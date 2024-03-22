In Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll inevitably want to upgrade your equipment. In order to do so, you must have the proper materials. You can purchase materials or loot them from slain monsters.
Below, you'll find a comprehensive listing of all the materials in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.
Icon
Name
Cost
Description
600
A piece of asp skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
600
Crystallized essence left by a phantasm. Can be used to enhance equipment.
140
The hide of a monster. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1600
Crystallized essence left by a wight. Can be used to enhance equipment.
6000
Hair shorn from a gorechimera lionâ€™s nape. Can be used to enhance equipment.
2000
The severed horn of a goreminotaur. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1800
A piece of serpent tissue. Can be used to enhance equipment.
400
The severed horn of a chopper. Can be used to enhance equipment.
300
The fragrant bark of a tall tree. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
300
An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Vermund. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1500
An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Battahl. Can be used to enhance equipment.
3000
A bone taken from a fallen dullahan. Can be used to enhance equipment.
2000
A mineral extracted from a golem. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1400
A piece of magma scale tissue. Can be used to enhance equipment.
3000
The scale of a draconic creature. Can be used to enhance equipment.
10
A faded flower, berelt of the vitality it once possessed.
1200
Crystallized essence left by a specter. Can be used to enhance equipment.
6000
A metallic fragment dropped by a golem. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1000
A bone that once belonged to a skeleton lord. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1800
A glob of sludge fluid. Can be used to enhance equipment.
3000
Hair shorn from a chimera lion's nape. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1500
A rare and precious ore, found among the crags of Volcanic Island and in the hinterlands of Battahl. Can be used to enhance equipment.
200
The severed horn of a goblin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1000
A rare and precious ore, found among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment.
300
A flower with an invigorating aroma. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
10000
A bone ripped from the carcass of a medusa. Can be used to enhance equipment.
2000
A talon ripped from a griffin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
800
A glob of slime fluid. Can be used to enhance equipment.
4000
A feather plucked from a griffin's wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
240
A feather plucked from a harpy's wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
200
The bark of a hill beech, common across the land. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
140
A bone that once belonged to a monster. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1000
The severed horn of a knacker. Can be used to enhance equipment.
500
The skin of a leapworm. Fetches a fair sum.
4000
A metallic fragment dropped by a golem. Can be used to enhance equipment.
300
Crystallized essence left by a phantom. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1000
The severed horn of a minotaur. Can be used to enhance equipment.
3000
The eye of a cyclops. Can be used to enhance equipment.
400
A fang pulled from a monster's jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
400
A piece of monster skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
400
A flower that emits a faint glow at night. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
50
A tremendously bitter herb that cannot be consumed raw. Combine it with other materials to draw out its potent medicinal properties.
1000
A thorn—like protrusion pulled from an ogre's corpse. Can be used to enhance equipment.
2000
A talon ripped from a grim ogreâ€™s appendage. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1200
A glob of ooze fluid. Can be used to enhance equipment.
50
A detoxicating herb. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
960
A fang pulled from a wargâ€™s jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
480
A feather plucked from a venin harpyâ€™s wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1000
A tooth pulled from the jaw of an undead. Can be used to enhance equipment.
160
A soft hide. Fetches a fair sum.
1000
A piece of rattler skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
480
A fang pulled from a redwolfâ€™s jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1000
A bone shard chipped from a cyclops's skeleton. Can be used to enhance equipment.
300
A piece of saurian skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
500
A severed saurian tail. Can be used to enhance equipment, or combined with other materials to produce aught of use.
200
The former property of a skeleton. Can be used to enhance equipment.
3000
A tooth pulled from the jaw of a stout undead. Can be used to enhance equipment.
500
An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment.
1440
A fang pulled from a garmâ€™s jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
600
The severed horn of a hobgoblin. Can be used to enhance equipment.
240
A fang pulled from a wolf's jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.
800
An ore found in abundance among the crags of Volcanic Island and in the hinterlands of Battahl. Can be used to enhance equipment.
150
A gland containing the venom of a spider. Fetches a fair sum.
1440
A feather plucked from a succubusâ€™s wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
3000
An ore as mysterious as it is rare, for none know where it may reliably be found. Can be used to enhance equipment.
300
A wildflower leaf, rich in syrupy sap. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.
960
A feather plucked from a gore harpyâ€™s wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.
2400
Crystallized essence left by a lich. Can be used to enhance equipment.
2000
A rare and precious ore, found among the remote crags of Battahl and in the hinterlands of Vermund. Can be used to enhance equipment.
5000
A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.
5000
The crystallized blood of a draconic creature. Used in high-order enhancement.