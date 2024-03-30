Pawn Badges are a very interesting mechanic that allows your companions to gain insight into various enemies and environments as you progress through the game. Badges are earned whenever Pawns defeat a large monster or camp in an area a certain number of times. Pawns can earn these Badges both while traveling with their Arisen and other players as part of a Pawn Quest.

Completing a Badge won’t provide you with any tangible rewards, but it does come with other benefits. Pawns that have defeated the same enemy type on many occasions will share useful insight regarding weaknesses and other vulnerabilities with the Arisen. Likewise, Pawns that have spent a lot of time camping in the same region will have an easier time spotting chests, Seeker’s Tokens, materials, and other important items and points of interest.

Here is the full list of all Pawn Badges available in Dragon’s Dogma 2 along with their requirements:

Badge

Requirement

cyclops

Cyclops Slayer

Kill 30 Cyclops

ogre

Ogre Slayer

Kill 30 Ogres

golem

Golem Slayer

Kill 30 Golems

griffin

Griffin Slayer

Kill 20 Griffins

sphinx

Sphinx Slayer

Kill 5 Sphinxes

chimera

Chimera Slayer

Kill 30 Chimeras

gorechimera

Gorechimera

Kill 20 Gorechimeras

minotaur

Minotaur Slayer

Kill 30 Minotaurs

vernworth

Vernworth Master

Camp 50 Times In Vernworth

vermund

Vermund Master

Camp 50 Times In Vermund

battahl

Battahl Master

Camp 50 Times In Battahl

