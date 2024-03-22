It's all in the name: curatives. "Cure" being the operative root word, right? You'll want to stay alive and fresh-faced for the challenges ahead. Some curatives will heal and restore stamina. However, others can boost stats. So, don't lose sight of these helpful items as your progress in Dragon's Dogma 2. Below you'll find a comprehensive list of all curatives currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. If you'd like further details, be sure to click on an individual item to learn more.

Icon

Name

Cost

Description
dd2-aged-beast-steak-3

Aged Beast-Steak

800

A beast-steak, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-aged-scrag-of-beast-3

Aged Scrag of Beast

200

A scrag of beast, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-aged-shorefish-3

Aged Shorefish

200

A shorefish, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-aged-tideswimmer-3

Aged Tideswimmer

600

A tideswimmer, grown flavorful with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-missing-icon

Allheal Elixir

10000

A precious elixir, decocted to concentrate its curative elements. Consume it to recover Health and Stamina in full, and cure all current debilitations.
dd2-apple-3

Apple

50

An apple that grows commonly in the wild. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
dd2-beast-steak-3

Beast-Steak

400

The nutritious flesh of a wild creature. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-blueberry-3

Blueberry

80

A blueberry, fresh off the bush. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
dd2-missing-icon

Castle Floor Plan

1000

Part of a floor plan detailing the allotment of certain rooms within Vernworth Castle. Minister Allardâ€™s quarters are clearly marked.
dd2-cranberry-3

Cranberry

80

A cranberry, plucked straight from the vine. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
dd2-detoxifying-decoction-3

Detoxifying Decoction

500

A decoction that counteracts poisons and venoms. Use it to cure the blighted debilitation.
dd2-dried-fish-3

Dried Fish

350

A fish, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
dd2-dried-fruit-3

Dried Fruit

350

A piece of fruit, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
dd2-dried-meat-3

Dried Meat

400

A scrag of beast, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
dd2-dried-spud-3

Dried Spud

400

A vegetable, dried to preserve its nutrients. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Stamina.
dd2-missing-icon

Exquisite Dried Fish

500

A rare breed of fish, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
dd2-missing-icon

Exquisite Dried Meat

600

A piece of meat from a rare beast, dried to condense its flavor. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
dd2-exquisite-dried-spud-3

Exquisite Dried Spud

500

A rare variety of tuber, dried to preserve its nutrients. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Stamina.
dd2-exquisite-roborant-3

Exquisite Roborant

5000

A pellet with outstanding medicinal properties. Its recipe is a closely guarded secret. Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina.
dd2-fig-3

Fig

80

A fig that grows in abundance in the wilds of Battahl, rarely seen in Vermund. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
dd2-fine-fruit-roborant-3

Fine Fruit Roborant

900

A pellet formed of condensed fruit nutrients. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Health.
dd2-fine-harspud-roborant-3

Fine Harspud Roborant

850

A highly nutritious pellet. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Stamina.
dd2-fine-mincemeat-roborant-3

Fine Mincemeat Roborant

1000

A medicinal pellet formed of quality minced meat. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Health.
dd2-fine-roe-roborant-3

Fine Roe Roborant

900

A medicinal pellet formed of fine fish eggs. Consume it to recover an immense amount of Health.
dd2-fruit-roborant-3

Fruit Roborant

600

A medicinal pellet containing bits of fruit. Consume it to recover a great deal of Health.
dd2-missing-icon

Fruit Wine

1500

A wine made by fermenting various fruits and wild berries. Delightfully tart and fragrant without overwhelming the palate.
dd2-missing-icon

Goldthistle

300

A flower with unique properties that can rapidly moisten the skin. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-grapes-3

Grapes

50

A bunch of grapes, fresh from the vine. Consume them to recover a bit of Health.
dd2-greenwarish-3

Greenwarish

100

A common herb, found throughout the land. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-missing-icon

Hallowed Orb

1000

A polished jewel, immaculate save for a slight scratch on its surface. It appears to have once been affixed to something.
dd2-harspud-3

Harspud

300

A variety of tuber known to grow far and wide. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
dd2-harspud-roborant-3

Harspud Roborant

550

A nutritious pellet formed of mashed harspuds. Consume it to recover a great deal of Stamina.
dd2-missing-icon

Malleating Elixir

1000

A medicine known to soften stiff limbs. Use it to cure petrification.
dd2-mighty-roborant-3

Mighty Roborant

3000

A pellet with impressive medicinal properties. Restores a great deal of Health and Stamina when consumed.
dd2-mincemeat-roborant-3

Mincemeat Roborant

700

A medicinal pellet formed of minced meat. Consume it to recover a great deal of Health.
dd2-missing-icon

Miracle Roborant

7000

A pellet with incredible medicinal properties. Its recipe is a closely guarded secret. Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina
dd2-missing-icon

Newt Liqueur

5000

The recipe for this rare liqueur is a closely guarded secret. Imbibing it grants the drinker a temporary burst of vigor, but is also said to cause side effects.
dd2-missing-icon

Nomad's Dried Fruit

500

A piece of indescribably delicious dried fruit that restores a fair amount of Health when consumed. Made by combining rare ingredients.
dd2-noonbloom-3

Noonbloom

600

A rare variety of sunbloom, prized for its subtle hue. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-panacea-3

Panacea

5000

A tonic known to heal any and all ailments. Consume it to recover an astonishing amount of both Stamina and Health, and cure all current debilitations.
dd2-parching-concoction-3

Parching Concoction

200

A medicine that, when taken, has the curious effect of drying up any excess water on the drinker's skin. Use it to cure the drenched debilitation.
dd2-princess-harspud-3

Princess Harspud

400

A highly nutritious variety of tuber known to grow far and wide. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
dd2-quenching-syrup-3

Quenching Syrup

400

A medicine containing cooling and fire—quelling elements. Use it to cure the caught fire and torched debilitations.
dd2-quince-3

Quince

50

A quince that grows in abundance in the wilds of Battahl, rarely seen in Vermund. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
dd2-raspberry-3

Raspberry

80

A raspberry of the sort found in any meadow. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
dd2-ripened-apple-3

Ripened Apple

100

An apple, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-ripened-blueberry-3

Ripened Blueberry

120

A blueberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-ripened-cranberry-3

Ripened Cranberry

120

A cranberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-ripened-fig-3

Ripened Fig

150

A Battahli fig, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-ripened-grapes-3

Ripened Grapes

100

A bunch of grapes, ripe and ready for eating. Consume them to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-ripened-harspud-3

Ripened Harspud

400

A ripened harspud, grown more nutritious with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
dd2-ripened-princess-harspud-3

Ripened Princess Harspud

500

A princess harspud, ripened and grown even more nutritious with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
dd2-ripened-quince-3

Ripened Quince

100

A Battahli quince, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-ripened-raspberry-3

Ripened Raspberry

120

A raspberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-ripened-strawberry-3

Ripened Strawberry

120

A strawberry, ripe and ready for eating. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-roe-roborant-3

Roe Roborant

600

A medicinal pellet formed of common fish eggs. Consume it to recover a great deal of Health.
dd2-rotten-apple-3

Rotten Apple

5

An apple well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-beast-steak-3

Rotten Beast-Steak

5

A beast-steak, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-blueberry-3

Rotten Blueberry

5

A blueberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-cranberry-3

Rotten Cranberry

5

A cranberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-fig-3

Rotten Fig

5

A Battahli fig well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-grapes-3

Rotten Grapes

5

A bunch of grapes well past its prime. Consuming them restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-harspud-3

Rotten Harspud

10

A ripened harspud, grown more nutritious with age. Consume it to recover a small amount of Stamina.
dd2-rotten-princess-harspud-3

Rotten Princess Harspud

10

A princess harspud well past prime. Consuming it restores Stamina, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-quince-3

Rotten Quince

5

A Battahli quince well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-raspberry-3

Rotten Raspberry

5

A raspberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-scrag-of-beast-3

Rotten Scrag of Beast

5

A scrag of beast, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-shorefish-3

Rotten Shorefish

5

A shorefish, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-missing-icon

Rotten Soft-Boiled Egg

50

An egg cooked in the hot spring that lies near the volcanic crater. Assails the nose with a putrid odor.
dd2-rotten-strawberry-3

Rotten Strawberry

5

A strawberry well past its prime. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-rotten-tideswimmer-3

Rotten Tideswimmer

5

A tideswimmer, turned rancid with age. Consuming it restores Health, but also inflicts the blighted debilitation.
dd2-salubrious-draught-3

Salubrious Draught

250

A nourishing restorative, common throughout the land. Consume it to recover a fair amount of Health.
dd2-scrag-of-beast-3

Scrag of Beast

100

The edible flesh ofa wild creature. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-shorefish-3

Shorefish

100

An exceptionally commonplace fish. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-missing-icon

Small Jewel

1000

A small jewel, stuck with stray threads. Likely once adorned a nobleâ€™s coat or tunic.
dd2-sobering-tonic-3

Sobering Tonic

450

A medicine made with various ingredients that stimulate the mind. Use it to cure the unconscious debilitation.
dd2-soothing-brew-3

Soothing Brew

500

A medicine made to invigorate a weary throat. Use it to cure silence.
dd2-strawberry-3

Strawberry

80

A strawberry, friend to any forager. Consume it to recover a bit of Health.
dd2-sunbloom-3

Sunbloom

200

A commonplace flower that flourishes across the land. Its petals retain the sunâ€™s warmth. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-tideswimmer-3

Tideswimmer

300

A plump, flavorful fish. Consume it to recover a small amount of Health.
dd2-waking-powder-3

Waking Powder

400

A medicine replete with rousing elements. Use it to cure the sleep debilitation.
dd2-warming-salve-3

Warming Salve

450

A salve that raises the body's temperature. Use it to cure frostbite or the ice—bound debilitation.
dd2-wicking-remedy-3

Wicking Remedy

200

A medicine that, when taken, has the curious effect of removing excess oils on the skin. Use it to cure the tarred debilitation.