In Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll inevitably want to upgrade your equipment. In order to do so, you must have the proper materials. You can purchase materials or loot them from slain monsters.

Below, you'll find a comprehensive listing of all the materials in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.

Icon

Name

Cost

Description
dd2-asp-toxiscale-3

Asp Toxiscale

600

A piece of asp skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Astracite

600

Crystallized essence left by a phantasm. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-beast-skin-3

Beast-Skin

140

The hide of a monster. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-black-crystal-3

Black Crystal

1600

Crystallized essence left by a wight. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Black Freakish Mane

6000

Hair shorn from a gorechimera lionâ€™s nape. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Blackened Horn

2000

The severed horn of a goreminotaur. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-boltscale-3

Boltscale

1800

A piece of serpent tissue. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-chopper-horn-3

Chopper Horn

400

The severed horn of a chopper. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-cinnamon-bark-3

Cinnamon Bark

300

The fragrant bark of a tall tree. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-copper-ore-3

Copper Ore

300

An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Vermund. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Copperstone

1500

An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Battahl. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Cursed Dullahan Bone

3000

A bone taken from a fallen dullahan. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-dappled-ore-3

Dappled Ore

2000

A mineral extracted from a golem. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Darkscale

1400

A piece of magma scale tissue. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Dragon Scale

3000

The scale of a draconic creature. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-dried-flower-3

Dried Flower

10

A faded flower, berelt of the vitality it once possessed.
dd2-missing-icon

Eldricite

1200

Crystallized essence left by a specter. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Electrum

6000

A metallic fragment dropped by a golem. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Fell-Lord's Bone

1000

A bone that once belonged to a skeleton lord. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Foaming Slime

1800

A glob of sludge fluid. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-freakish-mane-3

Freakish Mane

3000

Hair shorn from a chimera lion's nape. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-fuligin-ore-3

Fuligin Ore

1500

A rare and precious ore, found among the crags of Volcanic Island and in the hinterlands of Battahl. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-goblin-horn-3

Goblin Horn

200

The severed horn of a goblin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-gold-ore-3

Gold Ore

1000

A rare and precious ore, found among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-grandpetal-3

Grandpetal

300

A flower with an invigorating aroma. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-missing-icon

Granite Medusa Bone

10000

A bone ripped from the carcass of a medusa. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Great Griffin Claw

2000

A talon ripped from a griffin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-greenish-slime-3

Greenish Slime

800

A glob of slime fluid. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-griffin-pinion-3

Griffin Pinion

4000

A feather plucked from a griffin's wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-harpy-pinion-3

Harpy Pinion

240

A feather plucked from a harpy's wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-hill-beech-bark-3

Hill Beech Bark

200

The bark of a hill beech, common across the land. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-jagged-bone-3

Jagged Bone

140

A bone that once belonged to a monster. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-knacker-horn-3

Knacker Horn

1000

The severed horn of a knacker. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-leapworm-skin-3

Leapworm Skin

500

The skin of a leapworm. Fetches a fair sum.
dd2-magick-medal-3

Magick Medal

4000

A metallic fragment dropped by a golem. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-miasmite-3

Miasmite

300

Crystallized essence left by a phantom. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Minotaur Horn

1000

The severed horn of a minotaur. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-misshapen-eye-3

Misshapen Eye

3000

The eye of a cyclops. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Monster Fang

400

A fang pulled from a monster's jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-monster-hide-3

Monster Hide

400

A piece of monster skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-moonglow-3

Moonglow

400

A flower that emits a faint glow at night. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-morningtide-3

Morningtide

50

A tremendously bitter herb that cannot be consumed raw. Combine it with other materials to draw out its potent medicinal properties.
dd2-ogre-spur-3

Ogre Spur

1000

A thorn—like protrusion pulled from an ogre's corpse. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Ogre Talon

2000

A talon ripped from a grim ogreâ€™s appendage. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Oily Slime

1200

A glob of ooze fluid. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-pitywort-3

Pitywort

50

A detoxicating herb. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-missing-icon

Pointed Fang

960

A fang pulled from a wargâ€™s jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-poison-pinion-3

Poison Pinion

480

A feather plucked from a venin harpyâ€™s wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-putrid-gold-tooth-3

Putrid Gold Tooth

1000

A tooth pulled from the jaw of an undead. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-rabbit-pelt-3

Rabbit Pelt

160

A soft hide. Fetches a fair sum.
dd2-missing-icon

Rattler Rockscale

1000

A piece of rattler skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-redwolf-fang-3

Redwolf Fang

480

A fang pulled from a redwolfâ€™s jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-rugged-bone-3

Rugged Bone

1000

A bone shard chipped from a cyclops's skeleton. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-saurian-scale-3

Saurian Scale

300

A piece of saurian skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-saurian-tail-3

Saurian Tail

500

A severed saurian tail. Can be used to enhance equipment, or combined with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-scrap-iron-3

Scrap Iron

200

The former property of a skeleton. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Silver Crown

3000

A tooth pulled from the jaw of a stout undead. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-silver-ore-3

Silver Ore

500

An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Sinister Fang

1440

A fang pulled from a garmâ€™s jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-slate-colored-horn-3

Slate-Colored Horn

600

The severed horn of a hobgoblin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-small-fang-3

Small Fang

240

A fang pulled from a wolf's jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-southron-iron-3

Southron Iron

800

An ore found in abundance among the crags of Volcanic Island and in the hinterlands of Battahl. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Spider Venom Sac

150

A gland containing the venom of a spider. Fetches a fair sum.
dd2-missing-icon

Spurious Wing

1440

A feather plucked from a succubusâ€™s wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Sunstone

3000

An ore as mysterious as it is rare, for none know where it may reliably be found. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-syrupwort-leaf-3

Syrupwort Leaf

300

A wildflower leaf, rich in syrupy sap. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
dd2-missing-icon

Twisted Pinion

960

A feather plucked from a gore harpyâ€™s wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Wailing Crystal

2400

Crystallized essence left by a lich. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-whitecobble-3

Whitecobble

2000

A rare and precious ore, found among the remote crags of Battahl and in the hinterlands of Vermund. Can be used to enhance equipment.
dd2-missing-icon

Wormslife Crystal

5000

A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
dd2-wyrmslife-crystal-3

Wyrmslife Crystal

5000

The crystallized blood of a draconic creature. Used in high-order enhancement.