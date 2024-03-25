Apprentice's Breeches 22 41 Legwear woven from soft cloth. Allows the wearer to move about without a rustling announcing their presence.

Arena Breeches 103 63 Leg armor that offers an exceptionally tight fit. Favored by those whose vocation demands intense movement.

Ascetic Gaiters 55 70 Leg armor consisting of cloth bound at the shin. Designed to prevent the groundward leeching of magickal energies.

Assassin's Breeches 120 70 Legwear comprising riveted leather pads that protect the wearer's vulnerabilities without weighing them down.

Bandit Greaves 40 5 Leg armor that offers additional protection below the knees. With steady use, the weight becomes more reassuring than burdensome.

Beast-Leather Breeches 68 25 Leg armor crafted from leather that was hewn from a cyclops's flank, lending it impressive pliancy and durability.

Blessed Waistcloth 55 60 A waistcloth imbued with a protective charm that repels fell magicks in the vicinity of the wearer.

Braided Boots 85 75 Sandal-boots comprising strips of tightly wound leather. Constrict the wearer's muscles and improve blood flow while on the move.

Brutal Cuisses 106 38 Leg armor comprising segmented metal plates shaped like waves. Adventurers thus equipped need fear no arrows to the knee, save those loosed by expert archers.

Bush Raiders 50 9 Leg armor crafted from two types of leather. Simple, functional wear, well-suited to traversing grassy thickets and ravines.

Cliff Leapers 115 81 Legwear fashioned from light and durable monster hide. When donned, the swiftness of the wearer's gait is comparable to a whirlwind racing over a cliff.

Combat Breeches 32 25 Armor interwoven with steel cord. Provides the bare minimum protection needed to avoid a slashed leg.

Conqueror's Sabatons 121 44 Leg armor of such grandiose design as to inspire the wearer, filling them with the mettle to face down any fiend and trample their foes underfoot.

Courtly Breeches 7 13 Formal raiment worn by palace attendants and visitors. None save the most ill-mannered boor would dare enter Vernworth Castle without it.

Crimson Hosen 99 70 Leg armor fashioned from dyed monster leather, which remains supple during quick movements and becomes firm when the wearer tenses their legs.

Dapper Chausses 83 55 Legwear that appeals only to the stylishly bold. Anyone else is apt to be overwhelmed by its excessive charms.

Darkmetal Greaves 64 28 Leg armor comprising tempered plates. Strikes a firm balance between durability and heft.

Dauntless Greaves 80 28 Armor with a monster's likeness wrought over the knees. These adornments offer little in the way of utility, but battles are not won on practicality alone.

Diabolic Cuisses 108 39 Leg armor with a monster motif. Keeps the wearer much lighter on their feet than its appearance suggests.

Eagle-Eye Cuisses 120 75 Armor comprising monster hide and metal plates. Ensures stability when the wearer stands with their legs apart, improving accuracy with ranged weapons.

Epiphanic Waistguard 68 97 A waistguard fashioned from the noxious hide of a monster. Imbued with a spell to nullify the poison, it is the work of an artisan with potent magicks.

Euphoric Hosen 40 53 Leg armor woven from purified thread to prevent the loss of magickal energies. Practitioners know only too well the value of such a boon.

Evergreen Greaves 94 94 Leg armor wrought with elegant curves. So named because it was forged to endure the passage of interminable seasons unchanged.

Executioner's Greaves 126 55 Leg armor wrought from layered plates of steel. Designed to ensure stable footing, even when the wearer is carrying a heavy load.

Explorer's Boots 5 3 Boots of simple make. Favored by travelers and explorers for their humble practicality.

Forest Greaves 17 17 Leg armor believed to have been fashioned by elves. Eminently practical, but not without a few elegant touches.

Furred Greaves 26 22 Leg armor comprising beast fur and metal plates. Simple to repair by hand, even when far afield.

Guardian Leg Plates 56 22 Leg armor plated from thigh to shin. Safeguards the wearer from hobbling slashes and strikes.

Hillfolk Breeches 50 20 A loose-fitting garment suited to scaling rocky ledges, traversing brushland, and exploring mountainous regions.

Jewel-Woven Sandals 70 88 Sandals interwoven with jewels imbued with prayers. Many wielders of magick find that concentrated prayer fortifies their powers.

Journeyer's Sirwal 38 20 Legwear woven from supple fabric to ensure it retains its shape when the wearer moves rapidly or suddenly. Comfortable and protective.

Laborer's Trousers 3 1 Trousers of rough fabric. Had the look of rags even before they were stained with mud.

Landwalkers 11 10 Leg armor that repels mud, soot, and grime. A prized possession when traversing bogs and crags.

Lionel Hosen 47 15 Legwear with reinforced plates over the shins. Carefully balanced to reduce knee strain when jumping and climbing steep slopes.

Marcher's Cuisses 4 2 Leg armor worn by soldiers on the march. Unremarkable, but perhaps that's as it should be.

Mercenary Hosen 95 70 Leg armor designed for ease of wear and maintenance. Apt to find favor among brigands and sellswords.

Mettlesome Cuisses 129 50 Leg armor that extends from thigh to ankle. With such protection, the wearer need not fear the sting of stray arrows.

Miner's Hosen 28 24 Work boots that have been refashioned from more durable materials for enhanced protection and a better fit.

Monkish Gaiters 55 70 Gaiters worn by practicing monks. Suffused with a faint aroma that helps to clear the wearer's mind.

Napped-Leather Boots 13 15 Boots fashioned from treated leather. Pair well with all manner of equipment.

Neophyte's Hosen 65 80 Leg armor fashioned from the molted skin of a monster. The velvety hem of the trousers is worn tucked into the intricate shin guards.

Nightfall Greaves 70 34 Leg armor of a subdued color, enabling the wearer to blend into the shadows and elude the enemy's gaze when patrolling anight.

Over-Knee Boots 52 30 Leather boots that protect the wearer from toe-tip to upper thigh. Ideal for combat and exploration both.

Patroller Knee Guards 32 12 Leg armor with metal plating over the knees. A necessity when roaming the wilds.

Peddler's Boots 16 19 Boots of simple yet stout make. Affixed with leather soles, the better to endure the abrasions of a long road.

Pilgrim's Tights 5 9 Legwear at its simplest. Marginally more protective than going about barelegged—if one counts dirt among the perils of the road.

Practitioner's Hosen 66 79 Legwear fashioned from light cloth that molds to the wearer‘s form. Shifts weight away from the knees and ankles to mitigate exhaustion.

Ranger's Tights 60 42 Leg armor fashioned from supple fabric that stretches to accommodate the wearer and masks signs of wear and tear.

Raptor Claws 74 26 Armor with a motif that recalls the talons of a bird of prey. Intimidating in its own right, most consider the uncomfortable fit a small price to pay.

Rapturous Raffia Skirt 72 92 A garment worn when intoning prayers on special occasions. Every swish of the woven fibers serves to strengthen the wearer's will.

Rathe Greaves 88 30 Leg armor finished with elven techniques. Perfectly balanced to eliminate exhaustion.

Runic Gaiters 90 110 Gaiters comprising strips of sacred cloth worn wrapped around the legs. Inscribed with arcane precepts known to practitioners of illusory magicks.

Sabatons of Judgment 92 49 Leg armor comprising mail and wrought plate, with a few decorative touches that offer a glimpse into the smith's artistic sensibilities.

Savant's Boots 24 32 Light boots offering a comfortable fit. The refreshing simplicity of the design helps to improve the wearer's focus.

Scarlet Over-Knee Boots 45 40 Leather leg armor dyed a bloody scarlet. The tightness of the fit is uncomfortable at first, but most wearers come to swear by it.

Scholar's Breeches 92 106 Legwear comprising boots and velvety fabric. So soft as to prevent the faintest rustlingâ€” an unwanted distraction when incanting.

Spellweaver's Waistcloth 60 70 A waistcloth that owes the richness of its hue to a special dye. Offers some protection, as the fabric of its make hardens in response to magick.

Sprinter's Boots 42 18 Boots crafted to grip the ground well. Suited to running across hills and fields.

Strider's Greaves 102 99 Armor adorned with reliefs over the knees that resemble a mythic monster spoken of in eastern lands. The strangeness of the design lends it a mystic wonder.

Stylish Boots 45 35 Boots that are comfortable and supportive. Designed to respond gracefully to rapid footwork, with soles that prevent unwanted scuffing.

Thief's Gaiters 50 10 Leg armor comprising protective padding about the thighs and sleek boots for nimble footwork. Completely muffles the sound of the wearer's movements.

Traveler's Gaiters 20 8 Leg armor suited to long journeys. Keeps the wearer comfortable and light on their feet, but is less resistant to slashes than one might hope.

Vanguarder's Greaves 131 45 Greaves that protect the front of the leg with a layer of scale-wrought steel. The lack of adornments sees them pair well with a variety of equipment.

Venator's Leggings 80 53 Leg armor designed for soldiers. The knees and ankles are protected by tempered steel, which also serves to stabilize the wearer's footing.

Vigilant Greaves 116 42 Leg armor crafted with peerless precision. Responds to the wearer's movements so seamlessly that its weight is soon forgotten.

Wildland Greaves 72 20 Leg armor that stoutly guards the joints and soles. A boon to travelers facing uncertain terrain.

Woodland Boots 8 5 Boots with thick soles, providing sure footing on uneven ground.