Eternal Bond A ring that brims with mystic light. Grants the wearer a more companionable air. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver.

Ring of Acclamation A ring imbued with power. Moderately boosts maximum Health.

Ring of Accrual A ring imbued with power. Slightly increases the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.

Ring of Aggression A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Strength.

Ring of Ambition A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly boosts experience gained from defeating foes.

Ring of Amplification A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Boosts amount recovered when using curatives.

Ring of Articulacy A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly reduces time taken to incant spells.

Ring of Assurance A ring that finds frequent use among fledgling adventurers. Slightly boosts the wearer's Defense and Magick Defense.

Ring of Awareness A ring that dispels malign powers. Reduces accumulation of the wearer's sleep value.

Ring of Benevolence A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. After a large loss of Health, wearer recovers Health slowly for a limited time.

Ring of Brawn A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Offers a greater boost to Strength the less weight the wearer is carrying.

Ring of Conservation A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Magick Defense.

Ring of Cooling A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from fire attacks.

Ring of Deflection A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from slash attacks.

Ring of Derision A ring that emanates a direful impulse. Weakens all of the wearer's attacks to the fullest extent possible.

Ring of Desiccation A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's drenched value from accumulating.

Ring of Disfavor A ring that emanates a direful impulse. Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes.

Ring of Endeavor A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly boosts discipline gained from defeating foes.

Ring of Exultation A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Health.

Ring of Gallantry A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Wearer takes more damage from ranged attacks from behind, but less if hit from the front.

Ring of Grit A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Reduces Stamina expended when blocking an attack with the shield.

Ring of Indifference A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from strike attacks.

Ring of Insomnolence A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's sleep value from accumulating.

Ring of Loquacity A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's silence value from accumulating.

Ring of Momentum A ring imbued with power. Moderately boosts maximum Stamina.

Ring of Motility A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's petrification value from accumulating.

Ring of Percipience A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Magick.

Ring of Pliancy A ring that dispels malign powers. Reduces accumulation of the wearer's petrification value.

Ring of Predominance A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Boosts Strength when the wearer's Health is at maximum.

Ring of Profusion A ring imbued with power. Moderately increases the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.

Ring of Proximity A ring imbued with power. Offers a greater boost to the Strength of bow attacks the closer the wearer is to a target.

Ring of Purification A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's blighted value from accumulating.

Ring of Quenching A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's caught fire value from accumulating.

Ring of Quickening A ring imbued with power. Boosts Stamina recovery speed.

Ring of Reassurance A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Temporarily boosts the Defense of a pawn after the wearer helps them up.

Ring of Recitation A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Greatly reduces time taken to incant spells, but also reduces maximum Health.

Ring of Recompense A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Boosts the wearer's Strength when their Health is low.

Ring of Regeneration A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. The wearer recovers Health upon defeating a foe.

Ring of Repellency A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's tarred value from accumulating.

Ring of Requital A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Temporarily boosts Strength after a successful Deflect.

Ring of Resiliency A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Defense.

Ring of Resolution A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. The wearer is less likely to be knocked down or staggered.

Ring of Skullduggery A ring imbued with power. Increases damage dealt when attacking foes from behind.

Ring of Tenacity A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Stamina.

Ring of Tepidity A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from ice attacks.

Ring of Thawing A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's ice-bound value l‘rom accumulating.

Ring of Triumph A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Health. maximum Stamina, and the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.

Ring of Vehemence A ring imbued with power. The wearer's attacks are more likely to stagger and knock down foes.