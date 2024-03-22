Ambivalent Rift Incense 500 Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its mysterious scent gives the pawn a different inclination, and voice to match.

Aphonite's Tome 10000 A tome that grants a pawn the Aphonite specialization, which ensures that they abstain from speaking, except under very select circumstances.

Aphony's Tome 1000 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.

Art of Metamorphosis 10000 A special tome that allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. One use only. Can be used when visiting a barberie.

Blighting Arrow 2000 A specially crafted arrow that adds to the target's blighted value. Expended when using Blighting Shot and Nocuous Shot.

Blue Dye 100 Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a striking blue pigment.

Bunch of Flowers 1000 A bunch of flowers, gorgeously arranged. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver.

Calm Rift Incense 500 Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its refreshing scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Calm.

Ceiling Phial 500 A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.

Champion's Fable 10000 A tome detailing an exceptional ability for warriors. Use it to learn Arc of Might. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.

Champion's Foible 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Chirurgeon's Tome 10000 A tome that grants a pawn the Chirurgeon specialization, allowing them to use curatives on the Arisen and other allies on their own initiative.

Conjurer's Jabberings 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Conjurer's Jottings 10000 A tome detailing a remarkable spell for sorcerers. Use it to learn Meteoron. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.

Decayed Medusa Head 1000 The severed head of a medusa. Reduced to a decayed husk, not a shred of its petrifying power remains.

Dragon's Gauze 5000 A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.

Dragon's Gaze 10000 A fossilized dragon's eye. Bears the power to locate Wakestone shards and note their location on your map.

Drenching Arrow 100 An arrow that adheres to the target and explodes after a time or if attacked, drenching the target. Expended when using Drenchina Shot or Delueine Shot.

Elite Camping Kit 3000 A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. High quality and lightweight, it stands up well against monster attacks.

Emergent Vitality 800 A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes Anodyne, a healing spell.

Enchanter's Alarm 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Enchanter's Almanac 10000 A tome detailing a remarkable spell for mages. Use it to learn Celestial Paean. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.

Eternal Wakestone 100000 A stone ensorceled with tremendous magick. When invoked, it restores any fallen in the vicinity of the holder to life.

Eternal Wokestone 500 A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.

Explorer's Camping Kit 2000 A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Efficient without being unduly weighty, it is favored by explorers traveling far afield.

Explosive Arrow 50 An arrow that adheres to the target and explodes after a time or if attacked. Expended when using Exploding Shot or Erupting Shot

Ferristone 8000 A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.

Ferrystone 10000 A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal.

Forager's Tome 10000 A tome that grants a pawn the Forager specialization, allowing them to mark the location of enhancement materials on the map.

Forayer's Tome 1000 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.

Fulgurous Lord 900 A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes High Levin, a lightning spell.

Gaol Key 2500 A key that grants access to the dungeons. Of sturdy make, it will serve as many times as needed.

Gawker's Tome 1000 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.

Giant Hunk of Rift Crystal 1000

Golden Stove Beetle 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.

Golden Trove Beetle A rare beetle that glitters like gold. Consuming it increases the weight one can carry by 0.15 kg. The Arisen's main pawn can also receive the same effect.

Governing Soul 900 A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes Halidom, a spell that cures certain debilitations.

Grandmaster's Path 10000 A tome detailing an exceptional ability for warfarers. Use it to learn Rearmament.

Grandmother's Path 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Grass-Patterned Camping Kit 3000 A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Particularly sturdy against monsters that prowl Vermundian soil.

Green Dye 100 Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a vivid green pigment.

Harpysnare Smoke Beacon 3000 A smoke beacon that emits a scent enticing to harpies. When lit in certain locations, any harpies within range will flock near.

Hawker's Tome 10000 A tome that grants a pawn the Hawker specialization, allowing them to offer to purchase some items from the inventory for a fair sum of gold.

Hunk of Rift Crystal 100

Hunter's Secret 10000 A tome detailing an exceptional ability for archers. Use it to learn Heavenly Shot. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.

Hunter's Sonnet 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Igneous Melody 500 A grimoire that casts a spell, upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. lnvokes Fire Boon, which enchants weapons with fire.

Key of Mendacity 3000 A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.

Key of Sagacity 10000 A key that unlocks a particular chest.

Kindhearted Rift Incense 500 Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its gentle scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Kindhearted.

Lantern (Fueled) 1000 A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten one's surroundings with every step. Currently has plenty of oil.

Lantern (Half-Full) 500 A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten one's surroundings with every step. Currently about half full of oil.

Lantern (Near-Empty) 250 A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten oneâ€™s surroundings with every step. Only a little oil remains within.

Lantern (No Fuel) 100 A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten oneâ€™s surroundings with every step. Cannot currently be lit, as it is empty of oil.

Lantern Oil 100 Fuel for a portable lantern. Slowly consumed while the lantern is lit.

Legend's Hocus 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Legend's Opus 10000 A tome detailing an exceptional ability for thieves. Use it to learn Blades of the Pyre. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.

Logician's Tome 1000 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.

Logistician's Tome 10000 A tome that grants a pawn the Logistician specialization, allowing them to combine materials and move items between alliesâ€™ packs as they see fit.

Makeshift Gaol Key 3000 A key to the gaol. Of relatively crude make, it will break after a single use.

Makeshift Treasure Chest Key 1000 The key to a locked treasure chest. Of relatively crude make, it will break after a single use.

Medusa Head 5000 The severed head of a medusa. Its power of petrification remains in full.

Modest Camping Kit 500 A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Inexpensive and lightweight, but liable to collapse if attacked by monsters.

Mundane Camping Kit 1000 A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Equipped to serve its basic purpose and naught more.

Myrddin's Chronicle 10000 A tome detailing a remarkable spell for sorcerers. Use it to learn Maelstrom. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.

Myrddin's Cubicle 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Paladin's Energizer 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Paladin's Enigmata 10000 A tome detailing an exceptional ability for mystic spearhands. Use it to learn Wild Furie.

Partcrystal 5000 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. The center is hollow and filled with a sort of liquid.

Pesterer's Handbook 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Pilferer's Handbook 10000 A tome detailing an exceptional ability for thieves. Use it to learn Formless Feint. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.

Platinum Myrmecoleon Card 48000 A card offered to prized patrons of the Myrmecoleon, or rose chateau. Allows the bearer to enjoy the company of special courtesans on the third floor.

Portcrystal 50000 A marker to be placed anywhere one might wish to return; use of a Ferrystone will transport you there in an instant.

Prescribed Tranquility 900 A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes Solemnity, a silencing spell.

Preserved Medusa Head 5000 The severed head of a medusa. Cut from the beast at the height of its strength, its petrifying glare is nigh as potent as if it yet lived.

Purple Dye 100 Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a rich purple pigment.

Red Dye 100 Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a vibrant red pigment.

Sand-Patterned Camping Kit 3000 A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Particularly sturdy against monsters that prowl Battahli soil.

Savagery Extract A concoction of natural medicines fortified with magick. Drink it to boost

Sealing Phial 20000 A phial with a remarkable interior. It boasts the unnerving ability to swallow people up, allowing them to be carried about with ease.

Sealing Phial (Contains Person) 20000 A phial with a remarkable interior. It currently holds a certain individual, who can be released if the phial is broken.

Seeder's Token 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.

Simple Rift Incense 500 Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its sweet scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Simple.

Soldier's Code 10000 A tome detailing an exceptional ability for fighters. Use it to learn Riotous Fury. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.

Soldier's Cord 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Spellbow's Parabola 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Spellbow's Paradox 10000 A tome detailing an exceptional ability for magick archers. Use it to learn Martyrâ€™s Bolt.

Stability Extract 1500 A concoction of natural medicines fortified with magick. Drink it to reduce the chance of becoming afflicted with debilitations for a time.

Stoutness Extract 1500 A concoction of natural medicines fortified with magick. Drink it to boost your Defense and Magick Defense for a period of time.

Straightforward Rift Incense 500 Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its spicy scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Straightforward.

Surgeon's Tome 1000 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.

Tarring Arrow 80 An arrow that adheres to the target and explodes after a time or if attacked, tarring the target. Expended when using Tarring Shot or Incendiarv Shot.

Theurgist's Rite 10000 A tome detailing an exceptional ability for tricksters. Use it to learn Dragonâ€™s Delusion.

Theurgist's Rote 500 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.

Threshing Blaze A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. lnvokes High Salamander, a fire spell.

Thunderous Concord 500 A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. lnvokes Lightning Boon, which enchants weapons with lightning.

Unmaking Arrow 30000 The ultimate arrow, said to kill instantly. (Note: Once fired, the game will automatically save, so choose your moment with due care.)

Unmasking Arrow 500 A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.

Wakestone 5000 A stone ensorceled with miraculous magick. Formed of Wakestone shards, it holds the power to restore the dead to life.

Wakestone Shard 5000 A fragment ensorceled with miraculous magick. Gather three to form a Wakestone, which can restore the dead to life.

Withered Branches 10 A branch of solid wood, pliant enough to serve in the making of arrows.

Withered Medusa Head 3000 The severed head of a medusa. Time has taken its toll, and its petrifying power will soon be lost.

Wokestone 500 A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.

Wokestone Shard 500 A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.

Wooden Wordsmith's Tome 1000 A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.

Woodland Wordsmith's Tome 10000 A tome that grants a pawn the Woodland Wordsmith specialization, allowing those in the pawnâ€™s company to comprehend Elvish.