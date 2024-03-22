Aged Beast-Steak 800 A beast-steak, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Aged Scrag of Beast 200 A scrag of beast, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Aged Shorefish 200 A shorefish, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Aged Tideswimmer 600 A tideswimmer, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Allheal Elixir 10000 A precious elixir, decocted to concentrate its curative elements. Consume it to recover Health and Stamina in full, and cure all current debilitations.

Apple 50 An apple that grows commonly in the wild. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.

Beast-Steak 400 The nutritious flesh of a wild creature. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Blueberry 80 A blueberry, fresh off the bush. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.

Castle Floor Plan 1000 Part of a floor plan detailing the allotment of certain rooms within Vernworth Castle. Minister Allardâ€™s quarters are clearly marked.

Cranberry 80 A cranberry, plucked straight from the vine. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.

Detoxifying Decoction 500 A decoction that counteracts poisons and venoms. Use it to cure the blighted debilitation.

Dried Fish 350 A fish, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.

Dried Fruit 350 A piece of fruit, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.

Dried Meat 400 A scrag of beast, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.

Dried Spud 400 A vegetable, dried to preserve its nutrients. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Stamina.

Exquisite Dried Fish 500 A rare breed of fish, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.

Exquisite Dried Meat 600 A piece of meat from a rare beast, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.

Exquisite Dried Spud 500 A rare variety of tuber, dried to preserve its nutrients. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Stamina.

Exquisite Roborant 5000 A pellet with outstanding medicinal properties. Its recipe is a closely guarded secret. Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina.

Fig 80 A fig that grows in abundance in the wilds of Battahl, rarely seen in Vermund. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.

Fine Fruit Roborant 900 A pellet formed of condensed fruit nutrients. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Health.

Fine Harspud Roborant 850 A highly nutritious pellet. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Stamina.

Fine Mincemeat Roborant 1000 A medicinal pellet formed of quality minced meat. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Health.

Fine Roe Roborant 900 A medicinal pellet formed of fine fish eggs. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Health.

Fruit Roborant 600 A medicinal pellet containing bits of fruit. Consume it to recover a great deal of Health.

Fruit Wine 1500 A wine made by fermenting various fruits and wild berries. Delightfully tart and fragrant without overwhelming the palate.

Goldthistle 300 A flower with unique properties that can rapidly moisten the skin. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Grapes 50 A bunch of grapes, fresh from the vine. Consume them to recover a bit of Health.

Greenwarish 100 A common herb, found throughout the land. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Hallowed Orb 1000 A polished jewel, immaculate save for a slight scratch on its surface. It appears to have once been affixed to something.

Harspud 300 A variety of tuber known to grow far and wide. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.

Harspud Roborant 550 A nutritious pellet formed of mashed harspuds. Consume it to recover a great deal of Stamina.

Malleating Elixir 1000 A medicine known to soften stiff limbs. Use it to cure petrification.

Mighty Roborant 3000 A pellet with impressive medicinal properties. Restores a great deal of Health and Stamina when consumed.

Mincemeat Roborant 700 A medicinal pellet formed of minced meat. Consume it to recover a great deal of Health.

Miracle Roborant 7000 A pellet with incredible medicinal properties. Its recipe is a closely guarded secret. Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina

Newt Liqueur 5000 The recipe for this rare liqueur is a closely guarded secret. Imbibing it grants the drinker a temporary burst of vigor, but is also said to cause side effects.

Nomad's Dried Fruit 500 A piece of indescribably delicious dried fruit that restores a fair amount of Health when consumed. Made by combining rare ingredients.

Noonbloom 600 A rare variety of sunbloom, prized for its subtle hue. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Panacea 5000 A tonic known to heal any and all ailments. Consume it to recover an astonishing amount of both Stamina and Health, and cure all current debilitations.

Parching Concoction 200 A medicine that, when taken, has the curious effect of drying up any excess water on the drinker's skin. Use it to cure the drenched debilitation.

Princess Harspud 400 A highly nutritious variety of tuber known to grow far and wide. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.

Quenching Syrup 400 A medicine containing cooling and fire—quelling elements. Use it to cure the caught fire and torched debilitations.

Quince 50 A quince that grows in abundance in the wilds of Battahl, rarely seen in Vermund. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.

Raspberry 80 A raspberry of the sort found in any meadow. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.

Ripened Apple 100 An apple, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Ripened Blueberry 120 A blueberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Ripened Cranberry 120 A cranberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Ripened Fig 150 A Battahli fig, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Ripened Grapes 100 A bunch of grapes, ripe and ready for eating. Consume them to recover a small amount of Health.

Ripened Harspud 400 A ripened harspud, grown more nutritious with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.

Ripened Princess Harspud 500 A princess harspud, ripened and grown even more nutritious with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.

Ripened Quince 100 A Battahli quince, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Ripened Raspberry 120 A raspberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Ripened Strawberry 120 A strawberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Roe Roborant 600 A medicinal pellet formed of common fish eggs. Consume it to recover a great deal of Health.

Rotten Apple 5 An apple well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Beast-Steak 5 A beast-steak, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Blueberry 5 A blueberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Cranberry 5 A cranberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Fig 5 A Battahli fig well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Grapes 5 A bunch of grapes well past its prime. Consuming them restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Harspud 10 A ripened harspud, grown more nutritious with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.

Rotten Princess Harspud 10 A princess harspud well past prime. Consuming it restores Stamina, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Quince 5 A Battahli quince well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Raspberry 5 A raspberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Scrag of Beast 5 A scrag of beast, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Shorefish 5 A shorefish, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Soft-Boiled Egg 50 An egg cooked in the hot spring that lies near the volcanic crater. Assails the nose with a putrid odor.

Rotten Strawberry 5 A strawberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Rotten Tideswimmer 5 A tideswimmer, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.

Salubrious Draught 250 A nourishing restorative, common throughout the land. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.

Scrag of Beast 100 The edible flesh ofa wild creature. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Shorefish 100 An exceptionally commonplace fish. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Small Jewel 1000 A small jewel, stuck with stray threads. Likely once adorned a nobleâ€™s coat or tunic.

Sobering Tonic 450 A medicine made with various ingredients that stimulate the mind. Use it to cure the unconscious debilitation.

Soothing Brew 500 A medicine made to invigorate a weary throat. Use it to cure silence.

Strawberry 80 A strawberry, friend to any forager. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.

Sunbloom 200 A commonplace flower that flourishes across the land. Its petals retain the sunâ€™s warmth. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Tideswimmer 300 A plump, flavorful fish. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.

Waking Powder 400 A medicine replete with rousing elements. Use it to cure the sleep debilitation.

Warming Salve 450 A salve that raises the body's temperature. Use it to cure frostbite or the ice—bound debilitation.