Key Takeaways

  • Discover a variety of recipes from Nomad's Dried Fruit to Miracle Roborant for a successful journey.
  • Enhance health, abilities, and satisfaction by crafting items like Exquisite Dried Meat and Fine Mincemeat Roborant.
  • Master crafting in Dragon's Dogma 2 with combinations like Salubrious Draught, Warming Salve, and Tarring Arrow.

Welcome, Arisen!

Welcome to the ultimate combination crafting recipe guide for Dragon's Dogma 2! Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a newcomer to the realms of Vermund and Battahl, this guide is your key to mastering the art of combinations. Inside, you'll discover an array of recipes that will enhance your journey, aid in your quests, and ensure your survival against the myriad of challenges that this world presents.

From the nourishing simplicity of Nomad’s Dried Fruit to the potent effects of the Miracle Roborant, each entry in our table is a testament to the depth and richness of Dragon's Dogma 2's crafting system. Whether you seek to replenish your health, boost your abilities, or simply enjoy the satisfaction of creating, this guide is your companion on the path to killing a dragon.

dragon's dogma 2 ss 1

All Item Combination Recipes

Item Created

Material 1 Required

Material 2 Required

Nomad’s Dried Fruit

Ripened Raspberry, Ripened Cranberry, Ripened Blueberry, Ripened Strawberry

Ripened Raspberry, Ripened Cranberry, Ripened Blueberry, Ripened Strawberry

Dried Fruit

Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig

Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig

Dried Fruit

Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig, Ripened Raspberry

Ripened Raspberry

Dried Fruit

Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig, Ripened Cranberry

Ripened Cranberry

Dried Fruit

Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig, Ripened Blueberry

Ripened Blueberry

Dried Fruit

Ripened Apple, Ripened Grapes, Ripened Quince, Ripened Fig, Ripened Strawberry

Ripened Strawberry

Dried Spud

Ripened Harspud

Ripened Harspud

Exquisite Dried Spud

Ripened Princess Harspud

Ripened Princess Harspud

Dried Meat

Aged Scrag of Beast

Aged Scrag of Beast

Exquisite Dried Meat

Aged Beast-Steak

Aged Beast-Steak

Dried Fish

Aged Shorefish

Aged Shorefish

Exquisite Dried Fish

Aged Tideswimmer

Aged Tideswimmer

Fruit Roborant

Dried Fruit

Greenwarish, Morningtide

Fine Fruit Roborant

Nomad’s Dried Fruit

Greenwarish, Morningtide

Mincemeat Roborant

Dried Meat

Greenwarish, Morningtide

Fine Mincemeat Roborant

Exquisite Dried Meat

Greenwarish, Morningtide

Roe Roborant

Dried Fish

Greenwarish, Morningtide

Fine Roe Roborant

Exquisite Dried Fish

Greenwarish, Morningtide

Harspud Roborant

Dried Spud

Greenwarish, Morningtide

Fine Harspud Roborant

Exquisite Dried Spud

Greenwarish, Morningtide

Mighty Roborant

Fruit Roborant, Mincemeat Roborant, Roe Roborant, Harspud Roborant

Cinnamon Bark

Exquisite Roborant

Fruit Roborant, Mincemeat Roborant, Roe Roborant, Harspud Roborant

Saurian Tail

Miracle Roborant

Fine Fruit Roborant, Fine Mincemeat Roborant, Fine Roe Roborant, Fine Harspud Roborant

Saurian Tail

Salubrious Draught

Greenwarish

Apple, Grapes, Quince, Fig, Raspberry, Cranberry, Blueberry, Strawberry

Salubrious Draught

Syrupwort Leaf

Apple, Grapes, Quince, Fig, Raspberry, Cranberry, Blueberry, Strawberry

Newt Liqueur

Saurian Tail

Fruit Wine

Detoxifying Decoction

Pitywort

Syrupwort Leaf

Quenching Syrup

Syrupwort Leaf

Syrupwort Leaf

Waking Powder

Grandpetal

Grandpetal

Warming Salve

Sunbloom

Morningtide

Sobering Tonic

Grandpetal

Morningtide

Malleating Elixir

Goldthistle

Cinnamon Bark

Soothing Brew

Moonglow

Syrupwort Leaf

Wicking Remedy

Cinnamon Bark

Cinnamon Bark

Parching Concoction

Hill Beech Bark

Hill Beech Bark

Drenching Arrow

Withered Branches

Syrupwort Leaf

Blighting Arrow

Withered Branches

Asp Toxiscale, Poison Pinion

Tarring Arrow

Withered Branches

Lantern Oil, Oily Slime

Explosive Arrow

Withered Branches

Sunbloom

On The Transference of Souls

On The Transference of Souls 1

On The Transference of Souls 2

On The Transit of Souls

On The Transit of Souls 1

On The Transit of Souls 2

Bunch of Flowers

Rotten Apple, Sunbloom, Noonbloom, Moonglow

Rotten Apple, Sunbloom, Noonbloom, Moonglow

Lantern Oil

Rotten Shorefish, Rotten Tideswimmer, Rotten Scrag of Beast, Rotten Beast-Steak

Rotten Harspud, Rotten Princess Harspud

Lantern Oil

Rotten Shorefish, Rotten Tideswimmer, Rotten Scrag of Beast, Rotten Beast-Steak

Oily Slime