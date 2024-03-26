The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is filled with Ogres, Griffins, and all manner of other dangerous beasts and monsters. As if that wasn’t bad enough, you also have to watch out for the plethora of status effects that can negatively affect your character both in and out of combat. These negative status effects are called Debilitations and they’re a returning mechanic from the original Dragon’s Dogma.
Debilitations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 work much like they did in the original, although there are a couple of new ones you’ll need to watch out for this time around. You can try to prevent Debilitations from affecting your character by increasing your resistances and consuming certain Curatives. If you do get afflicted, you’ll need to use spells and Curatives to get rid of them. Below you can find a list of all the Debilitations found in Dragon’s Dogma 2, what they do, and how to cure them.
|
Debilitation
|
Effect
|
Cure
|
|
Blighted
|
The Blighted Debilitation is triggered after receiving a certain amount of poison damage over a short period of time. Characters affected by this Debilitation will take a small amount of poison damage every few seconds while the effect lasts.
|
|
|
Caught Fire
|
Just as its name indicates, this Debilitation will cause the Arisen to be engulfed in flames and take a small amount of fire damage every few seconds. This effect will be triggered after the character receives a certain amount of fire damage over a short period of time.
|
|
|
Drenched
|
The Drenched Debilitation gets triggered whenever the character spends too much in water or in the rain. Other environmental effects and certain types of attacks can also trigger it. The Debilitation doesn't cause damage and can sometimes be beneficial as it counteracts fire-based Debilitations and prevents the player from getting Tarred. However, it also leaves the Arisen more vulnerable to lightning-based and Ice-based attacks.
|
|
|
Frostbite
|
Frostbite doesn't inflict any damage, but it does significantly slow down your movement speed. The Arisen can become Frostbitten after being subjected to ice-based attacks or spells.
|
|
|
Fulminant Poison
|
Blighted characters that continue to receive poison damage will eventually be afflicted by another negative status effect known as Fulminant Poison, which instantly takes out a huge chunk of their health when triggered.
|
|
|
Ice-Bound
|
Frostbitten characters that continue to recieve ice damage or become Drenched at the same time can end up becoming Ice-Bound. If you become Ice-Bound, you're essentially frozen solid and can no longer perform most actions, although you can still consume curatives.
|
|
|
Petrification
|
Petrifiction works similar to Ice-Bound in that it's a Debilitation that immobilizes you, however, this one's quite a bit worse as it will kill if not cured quickly. There are only a few creatures capable of inflicting this status effect, but they're all very dangerous.
|
|
|
Silence
|
Silence is a Debilitation that interrupts your ability to cast spells or issue vocal commands to your Pawns. Essentially, it prevents you from speaking, in general. Needless to say, this one is particularly detrimental to magick-based Vocations like Mages and Sorcerers.
|
|
|
Sleep
|
Sleep is exactly what it sounds like. Once your character falls asleep in combat they become entirely defenseless against attacks from enemies. Pawns can wake up the Arisen and vice-versa.
|
|
|
Tarred
|
Tarred is similar to Drenched but instead of triggering when you are doused in water, it will trigger when you are doused in oil. Tarred doesn't inflict any damage but it will make you easier to get knocked down and will make you more vulnerable to fire attacks and spells.
|
|
|
Torched
|
Torched is a more extreme version of Caught Fire.The Debilitation works much the same, only instead of taking a bit of damage every few seconds while afflicted by it, you take a ton of damage. The character can become Torched if they catch fire while suffering from Tarred or if coming into contact with oil while already on fire.
|
|
|
Unconscious
|
Characters hit by heavy blunt attacks or lightning damage can become Unscounscious, temporarily dazing them and limiting their movement and actions.
|