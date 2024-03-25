Armor is a critical element of Dragon's Dogma 2 gameplay. Aside from the obvious defensive measures it offers, many armor pieces come with elemental resistance or debilitation features. In Dragon's Dogma 2, there are body, head, and leg armor pieces as well as cloaks and rings that you can customize your character with throughout your adventure. Cloaks, specifically, are the components of a character's armor outfit that are placed on the back or neck. Like other armor pieces, Cloaks do have their own individual stats that are worth paying attention to when customizing your character.
Below is a full listing of all cloaks currently in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Defense
|
Magick Defense
|
Description
|
|
0
|
0
|
A navy neck wrap stitched from monster leather. Sits awkwardly upon the shoulders of all save the most seasoned travelers.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A durable mantle that can weather cuts and stabs without tearing. Made from a flexible material to prevent entanglement when wielding larger weapons.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cloak that bespeaks martial prowess. Once bestowed as a royal gift upon a general whose conquests led to the expansion of the kingdom's territory.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A shawl made from cloth of a rich, captivating azure. Worn pinned over one shoulder, it looks most at home on the back of a rugged soldier.
|
|
0
|
1
|
A cape bearing emblems of apparent eminence. Lends the wearer an air of refinement.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A mantle that exudes self— assured majesty. Makes any triumph seem a foregone conclusion.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A neck wrap woven from durable fabric. Suffused with a faint scent that stirs pleasant memories.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A large cloak trimmed with fur about the neck. Prized among soldiers stationed in freezing climes.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A capelet favored by wielders of bulkier weaponry. Warms the neck and shoulders without hindering movement.
|
|
1
|
0
|
A cape of layered draconic leather. The ultimate mark of the fearless adventurer.
|
|
1
|
0
|
A stately mantle fashioned from dark leather. Sufficiently hefty to keep the wearer upright and alert, staving off weariness and reminding them of their duty.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A full-length cloak doled out to members of Vermund's expeditionary force. Grants the wearer an air of authority befitting their station.
|
|
0
|
1
|
A short cloak dyed a subdued blue. Popular among members of the military for being fit to serve as both formal and practical wear.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A shawl fringed with impressive feathers. Worn artfully draped over one shoulder, it has a tendency to correct the conduct and posture of the wearer.
|
|
1
|
0
|
A ceremonial mantle worn by soldiers of rank. The cloth of its make repels moisture.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A fringed cape woven from sumptuous fabric. The wearer must take great pains to keep it pristine, which also helps to avoid careless injury.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cloak fashioned from the feathers of a peafowl native to the Guerco Mountain Range. The cascade of dark azure plumage is majestic to behold.
|
|
0
|
1
|
A cape granted to those who have proven their loyalty to the kingdom. Of late, some have been sold to merchants in a bid to fill emptying coffers.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape oft worn by travelers. Stitched from a thick, furry pelt, it will keep the wearer warm even in colder climates.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape fashioned from dark fabric so that it absorbs most light, enhancing the focus of the wearer.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A short cloak of coarse cloth. Crafted with the presumption that it will soon become soiled, obviating the point of trimmings.
|
|
0
|
1
|
A cape crafted from the hide of a rare monster. The delicate stitching recalls its original purpose, as raiment for ceremonies and formal occasions.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape of a deep-umber fabric, bearing distinctive emblems around the collar. Awarded to a commander in honor of valorous service in the hunting of wyrms.
|
|
0
|
1
|
A cloak worn by a Sovran of eld, who hailed from a distant land but was unable to return there. Cherished as a keepsake of a home forever lost.
|
|
1
|
0
|
A mantle that confers a certain dignity upon the wearer. Rumored to have been worn by a past Arisen for many a yearâ€”though this has never been confirmed.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A large hempen cloak. Oft used as a blanket by those accustomed to camping by the wayside.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape fashioned from the luxuriously trimmed pelt of a long—furred wolf.
|
|
0
|
1
|
A mantle fashioned from brilliant blue cloth. Imparts a sense of superiority when worn with regal bearing.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape fashioned from the pelt of the rare cragwolf. Retains heat like a living beast, keeping the wearer nice and warm.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cloak that has noise-muffling properties. Fashioned from the ink-black plumage of the murky grouse, a bird that only migrates once in seven years.
|
|
0
|
1
|
A garment granted to eminent scholars and doctors. The mark of an intellectual—though there is no means of telling whether the wearer actually earned it.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape woven from heavy, yet highly breathable fabric. Displays its true worth in harsh climes, by keeping the wearer from becoming overly humid.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape fashioned from the pelt of a redwolf. It is a trophy worthy of boasting—assuming the wearer felled the beast themselves.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cloak fashioned from cloth of the finest quality. Apparently commissioned by a noble for use while patrolling the border.
|
|
0
|
1
|
A stole held to have belonged to Saint Idreum IV, a high priest of eld. Yet antiquarians dispute this, claiming it to be a forgery crafted by his progeny.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape of layered saurian leather. Certain to draw the awe and admiration of all who behold it.
|
|
1
|
0
|
An embroidered cape that will look dashing on the shoulders of any blade-wielder.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A neck wrap that is cool to the touch. Can be worn comfortably in humid climes.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A long neck wrap of finespun cloth. Prized by travelers in the lands to the north.
|
|
0
|
1
|
A mantle fashioned from fine fur and woven cloth. So decadently comfortable as to instill the wearer with a sense of boldness and grandeur.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape cut from a fabric that is smooth to the touch. Subtle stitching creates an impression of modest sincerity.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A short cloak with a distinctive hem. Merely donning it lends the wearer an air of nobility.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cape adorned with fringe trimming. Frays easily in battle, but some say that this merely adds to the story it tells.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A capelet dyed olive greenâ€”the color of a warbler's plumage. Plush and smooth, it is soothing to the touch.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A short cloak adorned with waterfowl feathers about the neck and shoulders. Adds a touch of flair to the wearer's journey.
|
|
1
|
0
|
A cape woven for maximal warmth. With this to hand, one need not fear even the most biting of chills.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cloak that has seen many a windswept winter's night. Well-suited to traversing colder climes.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A cloak crafted in a distant age from materials of undeniable quality that time has only slightly faded. The former possession of a renowned Arisen.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A light and durable leather cape, fashioned from the wing of an extremely rare draconic species.