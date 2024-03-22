It's all in the name: curatives. "Cure" being the operative root word, right? You'll want to stay alive and fresh-faced for the challenges ahead. Some curatives will heal and restore stamina. However, others can boost stats. So, don't lose sight of these helpful items as your progress in Dragon's Dogma 2. Below you'll find a comprehensive list of all curatives currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. If you'd like further details, be sure to click on an individual item to learn more.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Cost
|
Description
|
|
800
|
A beast-steak, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
200
|
A scrag of beast, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
200
|
A shorefish, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
600
|
A tideswimmer, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
10000
|
A precious elixir, decocted to concentrate its curative elements. Consume it to recover Health and Stamina in full, and cure all current debilitations.
|
|
50
|
An apple that grows commonly in the wild. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
|
|
400
|
The nutritious flesh of a wild creature. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
80
|
A blueberry, fresh off the bush. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
|
|
1000
|
Part of a floor plan detailing the allotment of certain rooms within Vernworth Castle. Minister Allardâ€™s quarters are clearly marked.
|
|
80
|
A cranberry, plucked straight from the vine. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
|
|
500
|
A decoction that counteracts poisons and venoms. Use it to cure the blighted debilitation.
|
|
350
|
A fish, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
|
|
350
|
A piece of fruit, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
|
|
400
|
A scrag of beast, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
|
|
400
|
A vegetable, dried to preserve its nutrients. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Stamina.
|
|
500
|
A rare breed of fish, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
|
|
600
|
A piece of meat from a rare beast, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
|
|
500
|
A rare variety of tuber, dried to preserve its nutrients. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Stamina.
|
|
5000
|
A pellet with outstanding medicinal properties. Its recipe is a closely guarded secret. Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina.
|
|
80
|
A fig that grows in abundance in the wilds of Battahl, rarely seen in Vermund. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
|
|
900
|
A pellet formed of condensed fruit nutrients. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Health.
|
|
850
|
A highly nutritious pellet. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Stamina.
|
|
1000
|
A medicinal pellet formed of quality minced meat. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Health.
|
|
900
|
A medicinal pellet formed of fine fish eggs. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Health.
|
|
600
|
A medicinal pellet containing bits of fruit. Consume it to recover a great deal of Health.
|
|
1500
|
A wine made by fermenting various fruits and wild berries. Delightfully tart and fragrant without overwhelming the palate.
|
|
300
|
A flower with unique properties that can rapidly moisten the skin. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
|
|
50
|
A bunch of grapes, fresh from the vine. Consume them to recover a bit of Health.
|
|
100
|
A common herb, found throughout the land. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
1000
|
A polished jewel, immaculate save for a slight scratch on its surface. It appears to have once been affixed to something.
|
|
300
|
A variety of tuber known to grow far and wide. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
|
|
550
|
A nutritious pellet formed of mashed harspuds. Consume it to recover a great deal of Stamina.
|
|
1000
|
A medicine known to soften stiff limbs. Use it to cure petrification.
|
|
3000
|
A pellet with impressive medicinal properties. Restores a great deal of Health and Stamina when consumed.
|
|
700
|
A medicinal pellet formed of minced meat. Consume it to recover a great deal of Health.
|
|
7000
|
A pellet with incredible medicinal properties. Its recipe is a closely guarded secret. Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina
|
|
5000
|
The recipe for this rare liqueur is a closely guarded secret. Imbibing it grants the drinker a temporary burst of vigor, but is also said to cause side effects.
|
|
500
|
A piece of indescribably delicious dried fruit that restores a fair amount of Health when consumed. Made by combining rare ingredients.
|
|
600
|
A rare variety of sunbloom, prized for its subtle hue. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
|
|
5000
|
A tonic known to heal any and all ailments. Consume it to recover an astonishing amount of both Stamina and Health, and cure all current debilitations.
|
|
200
|
A medicine that, when taken, has the curious effect of drying up any excess water on the drinker's skin. Use it to cure the drenched debilitation.
|
|
400
|
A highly nutritious variety of tuber known to grow far and wide. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
|
|
400
|
A medicine containing cooling and fire—quelling elements. Use it to cure the caught fire and torched debilitations.
|
|
50
|
A quince that grows in abundance in the wilds of Battahl, rarely seen in Vermund. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
|
|
80
|
A raspberry of the sort found in any meadow. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
|
|
100
|
An apple, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
120
|
A blueberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
120
|
A cranberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
150
|
A Battahli fig, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
100
|
A bunch of grapes, ripe and ready for eating. Consume them to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
400
|
A ripened harspud, grown more nutritious with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
|
|
500
|
A princess harspud, ripened and grown even more nutritious with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
|
|
100
|
A Battahli quince, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
120
|
A raspberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
120
|
A strawberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
600
|
A medicinal pellet formed of common fish eggs. Consume it to recover a great deal of Health.
|
|
5
|
An apple well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A beast-steak, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A blueberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A cranberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A Battahli fig well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A bunch of grapes well past its prime. Consuming them restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
10
|
A ripened harspud, grown more nutritious with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
|
|
10
|
A princess harspud well past prime. Consuming it restores Stamina, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A Battahli quince well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A raspberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A scrag of beast, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A shorefish, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
50
|
An egg cooked in the hot spring that lies near the volcanic crater. Assails the nose with a putrid odor.
|
|
5
|
A strawberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
5
|
A tideswimmer, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
|
|
250
|
A nourishing restorative, common throughout the land. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
|
|
100
|
The edible flesh ofa wild creature. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
100
|
An exceptionally commonplace fish. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
1000
|
A small jewel, stuck with stray threads. Likely once adorned a nobleâ€™s coat or tunic.
|
|
450
|
A medicine made with various ingredients that stimulate the mind. Use it to cure the unconscious debilitation.
|
|
500
|
A medicine made to invigorate a weary throat. Use it to cure silence.
|
|
80
|
A strawberry, friend to any forager. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
|
|
200
|
A commonplace flower that flourishes across the land. Its petals retain the sunâ€™s warmth. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
|
|
300
|
A plump, flavorful fish. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
|
|
400
|
A medicine replete with rousing elements. Use it to cure the sleep debilitation.
|
|
450
|
A salve that raises the body's temperature. Use it to cure frostbite or the ice—bound debilitation.
|
|
200
|
A medicine that, when taken, has the curious effect of removing excess oils on the skin. Use it to cure the tarred debilitation.