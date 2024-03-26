The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is filled with Ogres, Griffins, and all manner of other dangerous beasts and monsters. As if that wasn’t bad enough, you also have to watch out for the plethora of status effects that can negatively affect your character both in and out of combat. These negative status effects are called Debilitations and they’re a returning mechanic from the original Dragon’s Dogma.

Debilitations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 work much like they did in the original, although there are a couple of new ones you’ll need to watch out for this time around. You can try to prevent Debilitations from affecting your character by increasing your resistances and consuming certain Curatives. If you do get afflicted, you’ll need to use spells and Curatives to get rid of them. Below you can find a list of all the Debilitations found in Dragon’s Dogma 2, what they do, and how to cure them.