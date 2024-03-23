Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Discover a variety of recipes from Nomad's Dried Fruit to Miracle Roborant for a successful journey.
- Enhance health, abilities, and satisfaction by crafting items like Exquisite Dried Meat and Fine Mincemeat Roborant.
- Master crafting in Dragon's Dogma 2 with combinations like Salubrious Draught, Warming Salve, and Tarring Arrow.
Welcome, Arisen!
Welcome to the ultimate combination crafting recipe guide for Dragon's Dogma 2! Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a newcomer to the realms of Vermund and Battahl, this guide is your key to mastering the art of combinations. Inside, you'll discover an array of recipes that will enhance your journey, aid in your quests, and ensure your survival against the myriad of challenges that this world presents.
From the nourishing simplicity of Nomad’s Dried Fruit to the potent effects of the Miracle Roborant, each entry in our table is a testament to the depth and richness of Dragon's Dogma 2's crafting system. Whether you seek to replenish your health, boost your abilities, or simply enjoy the satisfaction of creating, this guide is your companion on the path to killing a dragon.
All Item Combination Recipes
|
Item Created
|
Material 1 Required
|
Material 2 Required
|
Ripened Raspberry, Ripened Cranberry, Ripened Blueberry, Ripened Strawberry
|
Ripened Raspberry, Ripened Cranberry, Ripened Blueberry, Ripened Strawberry
|
Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig
|
Dried Fruit
|
Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig, Ripened Raspberry
|
Ripened Raspberry
|
Dried Fruit
|
Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig, Ripened Cranberry
|
Ripened Cranberry
|
Dried Fruit
|
Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig, Ripened Blueberry
|
Ripened Blueberry
|
Dried Fruit
|
Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig, Ripened Strawberry
|
Ripened Strawberry
|
Ripened Harspud
|
Ripened Princess Harspud
|
Aged Scrag of Beast
|
Aged Beast-Steak
|
Aged Shorefish
|
Aged Tideswimmer
|
Dried Fruit
|
Nomad’s Dried Fruit
|
Greenwarish, Morningtide
|
Dried Meat
|
Greenwarish, Morningtide
|
Exquisite Dried Meat
|
Greenwarish, Morningtide
|
Dried Fish
|
Greenwarish, Morningtide
|
Exquisite Dried Fish
|
Greenwarish, Morningtide
|
Dried Spud
|
Greenwarish, Morningtide
|
Exquisite Dried Spud
|
Greenwarish, Morningtide
|
Fruit Roborant, Mincemeat Roborant, Roe Roborant, Harspud Roborant
|
Fruit Roborant, Mincemeat Roborant, Roe Roborant, Harspud Roborant
|
Fine Fruit Roborant, Fine Mincemeat Roborant, Fine Roe Roborant, Fine Harspud Roborant
|
Saurian Tail
|
Greenwarish
|
Apple, Grapes, Quince, Fig, Raspberry, Cranberry, Blueberry, Strawberry
|
Salubrious Draught
|
Apple, Grapes, Quince, Fig, Raspberry, Cranberry, Blueberry, Strawberry
|
Saurian Tail
|
Syrupwort Leaf
|
Syrupwort Leaf
|
Syrupwort Leaf
|
Grandpetal
|
Morningtide
|
Grandpetal
|
Morningtide
|
Cinnamon Bark
|
Syrupwort Leaf
|
Cinnamon Bark
|
Cinnamon Bark
|
Hill Beech Bark
|
Syrupwort Leaf
|
Withered Branches
|
Withered Branches
|
Lantern Oil, Oily Slime
|
Withered Branches
|
Sunbloom
|
Rotten Apple, Sunbloom, Noonbloom, Moonglow
|
Rotten Apple, Sunbloom, Noonbloom, Moonglow
|
Rotten Shorefish, Rotten Tideswimmer, Rotten Scrag of Beast, Rotten Beast-Steak
|
Lantern Oil
|
Rotten Shorefish, Rotten Tideswimmer, Rotten Scrag of Beast, Rotten Beast-Steak
|
Oily Slime