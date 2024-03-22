In a fantasy world, any adventurer is going to need various tools to accomplish specific tasks. Implements are one type of equipment with a vast catalogue and a wide range of uses for each item. Perhaps you need a tome to cast a spell, or a lantern to see in dark areas. Maybe you want to use fire arrows to inflict fire damage on your opponents.

There's a wide array of items in the implement category. Below is a comprehensive listing of all implements currently in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on a specific item for further details.

Icon

Name

Cost

Description
dd2-ambivalent-rift-incense-3

Ambivalent Rift Incense

500

Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its mysterious scent gives the pawn a different inclination, and voice to match.
dd2-missing-icon

Aphonite's Tome

10000

A tome that grants a pawn the Aphonite specialization, which ensures that they abstain from speaking, except under very select circumstances.
dd2-missing-icon

Aphony's Tome

1000

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
dd2-art-of-metamorphosis-3

Art of Metamorphosis

10000

A special tome that allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. One use only. Can be used when visiting a barberie.
dd2-blighting-arrow-3

Blighting Arrow

2000

A specially crafted arrow that adds to the target's blighted value. Expended when using Blighting Shot and Nocuous Shot.
dd2-blue-dye-3

Blue Dye

100

Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a striking blue pigment.
dd2-bunch-of-flowers-3

Bunch of Flowers

1000

A bunch of flowers, gorgeously arranged. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver.
dd2-calm-rift-incense-3

Calm Rift Incense

500

Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its refreshing scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Calm.
dd2-missing-icon

Ceiling Phial

500

A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
dd2-missing-icon

Champion's Fable

10000

A tome detailing an exceptional ability for warriors. Use it to learn Arc of Might. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
dd2-missing-icon

Champion's Foible

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-chirurgeons-tome-3

Chirurgeon's Tome

10000

A tome that grants a pawn the Chirurgeon specialization, allowing them to use curatives on the Arisen and other allies on their own initiative.
dd2-missing-icon

Conjurer's Jabberings

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-missing-icon

Conjurer's Jottings

10000

A tome detailing a remarkable spell for sorcerers. Use it to learn Meteoron. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
dd2-missing-icon

Decayed Medusa Head

1000

The severed head of a medusa. Reduced to a decayed husk, not a shred of its petrifying power remains.
dd2-missing-icon

Dragon's Gauze

5000

A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
dd2-dragons-gaze-3

Dragon's Gaze

10000

A fossilized dragon's eye. Bears the power to locate Wakestone shards and note their location on your map.
dd2-drenching-arrow-3

Drenching Arrow

100

An arrow that adheres to the target and explodes after a time or if attacked, drenching the target. Expended when using Drenchina Shot or Delueine Shot.
dd2-missing-icon

Elite Camping Kit

3000

A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. High quality and lightweight, it stands up well against monster attacks.
dd2-emergent-vitality-3

Emergent Vitality

800

A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes Anodyne, a healing spell.
dd2-missing-icon

Enchanter's Alarm

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-missing-icon

Enchanter's Almanac

10000

A tome detailing a remarkable spell for mages. Use it to learn Celestial Paean. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
dd2-missing-icon

Eternal Wakestone

100000

A stone ensorceled with tremendous magick. When invoked, it restores any fallen in the vicinity of the holder to life.
dd2-missing-icon

Eternal Wokestone

500

A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
dd2-missing-icon

Explorer's Camping Kit

2000

A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Efficient without being unduly weighty, it is favored by explorers traveling far afield.
dd2-explosive-arrow-3

Explosive Arrow

50

An arrow that adheres to the target and explodes after a time or if attacked. Expended when using Exploding Shot or Erupting Shot
dd2-ferristone-3

Ferristone

8000

A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
dd2-ferrystone-3

Ferrystone

10000

A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal.
dd2-missing-icon

Forager's Tome

10000

A tome that grants a pawn the Forager specialization, allowing them to mark the location of enhancement materials on the map.
dd2-missing-icon

Forayer's Tome

1000

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
dd2-fulgurous-lord-3

Fulgurous Lord

900

A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes High Levin, a lightning spell.
dd2-gaol-key-3

Gaol Key

2500

A key that grants access to the dungeons. Of sturdy make, it will serve as many times as needed.
dd2-missing-icon

Gawker's Tome

1000

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
dd2-missing-icon

Giant Hunk of Rift Crystal

1000
dd2-missing-icon

Golden Stove Beetle

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
dd2-golden-trove-beetle-3

Golden Trove Beetle

A rare beetle that glitters like gold. Consuming it increases the weight one can carry by 0.15 kg. The Arisen's main pawn can also receive the same effect.
dd2-governing-soul-3

Governing Soul

900

A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes Halidom, a spell that cures certain debilitations.
dd2-missing-icon

Grandmaster's Path

10000

A tome detailing an exceptional ability for warfarers. Use it to learn Rearmament.
dd2-missing-icon

Grandmother's Path

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-grass-patterned-camping-kit-3

Grass-Patterned Camping Kit

3000

A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Particularly sturdy against monsters that prowl Vermundian soil.
dd2-green-dye-3

Green Dye

100

Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a vivid green pigment.
dd2-harpysnare-smoke-beacon-3

Harpysnare Smoke Beacon

3000

A smoke beacon that emits a scent enticing to harpies. When lit in certain locations, any harpies within range will flock near.
dd2-missing-icon

Hawker's Tome

10000

A tome that grants a pawn the Hawker specialization, allowing them to offer to purchase some items from the inventory for a fair sum of gold.
dd2-missing-icon

Hunk of Rift Crystal

100
dd2-missing-icon

Hunter's Secret

10000

A tome detailing an exceptional ability for archers. Use it to learn Heavenly Shot. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
dd2-missing-icon

Hunter's Sonnet

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-igneous-melody-3

Igneous Melody

500

A grimoire that casts a spell, upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. lnvokes Fire Boon, which enchants weapons with fire.
dd2-missing-icon

Key of Mendacity

3000

A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
dd2-missing-icon

Key of Sagacity

10000

A key that unlocks a particular chest.
dd2-kindhearted-rift-incense-3

Kindhearted Rift Incense

500

Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its gentle scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Kindhearted.
dd2-lantern-fueled-3

Lantern (Fueled)

1000

A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten one's surroundings with every step. Currently has plenty of oil.
dd2-lantern-half-full-3

Lantern (Half-Full)

500

A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten one's surroundings with every step. Currently about half full of oil.
dd2-lantern-near-empty-3

Lantern (Near-Empty)

250

A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten oneâ€™s surroundings with every step. Only a little oil remains within.
dd2-lantern-no-fuel-3

Lantern (No Fuel)

100

A lantern that can be worn at the waist to brighten oneâ€™s surroundings with every step. Cannot currently be lit, as it is empty of oil.
dd2-lantern-oil-3

Lantern Oil

100

Fuel for a portable lantern. Slowly consumed while the lantern is lit.
dd2-missing-icon

Legend's Hocus

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-missing-icon

Legend's Opus

10000

A tome detailing an exceptional ability for thieves. Use it to learn Blades of the Pyre. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
dd2-missing-icon

Logician's Tome

1000

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
dd2-missing-icon

Logistician's Tome

10000

A tome that grants a pawn the Logistician specialization, allowing them to combine materials and move items between alliesâ€™ packs as they see fit.
dd2-makeshift-gaol-key-3

Makeshift Gaol Key

3000

A key to the gaol. Of relatively crude make, it will break after a single use.
dd2-missing-icon

Makeshift Treasure Chest Key

1000

The key to a locked treasure chest. Of relatively crude make, it will break after a single use.
dd2-missing-icon

Medusa Head

5000

The severed head of a medusa. Its power of petrification remains in full.
dd2-modest-camping-kit-3

Modest Camping Kit

500

A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Inexpensive and lightweight, but liable to collapse if attacked by monsters.
dd2-mundane-camping-kit-3

Mundane Camping Kit

1000

A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Equipped to serve its basic purpose and naught more.
dd2-missing-icon

Myrddin's Chronicle

10000

A tome detailing a remarkable spell for sorcerers. Use it to learn Maelstrom. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
dd2-missing-icon

Myrddin's Cubicle

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-missing-icon

Paladin's Energizer

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-missing-icon

Paladin's Enigmata

10000

A tome detailing an exceptional ability for mystic spearhands. Use it to learn Wild Furie.
dd2-missing-icon

Partcrystal

5000

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. The center is hollow and filled with a sort of liquid.
dd2-missing-icon

Pesterer's Handbook

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-missing-icon

Pilferer's Handbook

10000

A tome detailing an exceptional ability for thieves. Use it to learn Formless Feint. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
dd2-missing-icon

Platinum Myrmecoleon Card

48000

A card offered to prized patrons of the Myrmecoleon, or rose chateau. Allows the bearer to enjoy the company of special courtesans on the third floor.
dd2-missing-icon

Portcrystal

50000

A marker to be placed anywhere one might wish to return; use of a Ferrystone will transport you there in an instant.
dd2-missing-icon

Prescribed Tranquility

900

A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. Invokes Solemnity, a silencing spell.
dd2-missing-icon

Preserved Medusa Head

5000

The severed head of a medusa. Cut from the beast at the height of its strength, its petrifying glare is nigh as potent as if it yet lived.
dd2-purple-dye-3

Purple Dye

100

Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a rich purple pigment.
dd2-red-dye-3

Red Dye

100

Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a vibrant red pigment.
dd2-missing-icon

Sand-Patterned Camping Kit

3000

A kit that can be used to set up camp at suitable locations. Particularly sturdy against monsters that prowl Battahli soil.
dd2-savagery-extract-3

Savagery Extract

A concoction of natural medicines fortified with magick. Drink it to boost
dd2-missing-icon

Sealing Phial

20000

A phial with a remarkable interior. It boasts the unnerving ability to swallow people up, allowing them to be carried about with ease.
dd2-missing-icon

Sealing Phial (Contains Person)

20000

A phial with a remarkable interior. It currently holds a certain individual, who can be released if the phial is broken.
dd2-missing-icon

Seeder's Token

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
dd2-simple-rift-incense-3

Simple Rift Incense

500

Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its sweet scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Simple.
dd2-missing-icon

Soldier's Code

10000

A tome detailing an exceptional ability for fighters. Use it to learn Riotous Fury. The Arisenâ€™s main pawn will also receive the same effect.
dd2-missing-icon

Soldier's Cord

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-missing-icon

Spellbow's Parabola

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-missing-icon

Spellbow's Paradox

10000

A tome detailing an exceptional ability for magick archers. Use it to learn Martyrâ€™s Bolt.
dd2-stability-extract-3

Stability Extract

1500

A concoction of natural medicines fortified with magick. Drink it to reduce the chance of becoming afflicted with debilitations for a time.
dd2-stoutness-extract-3

Stoutness Extract

1500

A concoction of natural medicines fortified with magick. Drink it to boost your Defense and Magick Defense for a period of time.
dd2-straightforward-rift-incense-3

Straightforward Rift Incense

500

Powdered rift crystals burnt as incense. Only usable by a main pawn at camp. Its spicy scent changes the pawnâ€™s voice and inclination to Straightforward.
dd2-missing-icon

Surgeon's Tome

1000

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
dd2-tarring-arrow-3

Tarring Arrow

80

An arrow that adheres to the target and explodes after a time or if attacked, tarring the target. Expended when using Tarring Shot or Incendiarv Shot.
dd2-missing-icon

Theurgist's Rite

10000

A tome detailing an exceptional ability for tricksters. Use it to learn Dragonâ€™s Delusion.
dd2-missing-icon

Theurgist's Rote

500

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Soft to the touch and sweetly fragrant, â€™tis almost tempting to take a bite.
dd2-threshing-blaze-3

Threshing Blaze

A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. lnvokes High Salamander, a fire spell.
dd2-missing-icon

Thunderous Concord

500

A grimoire that casts a spell upon being read. Usable even by those incapable of magick. lnvokes Lightning Boon, which enchants weapons with lightning.
dd2-missing-icon

Unmaking Arrow

30000

The ultimate arrow, said to kill instantly. (Note: Once fired, the game will automatically save, so choose your moment with due care.)
dd2-missing-icon

Unmasking Arrow

500

A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
dd2-wakestone-3

Wakestone

5000

A stone ensorceled with miraculous magick. Formed of Wakestone shards, it holds the power to restore the dead to life.
dd2-wakestone-shard-3

Wakestone Shard

5000

A fragment ensorceled with miraculous magick. Gather three to form a Wakestone, which can restore the dead to life.
dd2-withered-branches-3

Withered Branches

10

A branch of solid wood, pliant enough to serve in the making of arrows.
dd2-missing-icon

Withered Medusa Head

3000

The severed head of a medusa. Time has taken its toll, and its petrifying power will soon be lost.
dd2-missing-icon

Wokestone

500

A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
dd2-missing-icon

Wokestone Shard

500

A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
dd2-missing-icon

Wooden Wordsmith's Tome

1000

A counterfeit crafted to exactly resemble the original in its outward aspect. Smells so delectable that one can hardly resist taking a nibble.
dd2-missing-icon

Woodland Wordsmith's Tome

10000

A tome that grants a pawn the Woodland Wordsmith specialization, allowing those in the pawnâ€™s company to comprehend Elvish.
dd2-yellow-dye-3

Yellow Dye

100

Dye sold at a cosmetics store in Battahl. Can be used to achieve a radiant yellow pigment.