Asp Toxiscale 600 A piece of asp skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Astracite 600 Crystallized essence left by a phantasm. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Beast-Skin 140 The hide of a monster. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Black Crystal 1600 Crystallized essence left by a wight. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Black Freakish Mane 6000 Hair shorn from a gorechimera lionâ€™s nape. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Blackened Horn 2000 The severed horn of a goreminotaur. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Boltscale 1800 A piece of serpent tissue. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Chopper Horn 400 The severed horn of a chopper. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Cinnamon Bark 300 The fragrant bark of a tall tree. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Copper Ore 300 An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Vermund. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Copperstone 1500 An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Battahl. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Cursed Dullahan Bone 3000 A bone taken from a fallen dullahan. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Dappled Ore 2000 A mineral extracted from a golem. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Darkscale 1400 A piece of magma scale tissue. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Dragon Scale 3000 The scale of a draconic creature. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Dried Flower 10 A faded flower, berelt of the vitality it once possessed.

Eldricite 1200 Crystallized essence left by a specter. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Electrum 6000 A metallic fragment dropped by a golem. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Fell-Lord's Bone 1000 A bone that once belonged to a skeleton lord. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Foaming Slime 1800 A glob of sludge fluid. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Freakish Mane 3000 Hair shorn from a chimera lion's nape. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Fuligin Ore 1500 A rare and precious ore, found among the crags of Volcanic Island and in the hinterlands of Battahl. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Goblin Horn 200 The severed horn of a goblin. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Gold Ore 1000 A rare and precious ore, found among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Grandpetal 300 A flower with an invigorating aroma. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Granite Medusa Bone 10000 A bone ripped from the carcass of a medusa. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Great Griffin Claw 2000 A talon ripped from a griffin. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Greenish Slime 800 A glob of slime fluid. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Griffin Pinion 4000 A feather plucked from a griffin's wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Harpy Pinion 240 A feather plucked from a harpy's wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Hill Beech Bark 200 The bark of a hill beech, common across the land. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Jagged Bone 140 A bone that once belonged to a monster. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Knacker Horn 1000 The severed horn of a knacker. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Leapworm Skin 500 The skin of a leapworm. Fetches a fair sum.

Magick Medal 4000 A metallic fragment dropped by a golem. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Miasmite 300 Crystallized essence left by a phantom. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Minotaur Horn 1000 The severed horn of a minotaur. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Misshapen Eye 3000 The eye of a cyclops. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Monster Fang 400 A fang pulled from a monster's jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Monster Hide 400 A piece of monster skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Moonglow 400 A flower that emits a faint glow at night. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Morningtide 50 A tremendously bitter herb that cannot be consumed raw. Combine it with other materials to draw out its potent medicinal properties.

Ogre Spur 1000 A thorn—like protrusion pulled from an ogre's corpse. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Ogre Talon 2000 A talon ripped from a grim ogreâ€™s appendage. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Oily Slime 1200 A glob of ooze fluid. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Pitywort 50 A detoxicating herb. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Pointed Fang 960 A fang pulled from a wargâ€™s jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Poison Pinion 480 A feather plucked from a venin harpyâ€™s wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Putrid Gold Tooth 1000 A tooth pulled from the jaw of an undead. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Rabbit Pelt 160 A soft hide. Fetches a fair sum.

Rattler Rockscale 1000 A piece of rattler skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Redwolf Fang 480 A fang pulled from a redwolfâ€™s jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Rugged Bone 1000 A bone shard chipped from a cyclops's skeleton. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Saurian Scale 300 A piece of saurian skin. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Saurian Tail 500 A severed saurian tail. Can be used to enhance equipment, or combined with other materials to produce aught of use.

Scrap Iron 200 The former property of a skeleton. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Silver Crown 3000 A tooth pulled from the jaw of a stout undead. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Silver Ore 500 An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Sinister Fang 1440 A fang pulled from a garmâ€™s jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Slate-Colored Horn 600 The severed horn of a hobgoblin. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Small Fang 240 A fang pulled from a wolf's jaw. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Southron Iron 800 An ore found in abundance among the crags of Volcanic Island and in the hinterlands of Battahl. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Spider Venom Sac 150 A gland containing the venom of a spider. Fetches a fair sum.

Spurious Wing 1440 A feather plucked from a succubusâ€™s wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Sunstone 3000 An ore as mysterious as it is rare, for none know where it may reliably be found. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Syrupwort Leaf 300 A wildflower leaf, rich in syrupy sap. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Twisted Pinion 960 A feather plucked from a gore harpyâ€™s wing. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Wailing Crystal 2400 Crystallized essence left by a lich. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Whitecobble 2000 A rare and precious ore, found among the remote crags of Battahl and in the hinterlands of Vermund. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Wormslife Crystal 5000 A finely crafted counterfeit. Though similar to the genuine article, it does not share its function.