Pawn Badges are a very interesting mechanic that allows your companions to gain insight into various enemies and environments as you progress through the game. Badges are earned whenever Pawns defeat a large monster or camp in an area a certain number of times. Pawns can earn these Badges both while traveling with their Arisen and other players as part of a Pawn Quest.

Completing a Badge won’t provide you with any tangible rewards, but it does come with other benefits. Pawns that have defeated the same enemy type on many occasions will share useful insight regarding weaknesses and other vulnerabilities with the Arisen. Likewise, Pawns that have spent a lot of time camping in the same region will have an easier time spotting chests, Seeker’s Tokens, materials, and other important items and points of interest.

Here is the full list of all Pawn Badges available in Dragon’s Dogma 2 along with their requirements:

Badge Requirement Cyclops Slayer Kill 30 Cyclops Ogre Slayer Kill 30 Ogres Golem Slayer Kill 30 Golems Griffin Slayer Kill 20 Griffins Sphinx Slayer Kill 5 Sphinxes Chimera Slayer Kill 30 Chimeras Gorechimera Kill 20 Gorechimeras Minotaur Slayer Kill 30 Minotaurs Vernworth Master Camp 50 Times In Vernworth Vermund Master Camp 50 Times In Vermund Battahl Master Camp 50 Times In Battahl