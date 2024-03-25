While classified as armor, Rings don't offer much in the way of physical defense. However, rings can be equipped to gain bonus stats, effects, or boosts to your character's strength or magick defense. They can also provide elemental and debilitation restance. The table below is a full list of a rings currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.
A ring that brims with mystic light. Grants the wearer a more companionable air. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver.
|
A ring imbued with power. Moderately boosts maximum Health.
|
A ring imbued with power. Slightly increases the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.
|
A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Strength.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly boosts experience gained from defeating foes.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Boosts amount recovered when using curatives.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly reduces time taken to incant spells.
|
A ring that finds frequent use among fledgling adventurers. Slightly boosts the wearer's Defense and Magick Defense.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Reduces accumulation of the wearer's sleep value.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. After a large loss of Health, wearer recovers Health slowly for a limited time.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Offers a greater boost to Strength the less weight the wearer is carrying.
|
A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Magick Defense.
|
A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from fire attacks.
|
A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from slash attacks.
|
A ring that emanates a direful impulse. Weakens all of the wearer's attacks to the fullest extent possible.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's drenched value from accumulating.
|
A ring that emanates a direful impulse. Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly boosts discipline gained from defeating foes.
|
A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Health.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Wearer takes more damage from ranged attacks from behind, but less if hit from the front.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Reduces Stamina expended when blocking an attack with the shield.
|
A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from strike attacks.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's sleep value from accumulating.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's silence value from accumulating.
|
A ring imbued with power. Moderately boosts maximum Stamina.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's petrification value from accumulating.
|
A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Magick.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Reduces accumulation of the wearer's petrification value.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Boosts Strength when the wearer's Health is at maximum.
|
A ring imbued with power. Moderately increases the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.
|
A ring imbued with power. Offers a greater boost to the Strength of bow attacks the closer the wearer is to a target.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's blighted value from accumulating.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's caught fire value from accumulating.
|
A ring imbued with power. Boosts Stamina recovery speed.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Temporarily boosts the Defense of a pawn after the wearer helps them up.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Greatly reduces time taken to incant spells, but also reduces maximum Health.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Boosts the wearer's Strength when their Health is low.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. The wearer recovers Health upon defeating a foe.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's tarred value from accumulating.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Temporarily boosts Strength after a successful Deflect.
|
A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Defense.
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. The wearer is less likely to be knocked down or staggered.
|
A ring imbued with power. Increases damage dealt when attacking foes from behind.
|
A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Stamina.
|
A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from ice attacks.
|
A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's ice-bound value l‘rom accumulating.
|
A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Health. maximum Stamina, and the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.
|
A ring imbued with power. The wearer's attacks are more likely to stagger and knock down foes.
|
A ring that glimmers with a gentle light. Proves the wearer's friendship with Trysha, daughter to a sorcerer of renown.