If you're set on getting up close and personal with your enemies. The Thief vocation is likely the best choice. That would mean that rapid attacks dual-wielding Daggers would be your weapon of choice. Daggers are designed for quick and precise attacks. Below is a full list of all Daggers currently available in Dragon's Dogma. Click on an individual item to learn more.

Icon

Name

Strength

Magick

Description
dd2-bardiche-daggers-3

Bardiche Daggers

169

0

Fearsome daggers in the shape of the waning moon. The blades were severed from polearms for quicker handling. Especially deadly against humanoid foes.
dd2-battahli-biters-3

Battahli Biters

219

0

Daggers ott seen in Battahl. Light and wieldy. their lethality is restricted only by the wielder's imagination.
dd2-missing-icon

Bolts from the Blue

115

200

Blades uncovered within a shrine of eld. Once the crowns of longer weapons, they were reforged as daggers and given a lightning enchantment.
dd2-missing-icon

Crimson Teeth

269

0

Eerie daggers bearing a skeletal motif. Employed in arcane rituals by practitioners of dark magicks.
dd2-criteria-3

Criteria

45

0

Nimble daggers used far and wide. Light and wieldy, they fit comfortably in any palm.
dd2-divine-razors-3

Divine Razors

237

0

Daggers imbued with a font of immense power that courses through the wielder on the field of battle, emboldening and exhilarating them.
dd2-dowsing-spikes-3

Dowsing Spikes

230

0

Daggers with hilts meant to recall snakes on the hunt. They emit a glow whenever treasure is near.
dd2-missing-icon

Dragon's Vein

330

0

Daggers worthy of their namesake. Facing them is akin to having the dragon's own claws at your neck.
dd2-framae-blades-3

Framae Blades

290

0

Daggers reforged from a pair of polearms that once housed a demonic presence. Unparalleled tools in the art of stabbing.
dd2-frosted-edges-3

Frosted Edges

206

350

Daggers forged from a rare ore found in an iceberg. Coated in a thin layer of frost, the blades bear a perpetual ice enchantment.
dd2-missing-icon

Heaven's Key

306

400

Daggers infused with divine might through arcane means. Their holy enchantment will never fade.
dd2-helmbarte-daggers-3

Helmbarte Daggers

123

0

Daggers that once served as the blades atop helmbarte polearms before they were removed and refashioned. Incredibly versatile in practiced hands.
dd2-peltflayers-3

Peltflayers

96

0

Daggers of crude make. Known to carve through the pelts of wolves with exceptional ease.
dd2-signs-of-valor-3

Signs of Valor

90

0

Ancient daggers inscribed with a unique design. Once used as spear tips, records tell of their employment in ancient rites.
dd2-snagdaggers-3

Snagdaggers

118

0

Blades of refined design but cruel purpose. Their flared tips rend flesh and bone as they exit their victim.
dd2-spite-3

Spite

162

0

Daggers fashioned from saurian skin. bone, and fang. Every bite of the blades is laced with poison.
dd2-stilettos-3

Stilettos

74

0

Daggers crafted for delivering armored foes their end. The blades are flat and the points sharp, the better to seek out gaps in mail or plate.
dd2-missing-icon

Superior Criteria

69

0

Criteria treated with a fine coat of gilt. Honed to a sharper edge than the standard blades, they are prized among thieves for their efficacy in battle.
dd2-throatcutters-3

Throatcutters

60

0

Daggers forged with a slit down the middle. Durable and wieldy, they keep their edge even as blade and bone would seek to dull them.