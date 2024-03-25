Like any brutal undertaking in life, it's important to protect your noggin. Alright, a pair of glasses may not be the defensive measure you need, but there are a multitude of Head armor pieces throughout Dragon's Dogma 2 that do, indeed, provide a measure of protection. In Dragon's Dogma 2, there are body, head, and leg armor pieces as well as cloaks and rings that you can customize your character with throughout your adventure. It goes without saying, but head armor is classified as any piece that is placed on any portion of your character's head, including the face.

Below is a full listing of all head armor pieces currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.

Icon

Name

Defense

Magick Defense

Description
dd2-aeries-watch-3

Aerie's Watch

25

20

A helmet suited to exploring cliffs and crags. The metal plate over the brow serves to shield the eyes from all manner of dangers.
dd2-missing-icon

Agamenian Galea

100

35

Ancient Agamen was home to an order of knights renowned for their savage valor. This helmet was crafted based on historic accounts of their deeds.
dd2-allesian-oxhide-hood-3

Allesian Oxhide Hood

28

0

A hood crafted from the hide of oxen residing in the northern foothills of Mt. Alles. Seldom frays, and molds to the shape of the wearer's head over time.
dd2-amber-rimmed-glasses-3

Amber-Rimmed Glasses

0

0

Spectacles that grant the wearer a gentle, noble air. Those criticized for having a piercing gaze ought to don these to soften that impression.
dd2-missing-icon

Ancient Galea

110

110

A helmet forged in an ancient age. The design recalls a winged beast, likely embodying the smith's fear and reverence of the monsters of the skies.
dd2-missing-icon

Arcane Hat

5

68

A hat with a wide brim and pointed tip. Aids the wearer in focusing their magickal energies.
dd2-missing-icon

Bandit Eyepatch

0

0

A leather eyepatch that allows the wearer to fight unhindered in the dark, simply by swapping the patch to their other eye.
dd2-missing-icon

Battahli Turban

38

70

A bolt of dyed fabric, worn wrapped around the head. Battahli dyes prevent cloth from molding and do not fade when exposed to wind or rain.
dd2-beastren-mask-3

Beastren Mask

15

10

A mask made from beastren fur. Of such intricate craftsmanship that a human can pass for a beastren while wearing it.
dd2-beseechers-hood-3

Beseecher's Hood

4

5

A mundane piece of headgear. While it does offer some protection, wearers are nonetheless encouraged to avoid blows to the head.
dd2-bishops-crown-3

Bishop's Crown

24

52

A crown crafted to resemble those worn by priests. The metal points resonate with the wearer's magick, improving focus while incanting.
dd2-missing-icon

Blazing Soul

95

40

A helmet with tall spikes affixed to the front. Lends courage to those who must remain steadfast in the face of harrowing trials.
dd2-missing-icon

Cavalier Hat

90

50

A fetching hat adorned with an elegant feather. Fashioned from drake leather, tanned by a means known to precious few.
dd2-missing-icon

Cleric's Hood

65

120

A hood worn during rituals and ceremonies. The purified fabric enables the wearer to maintain the tranquil state of mind required to incant spells.
dd2-missing-icon

Confidant's Hood

88

73

A hood that combines metal plating and opaque fabric, to both protect the wearer's eyes and shroud their gaze.
dd2-missing-icon

Crown of Insight

30

45

A crown consisting of a loop of metal connected by an arc over the top of the head. Allows the wearer to focus their magickal energies more effectively.
dd2-missing-icon

Crusader's Helm

66

59

A helmet with a cross-shaped emblem extending across the brow. Forged by a smith with a priest's training, it is imbued with a prayer for victory.
dd2-dawn-hood-3

Dawn Hood

42

38

A padded hood that serves its purpose well, no matter the situation in which the wearer finds themselves.
dd2-missing-icon

Deadly Nightshade

60

125

A wide-brimmed hat fashioned from fire-resistant leather that was steeped in monster blood, giving it a dark hue and air of morbidity befitting its name.
dd2-missing-icon

Decapitator

18

11

A hood dyed black as pitch, creating the illusion in low light of a body beheaded.
dd2-missing-icon

Devotee's Hood

13

25

A hood woven from soft fabric, with a pattern that invokes a blessing of holy light. Provides a boon to mental fortitudeâ€” a critical element of magick.
dd2-disciples-spectacles-3

Disciple's Spectacles

0

0

An affectation oft assumed by nobles. While they do give off an intellectual impression, one cannot expect them to deflect even the dullest blade.
dd2-missing-icon

Doomdove Turban

40

71

A turban adorned with the lucky feathers of the rare doomdove. Gathering these feathers is a hard feat, and counterfeits abound in times of short supply.
dd2-missing-icon

Dragon Knight's Helm

99

105

This helm is thought to be a relic of a past Arisen who was hailed as the Dragon Knight. True or not, a draconic skull was employed in its making.
dd2-dyed-cloth-mask-3

Dyed-Cloth Mask

5

3

A piece of cloth that covers the mouth. Hinders the inhalation of dirt and dust if naught else.
dd2-eventide-mask-3

Eventide Mask

0

0

A mask fashioned from the skin of a reptile. Worn by attendees of palace masquerades for the sake of anonymity.
dd2-falconian-beak-3

Falconian Beak

44

18

A helmet crafted in the likeness of a falconian, a sapient avian creature of myth. Lends the wearer the swiftness of its namesake.
dd2-missing-icon

Farseer's Circlet

17

32

A golden circlet. Focusing the mind's eye upon the polished jewel over the brow inhibits tremors in the wearer's magicks.
dd2-felt-cap-3

Felt Cap

5

4

A hat offering the bare minimum protection needed to outlive a weighty blow to the skull.
dd2-missing-icon

Fiendish Armet

80

34

A helmet with an elaborate and audacious design. The wearer's gaze is sure to inspire terror when it is beheld through the menacing face guard.
dd2-missing-icon

Filcher Kerchief

0

0

A simple piece of cloth worn over the mouth. Protects the wearer from inhaling dirt and dust.
dd2-friars-hood-3

Friar's Hood

31

22

A hood crafted to withstand wear and tear unfrayed. Assumes its own unique shape with prolonged use.
dd2-missing-icon

Galewind Helm

74

50

A surprisingly sturdy helmet crafted from monster feathers and sinew. Designed to give the impression of a fierce winged beast.
dd2-missing-icon

Gazer's Hood

30

30

A hood that covers the wearer's neck, mouth, and crown. Lined with iron for added protection.
dd2-missing-icon

Gladiator's Helm

30

11

A helmet aflixed with a pair of horns. Its barbarous shape tends to embolden the wearer.
dd2-missing-icon

Gnostic Wings

40

50

A bejeweled circlet fitted with wing-shaped adornments. Intended to evoke soaring wisdom, it offers guidance to the wearer in moments of dire need.
dd2-missing-icon

Griffin-Feather Hood

60

30

A hood that evokes the might of the griffin, terror of the skies. The feathers employed in its making grant the wearer resistance to debilitations.
dd2-missing-icon

Gryphic Helm

63

30

A helmet that resembles a great winged beast. In addition to the protection it offers, its formidable appearance instills the wearer with bold courage.
dd2-half-frame-glasses-3

Half-Frame Glasses

0

0

Spectacles with distinctive frames. Useful for those seeking to minimize distractions during battle.
dd2-hard-leather-helm-3

Hard-Leather Helm

14

6

A sturdy helmet, further reinforced by steel rivets. Sported by archers nearly as oft as the bow and quiver.
dd2-missing-icon

Hood of Darkness

90

55

A hood of thin cloth that offers superior protection from blades. Muffles sound so completely that the wearer can breathe easily without fear of being heard.
dd2-hood-of-nonentity-3

Hood of Nonentity

65

90

A hood that covers the wearer from crown to collar, utterly concealing their gaze and expression to aid them on the path toward inexistence.
dd2-missing-icon

Howling Hood

22

20

A protective hood fashioned from the pelt of a wolf. Not only does it offer excellent warmth, but the bared fangs serve to intimidate smaller monsters.
dd2-missing-icon

Illuminary Crown

35

73

A crown that resembles a den of coiled snakes. Said to calm the wearer's mind in moments of duress.
dd2-missing-icon

Iron Helm

20

9

A weighty metal helmet fitted with a face guard to protect the wearer's eyes from attacks unforeseen.
dd2-missing-icon

Laurel Circlet

65

65

A circlet of metal leaves. Improves the wearer's powers of concentration.
dd2-missing-icon

Leafshade Hood

32

41

A hood woven from soft fabric. Shelters the wearer's eyes as gently as a canopy of leaves in a slumbering wood.
dd2-leather-eyepatch-3

Leather Eyepatch

0

0

An eyepatch fashioned from quality leather. Grants few boons save gratifying the wearer, but those who fancy such affectations don't seem to mind.
dd2-missing-icon

Lion-Lord's Helm

76

55

A helmet bearing the mane and mien of the king of beasts. Inspires and rallies the wearer, granting them the courage to face the mightiest of foes.
dd2-missing-icon

Living Altar

70

120

A brutal helmet fashioned from skulls and tusks that turns the wearer into an altar for the slain. For if monsters terrify you, why not become one?
dd2-missing-icon

Lordly Eyepatch

0

0

A patch adorned with an eerie array of eyes purported to ward against evil. Ideal for those who seek to exude an intimidating air.
dd2-marchers-helm-3

Marcher's Helm

4

2

Standard equipment for guards and sentinels. Unremarkable, but functional.
dd2-mask-of-concealment-3

Mask of Concealment

9

17

A hooded mask resembling the mien of a wrathful beastren. Worn to conceal the wearer's intent as much as their features.
dd2-missing-icon

Meloirean Cyclops Veil

41

16

A helmet crafted in the aspect of a cyclops, for these fearsome monsters inspire awe as well as loathing.
dd2-missing-icon

Midnight Turban

60

46

A bolt ofcloth dyed dark as a starless night, worn wrapped around the head. Absorbs light and sound, transforming the wearer into a silent shadow.
dd2-missing-icon

Monarch's Crown

90

50

A simple coif adorned with a crown. It offers more protection than its appearance suggests, and has met with the approval of many a seasoned duelist.
dd2-monocle-3

Monocle

0

0

An eyeglass fastened to a thin chain. Lends the wearer the air of a scholarâ€”though whether or not that suits them is another matter entirely.
dd2-nose-pinchers-3

Nose-Pinchers

0

0

Spectacles designed to pinch the nose. They are surprisingly comfortable, but wearers should be prepared to have their taste in fashion decried as mere pomp.
dd2-missing-icon

Oracular Veil

28

9

A ceremonial veil that covers the mouth. Shrouding one's lips is vital for conjurors of illusions who seek to melt into the shadows.
dd2-missing-icon

Persecutor's Horns

76

50

A fearsome helmet affixed with a horned skull. The wearer becomes fury incarnate, meeting all manner of creatures with unflinching authority.
dd2-missing-icon

Plumed Cap

20

14

A hat adorned with a fluttering tailfeather that can soften the hardest hearts. Has a capricious charm seldom found in sterner, sturdier armor.
dd2-missing-icon

Predator's Maw

85

45

A helmet crested with a pair of horns. Decorative though it may appear, the durability of the tempered steel is beyond reproach.
dd2-missing-icon

Promethean Hood

65

115

A peculiar hood designed to signify the gift of wisdom from on high. Regulates the flow of magick near the brow, enhancing the efficacy of spells.
dd2-missing-icon

Prowler Kerchief

0

0

A piece of thick cloth tied around the neck. Catches and muffles the wearer's every breath, making them more difficult to detect.
dd2-missing-icon

Ravager-Lord's Helm

63

40

A crude helmet fashioned from monster bones and fangs. Said to be a relic of Leonardoâ€”a warrior once so feared as to earn the title â€œRavager-Lord.â€
dd2-redstitch-hood-3

Redstitch Hood

15

35

A hood embroidered with a dragon's likeness to ward off monsters. Woven with prayers that can alter the wearer's fortuneâ€”for good or ill.
dd2-round-frame-glasses-3

Round-Frame Glasses

0

0

Sophisticated spectacles with thin lenses. Even those with perfect eyesight have been known to don these for a new look.
dd2-missing-icon

Ruminant Circlet

30

30

A circlet with a piece of augite that rests upon the brow. Imbued with prayers of sufficient strength to guide the wearer to deeper levels of meditation.
dd2-sages-hood-3

Sage's Hood

41

45

A hood that inspires focus. Crafted in support of the idea that when firing upon a target it is vital to envision the feat as already achieved.
dd2-missing-icon

Salamander Mask

0

0

A mask crafted from the skin of a salamander. Worn by attendees of palace masquerades for the sake of anonymity.
dd2-scale-band-3

Scale Band

14

14

A forehead guard fashioned after the manner of monster scales. The slight chill of the metal is certain to improve the wearer's concentration.
dd2-scouts-hood-3

Scout's Hood

9

6

A hood of soft fabric that serves to cushion the impact of blunt strikes.
dd2-sentrys-coif-3

Sentry's Coif

8

3

A metal hood that protects the wearer's entire head. The simplicity of its design makes it easy to maintain.
dd2-sergeants-armet-3

Sergeant's Armet

46

22

A rough-hewn soldier's helmet. Safeguards the neck without restricting the wearer's vision.
dd2-serpentine-circlet-3

Serpentine Circlet

11

26

A circlet resembling twin snakes clutching a scarlet jewel betwixt their fangs. Wards against the inversion and repulsion of magickal enemies.
dd2-missing-icon

Shrouded Helm

80

80

A helm over which a reinforced sash has been wound for added protection. Arranged loosely, the better to soften the force of incoming blows.
dd2-missing-icon

Solar Ascension

55

85

A circlet inlaid with a jewel in the center of the brow, aiding the wearer in focusing and stabilizing their magicks.
dd2-soldiers-helm-3

Soldier's Helm

14

5

A simple helmet. Forged to weather all manner of threats.
dd2-missing-icon

Sorcerer's Hood

28

76

A hood fashioned from cloth of surpassing quality. The purifying magicks employed in its making lend it a solemn air.
dd2-missing-icon

Subjugator's Sallet

95

45

A helmet that resembles a monstrous maw. Its baleful aspect has been known to inspire unwonted cruelty in the wearer.
dd2-missing-icon

Summoner's Crown

80

120

A plumed helmet favored by wielders of the arcane arts. Visualizing its shape is said to improve focus and mental fortitude.
dd2-missing-icon

Tail of Simurgh

27

22

A splendidly feathered cap. Bears the name of a legendary creature said to aid valiant souls in times of crisis.
dd2-twilight-star-3

Twilight Star

60

60

A simple metal circlet. Adorned with a small jewel over the brow that resembles a faintly twinkling star.
dd2-missing-icon

Uncanny Eyes

72

105

A hood that fully shrouds the wearer's face. The thin fabric is imbued with prayers, and patterned with many eyes to disquiet and confuse.
dd2-unseen-shadow-3

Unseen Shadow

34

17

A hardened leather helmet that covers the majority of the head as well as the neck, protecting the wearer from most attacks aimed above the shoulders.
dd2-missing-icon

Valorous Helm

69

28

A grand helmet that covers the entire head, offering protection equal to its majesty. Those who don it are certain to meet any challenge with vim and courage.
dd2-missing-icon

Veil of Awakening

35

60

A protective veil imbued with prayer. Its faintly sweet aroma at once calms the mind of the wearer and stokes their vigor.
dd2-missing-icon

Visage of Ja'Nuwa

55

90

A helmet bearing the mien of the wizard Ja'Nuwa, who originated the philosophy of the five elements. Imparts conceit, and not its namesake's wisdom.
dd2-missing-icon

Visionary's Mask

55

88

A mask carved with an unblinking eye over the brow, to symbolize the awakening of the wearer's third eye.
dd2-wanderers-hood-3

Wanderer's Hood

2

1

A protective hood crafted from durable fabric. In common use across the land, owing to the ease with which its materials can be procured.
dd2-missing-icon

Wardancer's Hat

50

69

An eye-catching hat with jaunty feathers and a wide brim. After all, those who enjoy battle for battle's sake may as well look good while fighting.
dd2-missing-icon

White-Leather Kerchief

0

0

A kerchief fashioned from the hide of a monster hatchling. Nigh impenetrable to moisture and dirt, it is prized in climes prone to rain or dust storms.
dd2-winged-sallet-3

Winged Sallet

42

21

A gallant helmet adorned with wings and a cross. Restricts the wearer's vision, but offers unparalleled peace of mind in exchange.
dd2-missing-icon

Witch's Hat

60

99

A hat adorned with a feather taken from a monster of singular wit. Sought after by many spellcasters, it assists in the dispersal of magickal energies.
dd2-wizards-hat-3

Wizard's Hat

7

11

A practical piece of headgear in common use among spellcasters of all walks of life.
dd2-missing-icon

Wolfpack Kerchief

0

0

A kerchief depicting two wolves combatant. The design is more apparent under direct light. Useful for masking one's features.
dd2-missing-icon

Zodiac Charm

50

70

An accessory designed to recall the southern constellations. Also serves as an amulet when channeling archmagicks.

