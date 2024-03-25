Leg Armor is another important element of the entire armor ensemble in Dragon's Dogma 2. In Dragon's Dogma 2, there are body, head, and leg armor pieces as well as cloaks and rings that you can customize your character with throughout your adventure. Leg armor, specifically, covers the feet or legs of your character. Like the other components of character armor, leg armor offers varying degrees of defensive protection as well as benefits that include elemental or debilitation resistance.

Below is a full list of all leg armor that you can currently find in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on a specific item for further detail.

Icon

Name

Defense

Magick Defense

Description
dd2-missing-icon

Apprentice's Breeches

22

41

Legwear woven from soft cloth. Allows the wearer to move about without a rustling announcing their presence.
dd2-missing-icon

Arena Breeches

103

63

Leg armor that offers an exceptionally tight fit. Favored by those whose vocation demands intense movement.
dd2-missing-icon

Ascetic Gaiters

55

70

Leg armor consisting of cloth bound at the shin. Designed to prevent the groundward leeching of magickal energies.
dd2-missing-icon

Assassin's Breeches

120

70

Legwear comprising riveted leather pads that protect the wearer's vulnerabilities without weighing them down.
dd2-missing-icon

Bandit Greaves

40

5

Leg armor that offers additional protection below the knees. With steady use, the weight becomes more reassuring than burdensome.
dd2-beast-leather-breeches-3

Beast-Leather Breeches

68

25

Leg armor crafted from leather that was hewn from a cyclops's flank, lending it impressive pliancy and durability.
dd2-blessed-waistcloth-3

Blessed Waistcloth

55

60

A waistcloth imbued with a protective charm that repels fell magicks in the vicinity of the wearer.
dd2-missing-icon

Braided Boots

85

75

Sandal-boots comprising strips of tightly wound leather. Constrict the wearer's muscles and improve blood flow while on the move.
dd2-missing-icon

Brutal Cuisses

106

38

Leg armor comprising segmented metal plates shaped like waves. Adventurers thus equipped need fear no arrows to the knee, save those loosed by expert archers.
dd2-missing-icon

Bush Raiders

50

9

Leg armor crafted from two types of leather. Simple, functional wear, well-suited to traversing grassy thickets and ravines.
dd2-missing-icon

Cliff Leapers

115

81

Legwear fashioned from light and durable monster hide. When donned, the swiftness of the wearer's gait is comparable to a whirlwind racing over a cliff.
dd2-combat-breeches-3

Combat Breeches

32

25

Armor interwoven with steel cord. Provides the bare minimum protection needed to avoid a slashed leg.
dd2-missing-icon

Conqueror's Sabatons

121

44

Leg armor of such grandiose design as to inspire the wearer, filling them with the mettle to face down any fiend and trample their foes underfoot.
dd2-courtly-breeches-3

Courtly Breeches

7

13

Formal raiment worn by palace attendants and visitors. None save the most ill-mannered boor would dare enter Vernworth Castle without it.
dd2-missing-icon

Crimson Hosen

99

70

Leg armor fashioned from dyed monster leather, which remains supple during quick movements and becomes firm when the wearer tenses their legs.
dd2-missing-icon

Dapper Chausses

83

55

Legwear that appeals only to the stylishly bold. Anyone else is apt to be overwhelmed by its excessive charms.
dd2-missing-icon

Darkmetal Greaves

64

28

Leg armor comprising tempered plates. Strikes a firm balance between durability and heft.
dd2-dauntless-greaves-3

Dauntless Greaves

80

28

Armor with a monster's likeness wrought over the knees. These adornments offer little in the way of utility, but battles are not won on practicality alone.
dd2-missing-icon

Diabolic Cuisses

108

39

Leg armor with a monster motif. Keeps the wearer much lighter on their feet than its appearance suggests.
dd2-missing-icon

Eagle-Eye Cuisses

120

75

Armor comprising monster hide and metal plates. Ensures stability when the wearer stands with their legs apart, improving accuracy with ranged weapons.
dd2-missing-icon

Epiphanic Waistguard

68

97

A waistguard fashioned from the noxious hide of a monster. Imbued with a spell to nullify the poison, it is the work of an artisan with potent magicks.
dd2-euphoric-hosen-3

Euphoric Hosen

40

53

Leg armor woven from purified thread to prevent the loss of magickal energies. Practitioners know only too well the value of such a boon.
dd2-missing-icon

Evergreen Greaves

94

94

Leg armor wrought with elegant curves. So named because it was forged to endure the passage of interminable seasons unchanged.
dd2-missing-icon

Executioner's Greaves

126

55

Leg armor wrought from layered plates of steel. Designed to ensure stable footing, even when the wearer is carrying a heavy load.
dd2-explorers-boots-3

Explorer's Boots

5

3

Boots of simple make. Favored by travelers and explorers for their humble practicality.
dd2-missing-icon

Forest Greaves

17

17

Leg armor believed to have been fashioned by elves. Eminently practical, but not without a few elegant touches.
dd2-furred-greaves-3

Furred Greaves

26

22

Leg armor comprising beast fur and metal plates. Simple to repair by hand, even when far afield.
dd2-guardian-leg-plates-3

Guardian Leg Plates

56

22

Leg armor plated from thigh to shin. Safeguards the wearer from hobbling slashes and strikes.
dd2-hillfolk-breeches-3

Hillfolk Breeches

50

20

A loose-fitting garment suited to scaling rocky ledges, traversing brushland, and exploring mountainous regions.
dd2-missing-icon

Jewel-Woven Sandals

70

88

Sandals interwoven with jewels imbued with prayers. Many wielders of magick find that concentrated prayer fortifies their powers.
dd2-journeyers-sirwal-3

Journeyer's Sirwal

38

20

Legwear woven from supple fabric to ensure it retains its shape when the wearer moves rapidly or suddenly. Comfortable and protective.
dd2-laborers-trousers-3

Laborer's Trousers

3

1

Trousers of rough fabric. Had the look of rags even before they were stained with mud.
dd2-landwalkers-3

Landwalkers

11

10

Leg armor that repels mud, soot, and grime. A prized possession when traversing bogs and crags.
dd2-lionel-hosen-3

Lionel Hosen

47

15

Legwear with reinforced plates over the shins. Carefully balanced to reduce knee strain when jumping and climbing steep slopes.
dd2-marchers-cuisses-3

Marcher's Cuisses

4

2

Leg armor worn by soldiers on the march. Unremarkable, but perhaps that's as it should be.
dd2-missing-icon

Mercenary Hosen

95

70

Leg armor designed for ease of wear and maintenance. Apt to find favor among brigands and sellswords.
dd2-missing-icon

Mettlesome Cuisses

129

50

Leg armor that extends from thigh to ankle. With such protection, the wearer need not fear the sting of stray arrows.
dd2-miners-hosen-3

Miner's Hosen

28

24

Work boots that have been refashioned from more durable materials for enhanced protection and a better fit.
dd2-missing-icon

Monkish Gaiters

55

70

Gaiters worn by practicing monks. Suffused with a faint aroma that helps to clear the wearer's mind.
dd2-napped-leather-boots-3

Napped-Leather Boots

13

15

Boots fashioned from treated leather. Pair well with all manner of equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Neophyte's Hosen

65

80

Leg armor fashioned from the molted skin of a monster. The velvety hem of the trousers is worn tucked into the intricate shin guards.
dd2-missing-icon

Nightfall Greaves

70

34

Leg armor of a subdued color, enabling the wearer to blend into the shadows and elude the enemy's gaze when patrolling anight.
dd2-missing-icon

Over-Knee Boots

52

30

Leather boots that protect the wearer from toe-tip to upper thigh. Ideal for combat and exploration both.
dd2-missing-icon

Patroller Knee Guards

32

12

Leg armor with metal plating over the knees. A necessity when roaming the wilds.
dd2-peddlers-boots-3

Peddler's Boots

16

19

Boots of simple yet stout make. Affixed with leather soles, the better to endure the abrasions of a long road.
dd2-pilgrims-tights-3

Pilgrim's Tights

5

9

Legwear at its simplest. Marginally more protective than going about barelegged—if one counts dirt among the perils of the road.
dd2-missing-icon

Practitioner's Hosen

66

79

Legwear fashioned from light cloth that molds to the wearer‘s form. Shifts weight away from the knees and ankles to mitigate exhaustion.
dd2-rangers-tights-3

Ranger's Tights

60

42

Leg armor fashioned from supple fabric that stretches to accommodate the wearer and masks signs of wear and tear.
dd2-raptor-claws-3

Raptor Claws

74

26

Armor with a motif that recalls the talons of a bird of prey. Intimidating in its own right, most consider the uncomfortable fit a small price to pay.
dd2-missing-icon

Rapturous Raffia Skirt

72

92

A garment worn when intoning prayers on special occasions. Every swish of the woven fibers serves to strengthen the wearer's will.
dd2-missing-icon

Rathe Greaves

88

30

Leg armor finished with elven techniques. Perfectly balanced to eliminate exhaustion.
dd2-missing-icon

Runic Gaiters

90

110

Gaiters comprising strips of sacred cloth worn wrapped around the legs. Inscribed with arcane precepts known to practitioners of illusory magicks.
dd2-missing-icon

Sabatons of Judgment

92

49

Leg armor comprising mail and wrought plate, with a few decorative touches that offer a glimpse into the smith's artistic sensibilities.
dd2-savants-boots-3

Savant's Boots

24

32

Light boots offering a comfortable fit. The refreshing simplicity of the design helps to improve the wearer's focus.
dd2-scarlet-over-knee-boots-3

Scarlet Over-Knee Boots

45

40

Leather leg armor dyed a bloody scarlet. The tightness of the fit is uncomfortable at first, but most wearers come to swear by it.
dd2-missing-icon

Scholar's Breeches

92

106

Legwear comprising boots and velvety fabric. So soft as to prevent the faintest rustlingâ€” an unwanted distraction when incanting.
dd2-missing-icon

Spellweaver's Waistcloth

60

70

A waistcloth that owes the richness of its hue to a special dye. Offers some protection, as the fabric of its make hardens in response to magick.
dd2-sprinters-boots-3

Sprinter's Boots

42

18

Boots crafted to grip the ground well. Suited to running across hills and fields.
dd2-missing-icon

Strider's Greaves

102

99

Armor adorned with reliefs over the knees that resemble a mythic monster spoken of in eastern lands. The strangeness of the design lends it a mystic wonder.
dd2-stylish-boots-3

Stylish Boots

45

35

Boots that are comfortable and supportive. Designed to respond gracefully to rapid footwork, with soles that prevent unwanted scuffing.
dd2-thiefs-gaiters-3

Thief's Gaiters

50

10

Leg armor comprising protective padding about the thighs and sleek boots for nimble footwork. Completely muffles the sound of the wearer's movements.
dd2-missing-icon

Traveler's Gaiters

20

8

Leg armor suited to long journeys. Keeps the wearer comfortable and light on their feet, but is less resistant to slashes than one might hope.
dd2-missing-icon

Vanguarder's Greaves

131

45

Greaves that protect the front of the leg with a layer of scale-wrought steel. The lack of adornments sees them pair well with a variety of equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Venator's Leggings

80

53

Leg armor designed for soldiers. The knees and ankles are protected by tempered steel, which also serves to stabilize the wearer's footing.
dd2-missing-icon

Vigilant Greaves

116

42

Leg armor crafted with peerless precision. Responds to the wearer's movements so seamlessly that its weight is soon forgotten.
dd2-missing-icon

Wildland Greaves

72

20

Leg armor that stoutly guards the joints and soles. A boon to travelers facing uncertain terrain.
dd2-woodland-boots-3

Woodland Boots

8

5

Boots with thick soles, providing sure footing on uneven ground.
dd2-workers-greaves-3

Worker's Greaves

9

4

Legwear commonly worn by farmers and laborers. Resistant to wear and tear, but unsuited to combat.