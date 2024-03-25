If you're set on getting up close and personal with your enemies. The Thief vocation is likely the best choice. That would mean that rapid attacks dual-wielding Daggers would be your weapon of choice. Daggers are designed for quick and precise attacks. Below is a full list of all Daggers currently available in Dragon's Dogma. Click on an individual item to learn more.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Strength
|
Magick
|
Description
|
|
169
|
0
|
Fearsome daggers in the shape of the waning moon. The blades were severed from polearms for quicker handling. Especially deadly against humanoid foes.
|
|
219
|
0
|
Daggers ott seen in Battahl. Light and wieldy. their lethality is restricted only by the wielder's imagination.
|
|
115
|
200
|
Blades uncovered within a shrine of eld. Once the crowns of longer weapons, they were reforged as daggers and given a lightning enchantment.
|
|
269
|
0
|
Eerie daggers bearing a skeletal motif. Employed in arcane rituals by practitioners of dark magicks.
|
|
45
|
0
|
Nimble daggers used far and wide. Light and wieldy, they fit comfortably in any palm.
|
|
237
|
0
|
Daggers imbued with a font of immense power that courses through the wielder on the field of battle, emboldening and exhilarating them.
|
|
230
|
0
|
Daggers with hilts meant to recall snakes on the hunt. They emit a glow whenever treasure is near.
|
|
330
|
0
|
Daggers worthy of their namesake. Facing them is akin to having the dragon's own claws at your neck.
|
|
290
|
0
|
Daggers reforged from a pair of polearms that once housed a demonic presence. Unparalleled tools in the art of stabbing.
|
|
206
|
350
|
Daggers forged from a rare ore found in an iceberg. Coated in a thin layer of frost, the blades bear a perpetual ice enchantment.
|
|
306
|
400
|
Daggers infused with divine might through arcane means. Their holy enchantment will never fade.
|
|
123
|
0
|
Daggers that once served as the blades atop helmbarte polearms before they were removed and refashioned. Incredibly versatile in practiced hands.
|
|
96
|
0
|
Daggers of crude make. Known to carve through the pelts of wolves with exceptional ease.
|
|
90
|
0
|
Ancient daggers inscribed with a unique design. Once used as spear tips, records tell of their employment in ancient rites.
|
|
118
|
0
|
Blades of refined design but cruel purpose. Their flared tips rend flesh and bone as they exit their victim.
|
|
162
|
0
|
Daggers fashioned from saurian skin. bone, and fang. Every bite of the blades is laced with poison.
|
|
74
|
0
|
Daggers crafted for delivering armored foes their end. The blades are flat and the points sharp, the better to seek out gaps in mail or plate.
|
|
69
|
0
|
Criteria treated with a fine coat of gilt. Honed to a sharper edge than the standard blades, they are prized among thieves for their efficacy in battle.
|
|
60
|
0
|
Daggers forged with a slit down the middle. Durable and wieldy, they keep their edge even as blade and bone would seek to dull them.