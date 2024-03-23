Key Takeaways Dragon's Dogma 2 has 55 trophies like "Full Marks" and "Master of the Maisters."

Some hidden trophies like "The Hero" and "The Guardian" await in the game.

Get ready for a challenging platinum trophy hunt in Dragon's Dogma 2!

The Dragon's Dogma 2 trophies and achievements list is expansive with over 50 to complete. Getting that platinum will be tough with some of the tasks including gaining the affection of 50 people and solving all the conundrums from the goddess of riddles.

Dragon's Dogma 2 trophies that aren't a spoiler

There are a total of 55 trophies to earn or 1,000 Gamerscore on Xbox. Strangely, there are no trophies associated with the photo mode. According to the PlayStation App, the normal trophies and achievements are:

First Taste of Freedom - Escape the bonds of slavery (Bronze)

Arisen - Regain your memories of receiving the Arisen's charge (Bronze)

Seat of the Proxy - Arrive in Vernworth (Bronze)

Across the Border - Pass through the gate at the border (Bronze)

Peace - Become the Sovran of Vernworth (Bronze)

Closure - Experience the end of the cycle (Silver)

Versatile - Change your vocation (Bronze)

Duo Destinies - Change your vocation to mystic spearhand (Bronze)

Trickster of the Trade - Change your vocation to trickster (Bronze)

Arrows and Incantations - Change your vocation to magick archer (Bronze)

Jack of All Trades, Master of...All Trades - The vocation is altered to wayfarer (Bronze)

An In-Tents Adventure - Go camping (Bronze)

A House? In This Economy? - Purchase a dwelling of your own (Bronze)

One Speed Only - Usean oxcart to travel (Bronze)

The Savior - Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life (Bronze)

A Badge of Honor - Get a pawn badge (Bronze)

Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye - Kill a gigantus in a short span of time (Bronze)

Full Marks - Find a solution to every conundrum posed bu the goddess of riddles (Gold)

Off with Its Head! - Take down a medusa (Bronze)

Master of the Maisters - Get every maister's teaching (Gold)

The Specialist - Reach the maximum rank of a vocation (Bronze)

A Pawn of Many Talents - Teach your pawn a specialization (Bronze)

Wish upon the Rift - Set a pawn quest (Bronze)

Myrmecoleon Delights - Enter the rose chateau (Bronze)

The Collector - Find 80 Seeker's Tokens which will take quite a long time (Bronze)

The Philanthropist - Earn the affection of 50 people (Bronze)

Affinity and Beyond - Raise someone's affinity to the maximum (Bronze)

Dragon Forged - Strengthen a weapon in wyrm fire (Bronze)

This'll Cure What Ails Ye - Soak in a hot spring. How relaxing! (Bronze)

Cyclops Abridged - Cross a cyclopean bridge (Bronze)

Harpy Joyride - Summon a harpy, grab hold, and take flight (Bronze)

Quit Playing Dead - Bring back two pawns to life simultaneously (Bronze)

Dragon's Dogma - Obtain Dragon's Dogma (Bronze)

An Eye for an Eye - Petrify a medusa and give it a piece of their own medicine (Silver)

Getting a Head - Acquire a preserved medusa head (Silver)

The Barbecue-Maister - Grill every type of meat during the night and day (Bronze)

Nobles' Night Out - Attend a palace masquerade in formal attire/raiment (Bronze)

Thought I'd Lost You - Restore the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house (Bronze)

Reaper's Scorn - Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once (Silver)

Before Dawn Breaks - Kill the headless horseman (Bronze)

The Tourist - Find 50 locations (Bronze)

The Regriffining - Take flight on a griffin wing a second time (Bronze)

Back Where It All Began - Return to Agamen Volcanic Island (Bronze)

Hope You Brought a Lantern - Reach Drabnir's Grotto (Bronze)

To the Victor Go the Spoils - Reclaim your items from the scavenger who stole them from you (Bronze)

There are some secret Dragon's Dogma 2 trophies to unlock

How to get all hidden trophies in Dragon's Dogma 2

There are some spoilerific Dragon's Dogma 2 trophies and achievements to highlight as well. Don't proceed if you want to experience everything fresh.

I, Talos - Help the gigantus walk again (Bronze)

The Hero - Overcome all the trials of the unmoored world (Silver)

Plenty Arisen to Go Round - Witness a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers (Bronze)

Are We There Yet? - Board the phantom oxcart (Bronze)

The Guardian - Lead the people to safety in the unmoored world (Silver)

I'm In - Use illicit means to pass through the gate at the border (Bronze)

Good luck on your trophy hunting journey in the fantasy world of Dragon's Dogma 2!