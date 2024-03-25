Aerie's Watch 25 20 A helmet suited to exploring cliffs and crags. The metal plate over the brow serves to shield the eyes from all manner of dangers.

Agamenian Galea 100 35 Ancient Agamen was home to an order of knights renowned for their savage valor. This helmet was crafted based on historic accounts of their deeds.

Allesian Oxhide Hood 28 0 A hood crafted from the hide of oxen residing in the northern foothills of Mt. Alles. Seldom frays, and molds to the shape of the wearer's head over time.

Amber-Rimmed Glasses 0 0 Spectacles that grant the wearer a gentle, noble air. Those criticized for having a piercing gaze ought to don these to soften that impression.

Ancient Galea 110 110 A helmet forged in an ancient age. The design recalls a winged beast, likely embodying the smith's fear and reverence of the monsters of the skies.

Arcane Hat 5 68 A hat with a wide brim and pointed tip. Aids the wearer in focusing their magickal energies.

Bandit Eyepatch 0 0 A leather eyepatch that allows the wearer to fight unhindered in the dark, simply by swapping the patch to their other eye.

Battahli Turban 38 70 A bolt of dyed fabric, worn wrapped around the head. Battahli dyes prevent cloth from molding and do not fade when exposed to wind or rain.

Beastren Mask 15 10 A mask made from beastren fur. Of such intricate craftsmanship that a human can pass for a beastren while wearing it.

Beseecher's Hood 4 5 A mundane piece of headgear. While it does offer some protection, wearers are nonetheless encouraged to avoid blows to the head.

Bishop's Crown 24 52 A crown crafted to resemble those worn by priests. The metal points resonate with the wearer's magick, improving focus while incanting.

Blazing Soul 95 40 A helmet with tall spikes affixed to the front. Lends courage to those who must remain steadfast in the face of harrowing trials.

Cavalier Hat 90 50 A fetching hat adorned with an elegant feather. Fashioned from drake leather, tanned by a means known to precious few.

Cleric's Hood 65 120 A hood worn during rituals and ceremonies. The purified fabric enables the wearer to maintain the tranquil state of mind required to incant spells.

Confidant's Hood 88 73 A hood that combines metal plating and opaque fabric, to both protect the wearer's eyes and shroud their gaze.

Crown of Insight 30 45 A crown consisting of a loop of metal connected by an arc over the top of the head. Allows the wearer to focus their magickal energies more effectively.

Crusader's Helm 66 59 A helmet with a cross-shaped emblem extending across the brow. Forged by a smith with a priest's training, it is imbued with a prayer for victory.

Dawn Hood 42 38 A padded hood that serves its purpose well, no matter the situation in which the wearer finds themselves.

Deadly Nightshade 60 125 A wide-brimmed hat fashioned from fire-resistant leather that was steeped in monster blood, giving it a dark hue and air of morbidity befitting its name.

Decapitator 18 11 A hood dyed black as pitch, creating the illusion in low light of a body beheaded.

Devotee's Hood 13 25 A hood woven from soft fabric, with a pattern that invokes a blessing of holy light. Provides a boon to mental fortitudeâ€” a critical element of magick.

Disciple's Spectacles 0 0 An affectation oft assumed by nobles. While they do give off an intellectual impression, one cannot expect them to deflect even the dullest blade.

Doomdove Turban 40 71 A turban adorned with the lucky feathers of the rare doomdove. Gathering these feathers is a hard feat, and counterfeits abound in times of short supply.

Dragon Knight's Helm 99 105 This helm is thought to be a relic of a past Arisen who was hailed as the Dragon Knight. True or not, a draconic skull was employed in its making.

Dyed-Cloth Mask 5 3 A piece of cloth that covers the mouth. Hinders the inhalation of dirt and dust if naught else.

Eventide Mask 0 0 A mask fashioned from the skin of a reptile. Worn by attendees of palace masquerades for the sake of anonymity.

Falconian Beak 44 18 A helmet crafted in the likeness of a falconian, a sapient avian creature of myth. Lends the wearer the swiftness of its namesake.

Farseer's Circlet 17 32 A golden circlet. Focusing the mind's eye upon the polished jewel over the brow inhibits tremors in the wearer's magicks.

Felt Cap 5 4 A hat offering the bare minimum protection needed to outlive a weighty blow to the skull.

Fiendish Armet 80 34 A helmet with an elaborate and audacious design. The wearer's gaze is sure to inspire terror when it is beheld through the menacing face guard.

Filcher Kerchief 0 0 A simple piece of cloth worn over the mouth. Protects the wearer from inhaling dirt and dust.

Friar's Hood 31 22 A hood crafted to withstand wear and tear unfrayed. Assumes its own unique shape with prolonged use.

Galewind Helm 74 50 A surprisingly sturdy helmet crafted from monster feathers and sinew. Designed to give the impression of a fierce winged beast.

Gazer's Hood 30 30 A hood that covers the wearer's neck, mouth, and crown. Lined with iron for added protection.

Gladiator's Helm 30 11 A helmet aflixed with a pair of horns. Its barbarous shape tends to embolden the wearer.

Gnostic Wings 40 50 A bejeweled circlet fitted with wing-shaped adornments. Intended to evoke soaring wisdom, it offers guidance to the wearer in moments of dire need.

Griffin-Feather Hood 60 30 A hood that evokes the might of the griffin, terror of the skies. The feathers employed in its making grant the wearer resistance to debilitations.

Gryphic Helm 63 30 A helmet that resembles a great winged beast. In addition to the protection it offers, its formidable appearance instills the wearer with bold courage.

Half-Frame Glasses 0 0 Spectacles with distinctive frames. Useful for those seeking to minimize distractions during battle.

Hard-Leather Helm 14 6 A sturdy helmet, further reinforced by steel rivets. Sported by archers nearly as oft as the bow and quiver.

Hood of Darkness 90 55 A hood of thin cloth that offers superior protection from blades. Muffles sound so completely that the wearer can breathe easily without fear of being heard.

Hood of Nonentity 65 90 A hood that covers the wearer from crown to collar, utterly concealing their gaze and expression to aid them on the path toward inexistence.

Howling Hood 22 20 A protective hood fashioned from the pelt of a wolf. Not only does it offer excellent warmth, but the bared fangs serve to intimidate smaller monsters.

Illuminary Crown 35 73 A crown that resembles a den of coiled snakes. Said to calm the wearer's mind in moments of duress.

Iron Helm 20 9 A weighty metal helmet fitted with a face guard to protect the wearer's eyes from attacks unforeseen.

Laurel Circlet 65 65 A circlet of metal leaves. Improves the wearer's powers of concentration.

Leafshade Hood 32 41 A hood woven from soft fabric. Shelters the wearer's eyes as gently as a canopy of leaves in a slumbering wood.

Leather Eyepatch 0 0 An eyepatch fashioned from quality leather. Grants few boons save gratifying the wearer, but those who fancy such affectations don't seem to mind.

Lion-Lord's Helm 76 55 A helmet bearing the mane and mien of the king of beasts. Inspires and rallies the wearer, granting them the courage to face the mightiest of foes.

Living Altar 70 120 A brutal helmet fashioned from skulls and tusks that turns the wearer into an altar for the slain. For if monsters terrify you, why not become one?

Lordly Eyepatch 0 0 A patch adorned with an eerie array of eyes purported to ward against evil. Ideal for those who seek to exude an intimidating air.

Marcher's Helm 4 2 Standard equipment for guards and sentinels. Unremarkable, but functional.

Mask of Concealment 9 17 A hooded mask resembling the mien of a wrathful beastren. Worn to conceal the wearer's intent as much as their features.

Meloirean Cyclops Veil 41 16 A helmet crafted in the aspect of a cyclops, for these fearsome monsters inspire awe as well as loathing.

Midnight Turban 60 46 A bolt ofcloth dyed dark as a starless night, worn wrapped around the head. Absorbs light and sound, transforming the wearer into a silent shadow.

Monarch's Crown 90 50 A simple coif adorned with a crown. It offers more protection than its appearance suggests, and has met with the approval of many a seasoned duelist.

Monocle 0 0 An eyeglass fastened to a thin chain. Lends the wearer the air of a scholarâ€”though whether or not that suits them is another matter entirely.

Nose-Pinchers 0 0 Spectacles designed to pinch the nose. They are surprisingly comfortable, but wearers should be prepared to have their taste in fashion decried as mere pomp.

Oracular Veil 28 9 A ceremonial veil that covers the mouth. Shrouding one's lips is vital for conjurors of illusions who seek to melt into the shadows.

Persecutor's Horns 76 50 A fearsome helmet affixed with a horned skull. The wearer becomes fury incarnate, meeting all manner of creatures with unflinching authority.

Plumed Cap 20 14 A hat adorned with a fluttering tailfeather that can soften the hardest hearts. Has a capricious charm seldom found in sterner, sturdier armor.

Predator's Maw 85 45 A helmet crested with a pair of horns. Decorative though it may appear, the durability of the tempered steel is beyond reproach.

Promethean Hood 65 115 A peculiar hood designed to signify the gift of wisdom from on high. Regulates the flow of magick near the brow, enhancing the efficacy of spells.

Prowler Kerchief 0 0 A piece of thick cloth tied around the neck. Catches and muffles the wearer's every breath, making them more difficult to detect.

Ravager-Lord's Helm 63 40 A crude helmet fashioned from monster bones and fangs. Said to be a relic of Leonardoâ€”a warrior once so feared as to earn the title â€œRavager-Lord.â€

Redstitch Hood 15 35 A hood embroidered with a dragon's likeness to ward off monsters. Woven with prayers that can alter the wearer's fortuneâ€”for good or ill.

Round-Frame Glasses 0 0 Sophisticated spectacles with thin lenses. Even those with perfect eyesight have been known to don these for a new look.

Ruminant Circlet 30 30 A circlet with a piece of augite that rests upon the brow. Imbued with prayers of sufficient strength to guide the wearer to deeper levels of meditation.

Sage's Hood 41 45 A hood that inspires focus. Crafted in support of the idea that when firing upon a target it is vital to envision the feat as already achieved.

Salamander Mask 0 0 A mask crafted from the skin of a salamander. Worn by attendees of palace masquerades for the sake of anonymity.

Scale Band 14 14 A forehead guard fashioned after the manner of monster scales. The slight chill of the metal is certain to improve the wearer's concentration.

Scout's Hood 9 6 A hood of soft fabric that serves to cushion the impact of blunt strikes.

Sentry's Coif 8 3 A metal hood that protects the wearer's entire head. The simplicity of its design makes it easy to maintain.

Sergeant's Armet 46 22 A rough-hewn soldier's helmet. Safeguards the neck without restricting the wearer's vision.

Serpentine Circlet 11 26 A circlet resembling twin snakes clutching a scarlet jewel betwixt their fangs. Wards against the inversion and repulsion of magickal enemies.

Shrouded Helm 80 80 A helm over which a reinforced sash has been wound for added protection. Arranged loosely, the better to soften the force of incoming blows.

Solar Ascension 55 85 A circlet inlaid with a jewel in the center of the brow, aiding the wearer in focusing and stabilizing their magicks.

Soldier's Helm 14 5 A simple helmet. Forged to weather all manner of threats.

Sorcerer's Hood 28 76 A hood fashioned from cloth of surpassing quality. The purifying magicks employed in its making lend it a solemn air.

Subjugator's Sallet 95 45 A helmet that resembles a monstrous maw. Its baleful aspect has been known to inspire unwonted cruelty in the wearer.

Summoner's Crown 80 120 A plumed helmet favored by wielders of the arcane arts. Visualizing its shape is said to improve focus and mental fortitude.

Tail of Simurgh 27 22 A splendidly feathered cap. Bears the name of a legendary creature said to aid valiant souls in times of crisis.

Twilight Star 60 60 A simple metal circlet. Adorned with a small jewel over the brow that resembles a faintly twinkling star.

Uncanny Eyes 72 105 A hood that fully shrouds the wearer's face. The thin fabric is imbued with prayers, and patterned with many eyes to disquiet and confuse.

Unseen Shadow 34 17 A hardened leather helmet that covers the majority of the head as well as the neck, protecting the wearer from most attacks aimed above the shoulders.

Valorous Helm 69 28 A grand helmet that covers the entire head, offering protection equal to its majesty. Those who don it are certain to meet any challenge with vim and courage.

Veil of Awakening 35 60 A protective veil imbued with prayer. Its faintly sweet aroma at once calms the mind of the wearer and stokes their vigor.

Visage of Ja'Nuwa 55 90 A helmet bearing the mien of the wizard Ja'Nuwa, who originated the philosophy of the five elements. Imparts conceit, and not its namesake's wisdom.

Visionary's Mask 55 88 A mask carved with an unblinking eye over the brow, to symbolize the awakening of the wearer's third eye.

Wanderer's Hood 2 1 A protective hood crafted from durable fabric. In common use across the land, owing to the ease with which its materials can be procured.

Wardancer's Hat 50 69 An eye-catching hat with jaunty feathers and a wide brim. After all, those who enjoy battle for battle's sake may as well look good while fighting.

White-Leather Kerchief 0 0 A kerchief fashioned from the hide of a monster hatchling. Nigh impenetrable to moisture and dirt, it is prized in climes prone to rain or dust storms.

Winged Sallet 42 21 A gallant helmet adorned with wings and a cross. Restricts the wearer's vision, but offers unparalleled peace of mind in exchange.

Witch's Hat 60 99 A hat adorned with a feather taken from a monster of singular wit. Sought after by many spellcasters, it assists in the dispersal of magickal energies.

Wizard's Hat 7 11 A practical piece of headgear in common use among spellcasters of all walks of life.

Wolfpack Kerchief 0 0 A kerchief depicting two wolves combatant. The design is more apparent under direct light. Useful for masking one's features.