Leg Armor is another important element of the entire armor ensemble in Dragon's Dogma 2. In Dragon's Dogma 2, there are body, head, and leg armor pieces as well as cloaks and rings that you can customize your character with throughout your adventure. Leg armor, specifically, covers the feet or legs of your character. Like the other components of character armor, leg armor offers varying degrees of defensive protection as well as benefits that include elemental or debilitation resistance.
Below is a full list of all leg armor that you can currently find in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on a specific item for further detail.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Defense
|
Magick Defense
|
Description
|
|
22
|
41
|
Legwear woven from soft cloth. Allows the wearer to move about without a rustling announcing their presence.
|
|
103
|
63
|
Leg armor that offers an exceptionally tight fit. Favored by those whose vocation demands intense movement.
|
|
55
|
70
|
Leg armor consisting of cloth bound at the shin. Designed to prevent the groundward leeching of magickal energies.
|
|
120
|
70
|
Legwear comprising riveted leather pads that protect the wearer's vulnerabilities without weighing them down.
|
|
40
|
5
|
Leg armor that offers additional protection below the knees. With steady use, the weight becomes more reassuring than burdensome.
|
|
68
|
25
|
Leg armor crafted from leather that was hewn from a cyclops's flank, lending it impressive pliancy and durability.
|
|
55
|
60
|
A waistcloth imbued with a protective charm that repels fell magicks in the vicinity of the wearer.
|
|
85
|
75
|
Sandal-boots comprising strips of tightly wound leather. Constrict the wearer's muscles and improve blood flow while on the move.
|
|
106
|
38
|
Leg armor comprising segmented metal plates shaped like waves. Adventurers thus equipped need fear no arrows to the knee, save those loosed by expert archers.
|
|
50
|
9
|
Leg armor crafted from two types of leather. Simple, functional wear, well-suited to traversing grassy thickets and ravines.
|
|
115
|
81
|
Legwear fashioned from light and durable monster hide. When donned, the swiftness of the wearer's gait is comparable to a whirlwind racing over a cliff.
|
|
32
|
25
|
Armor interwoven with steel cord. Provides the bare minimum protection needed to avoid a slashed leg.
|
|
121
|
44
|
Leg armor of such grandiose design as to inspire the wearer, filling them with the mettle to face down any fiend and trample their foes underfoot.
|
|
7
|
13
|
Formal raiment worn by palace attendants and visitors. None save the most ill-mannered boor would dare enter Vernworth Castle without it.
|
|
99
|
70
|
Leg armor fashioned from dyed monster leather, which remains supple during quick movements and becomes firm when the wearer tenses their legs.
|
|
83
|
55
|
Legwear that appeals only to the stylishly bold. Anyone else is apt to be overwhelmed by its excessive charms.
|
|
64
|
28
|
Leg armor comprising tempered plates. Strikes a firm balance between durability and heft.
|
|
80
|
28
|
Armor with a monster's likeness wrought over the knees. These adornments offer little in the way of utility, but battles are not won on practicality alone.
|
|
108
|
39
|
Leg armor with a monster motif. Keeps the wearer much lighter on their feet than its appearance suggests.
|
|
120
|
75
|
Armor comprising monster hide and metal plates. Ensures stability when the wearer stands with their legs apart, improving accuracy with ranged weapons.
|
|
68
|
97
|
A waistguard fashioned from the noxious hide of a monster. Imbued with a spell to nullify the poison, it is the work of an artisan with potent magicks.
|
|
40
|
53
|
Leg armor woven from purified thread to prevent the loss of magickal energies. Practitioners know only too well the value of such a boon.
|
|
94
|
94
|
Leg armor wrought with elegant curves. So named because it was forged to endure the passage of interminable seasons unchanged.
|
|
126
|
55
|
Leg armor wrought from layered plates of steel. Designed to ensure stable footing, even when the wearer is carrying a heavy load.
|
|
5
|
3
|
Boots of simple make. Favored by travelers and explorers for their humble practicality.
|
|
17
|
17
|
Leg armor believed to have been fashioned by elves. Eminently practical, but not without a few elegant touches.
|
|
26
|
22
|
Leg armor comprising beast fur and metal plates. Simple to repair by hand, even when far afield.
|
|
56
|
22
|
Leg armor plated from thigh to shin. Safeguards the wearer from hobbling slashes and strikes.
|
|
50
|
20
|
A loose-fitting garment suited to scaling rocky ledges, traversing brushland, and exploring mountainous regions.
|
|
70
|
88
|
Sandals interwoven with jewels imbued with prayers. Many wielders of magick find that concentrated prayer fortifies their powers.
|
|
38
|
20
|
Legwear woven from supple fabric to ensure it retains its shape when the wearer moves rapidly or suddenly. Comfortable and protective.
|
|
3
|
1
|
Trousers of rough fabric. Had the look of rags even before they were stained with mud.
|
|
11
|
10
|
Leg armor that repels mud, soot, and grime. A prized possession when traversing bogs and crags.
|
|
47
|
15
|
Legwear with reinforced plates over the shins. Carefully balanced to reduce knee strain when jumping and climbing steep slopes.
|
|
4
|
2
|
Leg armor worn by soldiers on the march. Unremarkable, but perhaps that's as it should be.
|
|
95
|
70
|
Leg armor designed for ease of wear and maintenance. Apt to find favor among brigands and sellswords.
|
|
129
|
50
|
Leg armor that extends from thigh to ankle. With such protection, the wearer need not fear the sting of stray arrows.
|
|
28
|
24
|
Work boots that have been refashioned from more durable materials for enhanced protection and a better fit.
|
|
55
|
70
|
Gaiters worn by practicing monks. Suffused with a faint aroma that helps to clear the wearer's mind.
|
|
13
|
15
|
Boots fashioned from treated leather. Pair well with all manner of equipment.
|
|
65
|
80
|
Leg armor fashioned from the molted skin of a monster. The velvety hem of the trousers is worn tucked into the intricate shin guards.
|
|
70
|
34
|
Leg armor of a subdued color, enabling the wearer to blend into the shadows and elude the enemy's gaze when patrolling anight.
|
|
52
|
30
|
Leather boots that protect the wearer from toe-tip to upper thigh. Ideal for combat and exploration both.
|
|
32
|
12
|
Leg armor with metal plating over the knees. A necessity when roaming the wilds.
|
|
16
|
19
|
Boots of simple yet stout make. Affixed with leather soles, the better to endure the abrasions of a long road.
|
|
5
|
9
|
Legwear at its simplest. Marginally more protective than going about barelegged—if one counts dirt among the perils of the road.
|
|
66
|
79
|
Legwear fashioned from light cloth that molds to the wearer‘s form. Shifts weight away from the knees and ankles to mitigate exhaustion.
|
|
60
|
42
|
Leg armor fashioned from supple fabric that stretches to accommodate the wearer and masks signs of wear and tear.
|
|
74
|
26
|
Armor with a motif that recalls the talons of a bird of prey. Intimidating in its own right, most consider the uncomfortable fit a small price to pay.
|
|
72
|
92
|
A garment worn when intoning prayers on special occasions. Every swish of the woven fibers serves to strengthen the wearer's will.
|
|
88
|
30
|
Leg armor finished with elven techniques. Perfectly balanced to eliminate exhaustion.
|
|
90
|
110
|
Gaiters comprising strips of sacred cloth worn wrapped around the legs. Inscribed with arcane precepts known to practitioners of illusory magicks.
|
|
92
|
49
|
Leg armor comprising mail and wrought plate, with a few decorative touches that offer a glimpse into the smith's artistic sensibilities.
|
|
24
|
32
|
Light boots offering a comfortable fit. The refreshing simplicity of the design helps to improve the wearer's focus.
|
|
45
|
40
|
Leather leg armor dyed a bloody scarlet. The tightness of the fit is uncomfortable at first, but most wearers come to swear by it.
|
|
92
|
106
|
Legwear comprising boots and velvety fabric. So soft as to prevent the faintest rustlingâ€” an unwanted distraction when incanting.
|
|
60
|
70
|
A waistcloth that owes the richness of its hue to a special dye. Offers some protection, as the fabric of its make hardens in response to magick.
|
|
42
|
18
|
Boots crafted to grip the ground well. Suited to running across hills and fields.
|
|
102
|
99
|
Armor adorned with reliefs over the knees that resemble a mythic monster spoken of in eastern lands. The strangeness of the design lends it a mystic wonder.
|
|
45
|
35
|
Boots that are comfortable and supportive. Designed to respond gracefully to rapid footwork, with soles that prevent unwanted scuffing.
|
|
50
|
10
|
Leg armor comprising protective padding about the thighs and sleek boots for nimble footwork. Completely muffles the sound of the wearer's movements.
|
|
20
|
8
|
Leg armor suited to long journeys. Keeps the wearer comfortable and light on their feet, but is less resistant to slashes than one might hope.
|
|
131
|
45
|
Greaves that protect the front of the leg with a layer of scale-wrought steel. The lack of adornments sees them pair well with a variety of equipment.
|
|
80
|
53
|
Leg armor designed for soldiers. The knees and ankles are protected by tempered steel, which also serves to stabilize the wearer's footing.
|
|
116
|
42
|
Leg armor crafted with peerless precision. Responds to the wearer's movements so seamlessly that its weight is soon forgotten.
|
|
72
|
20
|
Leg armor that stoutly guards the joints and soles. A boon to travelers facing uncertain terrain.
|
|
8
|
5
|
Boots with thick soles, providing sure footing on uneven ground.
|
|
9
|
4
|
Legwear commonly worn by farmers and laborers. Resistant to wear and tear, but unsuited to combat.