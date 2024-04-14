Key Takeaways Dragon's Dogma 2 main quests are organized by region, with Vermund, Battahl, and The Unmoored World's post-game content among the key locations.

Captain Brant in Vermund offers multiple quests, letting players choose their order, with post-game quests providing a challenging and expansive experience.

The Unmoored World post-game quests include unique challenges and confrontations. Missions are time-limited, reflecting a rogue-lite mechanic.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a rich tapestry of main quests spread across its vivid game world. This guide serves as a directory for understanding the structure and sequence of the main storyline quests, including post-game content that enriches the endgame experience. Here's everything you need to know about the main quests, divided by region and phase of the game.

Vermund Main Quests Overview

The adventure in Dragon's Dogma 2 begins on the Volcanic Island with tutorial quests at the Excavation Site but quickly moves to Vermund, where the bulk of the initial quests unfold. Here's a breakdown of Vermund's main quests in chronological order:

Tale's Beginning: Start your journey by accompanying Justinn to the Borderwatch Outpost. In Dragon's Wake: This quest leads you to the central city, Vernworth. Seat of the Sovran: Engage in political and strategic discussions within Vernworth. Monster Culling: A quest focused on reducing the monster threats around the city. Disa’s Plot: Uncover a conspiracy that threatens the stability of the region. The Caged Magistrate: Rescue a key figure from wrongful imprisonment. The Stolen Throne: Address the usurpation threats against the local ruler. An Unsettling Encounter: Face unexpected foes in a narrative twist. Feast of Deception: Navigate through a deceptive banquet filled with intrigue.

Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn is the primary quest giver in Vermund. He often presents multiple quests simultaneously, allowing you to choose the order based on your preference.

Battahl and Volcanic Island Main Quests

After completing the initial quests in Vermund, your journey extends to Battahl and revisits the Volcanic Island for the following main quests:

Nation of the Lambent Flame: Start this quest as you approach the gates of Bakbattahl, introducing you to new challenges. Flickering Shadows: Delve deeper into the mysteries and political tensions of Battahl. Convergence: Events from various quests begin to intertwine and escalate. A New Godsway: Discover crucial information that propels the narrative forward. The Guardian Gigantus: Face a colossal guardian in a climactic battle. Or don't. Legacy: A pivotal quest that sets the stage for the post-game content.

The Unmoored World (Post-Game) Main Quests

Upon completing "Legacy," you gain access to the post-game content known as The Unmoored World, which introduces a more challenging and expansive set of quests:

Dreams Apart: Begin your post-game adventure by tackling new and mysterious challenges. A Scholarly Pursuit: Delve into ancient knowledge and secrets that could change the world. Halls of the First Dawn: This pivotal quest is split into five parts, each presenting unique challenges and story developments. Civil Unrest: Address the growing tensions and conflicts that arise. Shepherd of the Pawns: Take on a role that shifts the balance of power and influence. The Importance of Aiding Ernesto: Focus on supporting a key ally in critical circumstances. The Regentkin’s Resolve: Confront and resolve leadership disputes. Wandering Roots: Explore the deep connections of your allies and enemies. When Wills Collide: Face the ultimate confrontation that tests your resolve and abilities.

The Unmoored World section operates under a generous time limit, mimicking a rogue-lite mechanism in which failing to complete the quests in time results in starting over.

This directory provides a structured overview of the main quests in Dragon's Dogma 2, organized by region and phase. It ensures that you can navigate the game's narrative with clarity and strategic insight. For a deeper dive into any specific quest or region, refer to targeted guides that offer detailed walkthroughs and tips for each segment of the game.