's journey.

Wayfarer's Cape 1 0 A cape woven for maximal warmth. With this to hand, one need not fear even the most biting of chills.

Windbreaking Cloak 0 0 A cloak that has seen many a windswept winter's night. Well-suited to traversing colder climes.

Wyrmhunter's Cloak 0 0 A cloak crafted in a distant age from materials of undeniable quality that time has only slightly faded. The former possession of a renowned Arisen.