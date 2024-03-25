Like any brutal undertaking in life, it's important to protect your noggin. Alright, a pair of glasses may not be the defensive measure you need, but there are a multitude of Head armor pieces throughout Dragon's Dogma 2 that do, indeed, provide a measure of protection. In Dragon's Dogma 2, there are body, head, and leg armor pieces as well as cloaks and rings that you can customize your character with throughout your adventure. It goes without saying, but head armor is classified as any piece that is placed on any portion of your character's head, including the face.
Below is a full listing of all head armor pieces currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Defense
|
Magick Defense
|
Description
|
|
25
|
20
|
A helmet suited to exploring cliffs and crags. The metal plate over the brow serves to shield the eyes from all manner of dangers.
|
|
100
|
35
|
Ancient Agamen was home to an order of knights renowned for their savage valor. This helmet was crafted based on historic accounts of their deeds.
|
|
28
|
0
|
A hood crafted from the hide of oxen residing in the northern foothills of Mt. Alles. Seldom frays, and molds to the shape of the wearer's head over time.
|
|
0
|
0
|
Spectacles that grant the wearer a gentle, noble air. Those criticized for having a piercing gaze ought to don these to soften that impression.
|
|
110
|
110
|
A helmet forged in an ancient age. The design recalls a winged beast, likely embodying the smith's fear and reverence of the monsters of the skies.
|
|
5
|
68
|
A hat with a wide brim and pointed tip. Aids the wearer in focusing their magickal energies.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A leather eyepatch that allows the wearer to fight unhindered in the dark, simply by swapping the patch to their other eye.
|
|
38
|
70
|
A bolt of dyed fabric, worn wrapped around the head. Battahli dyes prevent cloth from molding and do not fade when exposed to wind or rain.
|
|
15
|
10
|
A mask made from beastren fur. Of such intricate craftsmanship that a human can pass for a beastren while wearing it.
|
|
4
|
5
|
A mundane piece of headgear. While it does offer some protection, wearers are nonetheless encouraged to avoid blows to the head.
|
|
24
|
52
|
A crown crafted to resemble those worn by priests. The metal points resonate with the wearer's magick, improving focus while incanting.
|
|
95
|
40
|
A helmet with tall spikes affixed to the front. Lends courage to those who must remain steadfast in the face of harrowing trials.
|
|
90
|
50
|
A fetching hat adorned with an elegant feather. Fashioned from drake leather, tanned by a means known to precious few.
|
|
65
|
120
|
A hood worn during rituals and ceremonies. The purified fabric enables the wearer to maintain the tranquil state of mind required to incant spells.
|
|
88
|
73
|
A hood that combines metal plating and opaque fabric, to both protect the wearer's eyes and shroud their gaze.
|
|
30
|
45
|
A crown consisting of a loop of metal connected by an arc over the top of the head. Allows the wearer to focus their magickal energies more effectively.
|
|
66
|
59
|
A helmet with a cross-shaped emblem extending across the brow. Forged by a smith with a priest's training, it is imbued with a prayer for victory.
|
|
42
|
38
|
A padded hood that serves its purpose well, no matter the situation in which the wearer finds themselves.
|
|
60
|
125
|
A wide-brimmed hat fashioned from fire-resistant leather that was steeped in monster blood, giving it a dark hue and air of morbidity befitting its name.
|
|
18
|
11
|
A hood dyed black as pitch, creating the illusion in low light of a body beheaded.
|
|
13
|
25
|
A hood woven from soft fabric, with a pattern that invokes a blessing of holy light. Provides a boon to mental fortitudeâ€” a critical element of magick.
|
|
0
|
0
|
An affectation oft assumed by nobles. While they do give off an intellectual impression, one cannot expect them to deflect even the dullest blade.
|
|
40
|
71
|
A turban adorned with the lucky feathers of the rare doomdove. Gathering these feathers is a hard feat, and counterfeits abound in times of short supply.
|
|
99
|
105
|
This helm is thought to be a relic of a past Arisen who was hailed as the Dragon Knight. True or not, a draconic skull was employed in its making.
|
|
5
|
3
|
A piece of cloth that covers the mouth. Hinders the inhalation of dirt and dust if naught else.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A mask fashioned from the skin of a reptile. Worn by attendees of palace masquerades for the sake of anonymity.
|
|
44
|
18
|
A helmet crafted in the likeness of a falconian, a sapient avian creature of myth. Lends the wearer the swiftness of its namesake.
|
|
17
|
32
|
A golden circlet. Focusing the mind's eye upon the polished jewel over the brow inhibits tremors in the wearer's magicks.
|
|
5
|
4
|
A hat offering the bare minimum protection needed to outlive a weighty blow to the skull.
|
|
80
|
34
|
A helmet with an elaborate and audacious design. The wearer's gaze is sure to inspire terror when it is beheld through the menacing face guard.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A simple piece of cloth worn over the mouth. Protects the wearer from inhaling dirt and dust.
|
|
31
|
22
|
A hood crafted to withstand wear and tear unfrayed. Assumes its own unique shape with prolonged use.
|
|
74
|
50
|
A surprisingly sturdy helmet crafted from monster feathers and sinew. Designed to give the impression of a fierce winged beast.
|
|
30
|
30
|
A hood that covers the wearer's neck, mouth, and crown. Lined with iron for added protection.
|
|
30
|
11
|
A helmet aflixed with a pair of horns. Its barbarous shape tends to embolden the wearer.
|
|
40
|
50
|
A bejeweled circlet fitted with wing-shaped adornments. Intended to evoke soaring wisdom, it offers guidance to the wearer in moments of dire need.
|
|
60
|
30
|
A hood that evokes the might of the griffin, terror of the skies. The feathers employed in its making grant the wearer resistance to debilitations.
|
|
63
|
30
|
A helmet that resembles a great winged beast. In addition to the protection it offers, its formidable appearance instills the wearer with bold courage.
|
|
0
|
0
|
Spectacles with distinctive frames. Useful for those seeking to minimize distractions during battle.
|
|
14
|
6
|
A sturdy helmet, further reinforced by steel rivets. Sported by archers nearly as oft as the bow and quiver.
|
|
90
|
55
|
A hood of thin cloth that offers superior protection from blades. Muffles sound so completely that the wearer can breathe easily without fear of being heard.
|
|
65
|
90
|
A hood that covers the wearer from crown to collar, utterly concealing their gaze and expression to aid them on the path toward inexistence.
|
|
22
|
20
|
A protective hood fashioned from the pelt of a wolf. Not only does it offer excellent warmth, but the bared fangs serve to intimidate smaller monsters.
|
|
35
|
73
|
A crown that resembles a den of coiled snakes. Said to calm the wearer's mind in moments of duress.
|
|
20
|
9
|
A weighty metal helmet fitted with a face guard to protect the wearer's eyes from attacks unforeseen.
|
|
65
|
65
|
A circlet of metal leaves. Improves the wearer's powers of concentration.
|
|
32
|
41
|
A hood woven from soft fabric. Shelters the wearer's eyes as gently as a canopy of leaves in a slumbering wood.
|
|
0
|
0
|
An eyepatch fashioned from quality leather. Grants few boons save gratifying the wearer, but those who fancy such affectations don't seem to mind.
|
|
76
|
55
|
A helmet bearing the mane and mien of the king of beasts. Inspires and rallies the wearer, granting them the courage to face the mightiest of foes.
|
|
70
|
120
|
A brutal helmet fashioned from skulls and tusks that turns the wearer into an altar for the slain. For if monsters terrify you, why not become one?
|
|
0
|
0
|
A patch adorned with an eerie array of eyes purported to ward against evil. Ideal for those who seek to exude an intimidating air.
|
|
4
|
2
|
Standard equipment for guards and sentinels. Unremarkable, but functional.
|
|
9
|
17
|
A hooded mask resembling the mien of a wrathful beastren. Worn to conceal the wearer's intent as much as their features.
|
|
41
|
16
|
A helmet crafted in the aspect of a cyclops, for these fearsome monsters inspire awe as well as loathing.
|
|
60
|
46
|
A bolt ofcloth dyed dark as a starless night, worn wrapped around the head. Absorbs light and sound, transforming the wearer into a silent shadow.
|
|
90
|
50
|
A simple coif adorned with a crown. It offers more protection than its appearance suggests, and has met with the approval of many a seasoned duelist.
|
|
0
|
0
|
An eyeglass fastened to a thin chain. Lends the wearer the air of a scholarâ€”though whether or not that suits them is another matter entirely.
|
|
0
|
0
|
Spectacles designed to pinch the nose. They are surprisingly comfortable, but wearers should be prepared to have their taste in fashion decried as mere pomp.
|
|
28
|
9
|
A ceremonial veil that covers the mouth. Shrouding one's lips is vital for conjurors of illusions who seek to melt into the shadows.
|
|
76
|
50
|
A fearsome helmet affixed with a horned skull. The wearer becomes fury incarnate, meeting all manner of creatures with unflinching authority.
|
|
20
|
14
|
A hat adorned with a fluttering tailfeather that can soften the hardest hearts. Has a capricious charm seldom found in sterner, sturdier armor.
|
|
85
|
45
|
A helmet crested with a pair of horns. Decorative though it may appear, the durability of the tempered steel is beyond reproach.
|
|
65
|
115
|
A peculiar hood designed to signify the gift of wisdom from on high. Regulates the flow of magick near the brow, enhancing the efficacy of spells.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A piece of thick cloth tied around the neck. Catches and muffles the wearer's every breath, making them more difficult to detect.
|
|
63
|
40
|
A crude helmet fashioned from monster bones and fangs. Said to be a relic of Leonardoâ€”a warrior once so feared as to earn the title â€œRavager-Lord.â€
|
|
15
|
35
|
A hood embroidered with a dragon's likeness to ward off monsters. Woven with prayers that can alter the wearer's fortuneâ€”for good or ill.
|
|
0
|
0
|
Sophisticated spectacles with thin lenses. Even those with perfect eyesight have been known to don these for a new look.
|
|
30
|
30
|
A circlet with a piece of augite that rests upon the brow. Imbued with prayers of sufficient strength to guide the wearer to deeper levels of meditation.
|
|
41
|
45
|
A hood that inspires focus. Crafted in support of the idea that when firing upon a target it is vital to envision the feat as already achieved.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A mask crafted from the skin of a salamander. Worn by attendees of palace masquerades for the sake of anonymity.
|
|
14
|
14
|
A forehead guard fashioned after the manner of monster scales. The slight chill of the metal is certain to improve the wearer's concentration.
|
|
9
|
6
|
A hood of soft fabric that serves to cushion the impact of blunt strikes.
|
|
8
|
3
|
A metal hood that protects the wearer's entire head. The simplicity of its design makes it easy to maintain.
|
|
46
|
22
|
A rough-hewn soldier's helmet. Safeguards the neck without restricting the wearer's vision.
|
|
11
|
26
|
A circlet resembling twin snakes clutching a scarlet jewel betwixt their fangs. Wards against the inversion and repulsion of magickal enemies.
|
|
80
|
80
|
A helm over which a reinforced sash has been wound for added protection. Arranged loosely, the better to soften the force of incoming blows.
|
|
55
|
85
|
A circlet inlaid with a jewel in the center of the brow, aiding the wearer in focusing and stabilizing their magicks.
|
|
14
|
5
|
A simple helmet. Forged to weather all manner of threats.
|
|
28
|
76
|
A hood fashioned from cloth of surpassing quality. The purifying magicks employed in its making lend it a solemn air.
|
|
95
|
45
|
A helmet that resembles a monstrous maw. Its baleful aspect has been known to inspire unwonted cruelty in the wearer.
|
|
80
|
120
|
A plumed helmet favored by wielders of the arcane arts. Visualizing its shape is said to improve focus and mental fortitude.
|
|
27
|
22
|
A splendidly feathered cap. Bears the name of a legendary creature said to aid valiant souls in times of crisis.
|
|
60
|
60
|
A simple metal circlet. Adorned with a small jewel over the brow that resembles a faintly twinkling star.
|
|
72
|
105
|
A hood that fully shrouds the wearer's face. The thin fabric is imbued with prayers, and patterned with many eyes to disquiet and confuse.
|
|
34
|
17
|
A hardened leather helmet that covers the majority of the head as well as the neck, protecting the wearer from most attacks aimed above the shoulders.
|
|
69
|
28
|
A grand helmet that covers the entire head, offering protection equal to its majesty. Those who don it are certain to meet any challenge with vim and courage.
|
|
35
|
60
|
A protective veil imbued with prayer. Its faintly sweet aroma at once calms the mind of the wearer and stokes their vigor.
|
|
55
|
90
|
A helmet bearing the mien of the wizard Ja'Nuwa, who originated the philosophy of the five elements. Imparts conceit, and not its namesake's wisdom.
|
|
55
|
88
|
A mask carved with an unblinking eye over the brow, to symbolize the awakening of the wearer's third eye.
|
|
2
|
1
|
A protective hood crafted from durable fabric. In common use across the land, owing to the ease with which its materials can be procured.
|
|
50
|
69
|
An eye-catching hat with jaunty feathers and a wide brim. After all, those who enjoy battle for battle's sake may as well look good while fighting.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A kerchief fashioned from the hide of a monster hatchling. Nigh impenetrable to moisture and dirt, it is prized in climes prone to rain or dust storms.
|
|
42
|
21
|
A gallant helmet adorned with wings and a cross. Restricts the wearer's vision, but offers unparalleled peace of mind in exchange.
|
|
60
|
99
|
A hat adorned with a feather taken from a monster of singular wit. Sought after by many spellcasters, it assists in the dispersal of magickal energies.
|
|
7
|
11
|
A practical piece of headgear in common use among spellcasters of all walks of life.
|
|
0
|
0
|
A kerchief depicting two wolves combatant. The design is more apparent under direct light. Useful for masking one's features.
|
|
50
|
70
|
An accessory designed to recall the southern constellations. Also serves as an amulet when channeling archmagicks.
""
