Bardiche Daggers 169 0 Fearsome daggers in the shape of the waning moon. The blades were severed from polearms for quicker handling. Especially deadly against humanoid foes.

Battahli Biters 219 0 Daggers ott seen in Battahl. Light and wieldy. their lethality is restricted only by the wielder's imagination.

Bolts from the Blue 115 200 Blades uncovered within a shrine of eld. Once the crowns of longer weapons, they were reforged as daggers and given a lightning enchantment.

Crimson Teeth 269 0 Eerie daggers bearing a skeletal motif. Employed in arcane rituals by practitioners of dark magicks.

Criteria 45 0 Nimble daggers used far and wide. Light and wieldy, they fit comfortably in any palm.

Divine Razors 237 0 Daggers imbued with a font of immense power that courses through the wielder on the field of battle, emboldening and exhilarating them.

Dowsing Spikes 230 0 Daggers with hilts meant to recall snakes on the hunt. They emit a glow whenever treasure is near.

Dragon's Vein 330 0 Daggers worthy of their namesake. Facing them is akin to having the dragon's own claws at your neck.

Framae Blades 290 0 Daggers reforged from a pair of polearms that once housed a demonic presence. Unparalleled tools in the art of stabbing.

Frosted Edges 206 350 Daggers forged from a rare ore found in an iceberg. Coated in a thin layer of frost, the blades bear a perpetual ice enchantment.

Heaven's Key 306 400 Daggers infused with divine might through arcane means. Their holy enchantment will never fade.

Helmbarte Daggers 123 0 Daggers that once served as the blades atop helmbarte polearms before they were removed and refashioned. Incredibly versatile in practiced hands.

Peltflayers 96 0 Daggers of crude make. Known to carve through the pelts of wolves with exceptional ease.

Signs of Valor 90 0 Ancient daggers inscribed with a unique design. Once used as spear tips, records tell of their employment in ancient rites.

Snagdaggers 118 0 Blades of refined design but cruel purpose. Their flared tips rend flesh and bone as they exit their victim.

Spite 162 0 Daggers fashioned from saurian skin. bone, and fang. Every bite of the blades is laced with poison.

Stilettos 74 0 Daggers crafted for delivering armored foes their end. The blades are flat and the points sharp, the better to seek out gaps in mail or plate.

Superior Criteria 69 0 Criteria treated with a fine coat of gilt. Honed to a sharper edge than the standard blades, they are prized among thieves for their efficacy in battle.