In a fantasy world, any adventurer is going to need various tools to accomplish specific tasks. Implements are one type of equipment with a vast catalogue and a wide range of uses for each item. Perhaps you need a tome to cast a spell, or a lantern to see in dark areas. Maybe you want to use fire arrows to inflict fire damage on your opponents.
There's a wide array of items in the implement category. Below is a comprehensive listing of all implements currently in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Cost
|
Description
|
|
500
|
Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its mysterious scent gives the pawn a different inclination, and voice to match.
|
|
10000
|
A tome that grants a pawn the Aphonite specialization, which ensures that they abstain from speaking, except under very select circumstances.
|
|
1000
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
|
|
10000
|
A special tome that allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. One use only. Can be used when visiting a barberie.
|
|
2000
|
A specially crafted arrow that adds to the target's blighted value. Expended when using Blighting Shot and Nocuous Shot.
|
|
100
|
Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a striking blue pigment.
|
|
1000
|
A bunch of flowers, gorgeously arranged. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver.
|
|
500
|
Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its refreshing scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Calm.
|
|
500
|
A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing an exceptional ability for warriors. Use it to learn Arc of Might. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
10000
|
A tome that grants a pawn the Chirurgeon specialization, allowing them to use curatives on the Arisen and other allies on their own initiative.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing a remarkable spell for sorcerers. Use it to learn Meteoron. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
|
|
1000
|
The severed head of a medusa. Reduced to a decayed husk, not a shred of its petrifying power remains.
|
|
5000
|
A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
|
|
10000
|
A fossilized dragon's eye. Bears the power to locate Wakestone shards and note their location on your map.
|
|
100
|
An arrow that adheres to the target and explodes after a time or if attacked, drenching the target. Expended when using Drenchina Shot or Delueine Shot.
|
|
3000
|
A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. High quality and lightweight, it stands up well against monster attacks.
|
|
800
|
A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes Anodyne, a healing spell.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing a remarkable spell for mages. Use it to learn Celestial Paean. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
|
|
100000
|
A stone ensorceled with tremendous magick. When invoked, it restores any fallen in the vicinity of the holder to life.
|
|
500
|
A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
|
|
2000
|
A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Efficient without being unduly weighty, it is favored by explorers traveling far afield.
|
|
50
|
An arrow that adheres to the target and explodes after a time or if attacked. Expended when using Exploding Shot or Erupting Shot
|
|
8000
|
A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
|
|
10000
|
A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal.
|
|
10000
|
A tome that grants a pawn the Forager specialization, allowing them to mark the location of enhancement materials on the map.
|
|
1000
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
|
|
900
|
A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes High Levin, a lightning spell.
|
|
2500
|
A key that grants access to the dungeons. Of sturdy make, it will serve as many times as needed.
|
|
1000
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
|
|
1000
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
|
|
A rare beetle that glitters like gold. Consuming it increases the weight one can carry by 0.15 kg. The Arisen's main pawn can also receive the same effect.
|
|
900
|
A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes Halidom, a spell that cures certain debilitations.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing an exceptional ability for warfarers. Use it to learn Rearmament.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
3000
|
A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Particularly sturdy against monsters that prowl Vermundian soil.
|
|
100
|
Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a vivid green pigment.
|
|
3000
|
A smoke beacon that emits a scent enticing to harpies. When lit in certain locations, any harpies within range will flock near.
|
|
10000
|
A tome that grants a pawn the Hawker specialization, allowing them to offer to purchase some items from the inventory for a fair sum of gold.
|
|
100
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing an exceptional ability for archers. Use it to learn Heavenly Shot. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
500
|
A grimoire that casts a spell, upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. lnvokes Fire Boon, which enchants weapons with fire.
|
|
3000
|
A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
|
|
10000
|
A key that unlocks a particular chest.
|
|
500
|
Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its gentle scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Kindhearted.
|
|
1000
|
A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten one's surroundings with every step. Currently has plenty of oil.
|
|
500
|
A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten one's surroundings with every step. Currently about half full of oil.
|
|
250
|
A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten oneâ€™s surroundings with every step. Only a little oil remains within.
|
|
100
|
A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten oneâ€™s surroundings with every step. Cannot currently be lit, as it is empty of oil.
|
|
100
|
Fuel for a portable lantern. Slowly consumed while the lantern is lit.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing an exceptional ability for thieves. Use it to learn Blades of the Pyre. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
|
|
1000
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
|
|
10000
|
A tome that grants a pawn the Logistician specialization, allowing them to combine materials and move items between alliesâ€™ packs as they see fit.
|
|
3000
|
A key to the gaol. Of relatively crude make, it will break after a single use.
|
|
1000
|
The key to a locked treasure chest. Of relatively crude make, it will break after a single use.
|
|
5000
|
The severed head of a medusa. Its power of petrification remains in full.
|
|
500
|
A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Inexpensive and lightweight, but liable to collapse if attacked by monsters.
|
|
1000
|
A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Equipped to serve its basic purpose and naught more.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing a remarkable spell for sorcerers. Use it to learn Maelstrom. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing an exceptional ability for mystic spearhands. Use it to learn Wild Furie.
|
|
5000
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. The center is hollow and filled with a sort of liquid.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing an exceptional ability for thieves. Use it to learn Formless Feint. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
|
|
48000
|
A card offered to prized patrons of the Myrmecoleon, or rose chateau. Allows the bearer to enjoy the company of special courtesans on the third floor.
|
|
50000
|
A marker to be placed anywhere one might wish to return; use of a Ferrystone will transport you there in an instant.
|
|
900
|
A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes Solemnity, a silencing spell.
|
|
5000
|
The severed head of a medusa. Cut from the beast at the height of its strength, its petrifying glare is nigh as potent as if it yet lived.
|
|
100
|
Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a rich purple pigment.
|
|
100
|
Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a vibrant red pigment.
|
|
3000
|
A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Particularly sturdy against monsters that prowl Battahli soil.
|
|
A concoction of natural medicines fortified with magick. Drink it to boost
|
|
20000
|
A phial with a remarkable interior. It boasts the unnerving ability to swallow people up, allowing them to be carried about with ease.
|
|
20000
|
A phial with a remarkable interior. It currently holds a certain individual, who can be released if the phial is broken.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
|
|
500
|
Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its sweet scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Simple.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing an exceptional ability for fighters. Use it to learn Riotous Fury. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing an exceptional ability for magick archers. Use it to learn Martyrâ€™s Bolt.
|
|
1500
|
A concoction of natural medicines fortified with magick. Drink it to reduce the chance of becoming afflicted with debilitations for a time.
|
|
1500
|
A concoction of natural medicines fortified with magick. Drink it to boost your Defense and Magick Defense for a period of time.
|
|
500
|
Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its spicy scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Straightforward.
|
|
1000
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
|
|
80
|
An arrow that adheres to the target and explodes after a time or if attacked, tarring the target. Expended when using Tarring Shot or Incendiarv Shot.
|
|
10000
|
A tome detailing an exceptional ability for tricksters. Use it to learn Dragonâ€™s Delusion.
|
|
500
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
|
|
A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. lnvokes High Salamander, a fire spell.
|
|
500
|
A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. lnvokes Lightning Boon, which enchants weapons with lightning.
|
|
30000
|
The ultimate arrow, said to kill instantly. (Note: Once fired, the game will automatically save, so choose your moment with due care.)
|
|
500
|
A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
|
|
5000
|
A stone ensorceled with miraculous magick. Formed of Wakestone shards, it holds the power to restore the dead to life.
|
|
5000
|
A fragment ensorceled with miraculous magick. Gather three to form a Wakestone, which can restore the dead to life.
|
|
10
|
A branch of solid wood, pliant enough to serve in the making of arrows.
|
|
3000
|
The severed head of a medusa. Time has taken its toll, and its petrifying power will soon be lost.
|
|
500
|
A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
|
|
500
|
A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
|
|
1000
|
A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
|
|
10000
|
A tome that grants a pawn the Woodland Wordsmith specialization, allowing those in the pawnâ€™s company to comprehend Elvish.
|
|
100
|
Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a radiant yellow pigment.