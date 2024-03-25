While classified as armor, Rings don't offer much in the way of physical defense. However, rings can be equipped to gain bonus stats, effects, or boosts to your character's strength or magick defense. They can also provide elemental and debilitation restance. The table below is a full list of a rings currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.

Icon

Name

Description
dd2-eternal-bond-3

Eternal Bond

A ring that brims with mystic light. Grants the wearer a more companionable air. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Acclamation

A ring imbued with power. Moderately boosts maximum Health.
dd2-ring-of-accrual-3

Ring of Accrual

A ring imbued with power. Slightly increases the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.
dd2-ring-of-aggression-3

Ring of Aggression

A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Strength.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Ambition

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly boosts experience gained from defeating foes.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Amplification

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Boosts amount recovered when using curatives.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Articulacy

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly reduces time taken to incant spells.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Assurance

A ring that finds frequent use among fledgling adventurers. Slightly boosts the wearer's Defense and Magick Defense.
dd2-ring-of-awareness-3

Ring of Awareness

A ring that dispels malign powers. Reduces accumulation of the wearer's sleep value.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Benevolence

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. After a large loss of Health, wearer recovers Health slowly for a limited time.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Brawn

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Offers a greater boost to Strength the less weight the wearer is carrying.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Conservation

A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Magick Defense.
dd2-ring-of-cooling-3

Ring of Cooling

A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from fire attacks.
dd2-ring-of-deflection-3

Ring of Deflection

A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from slash attacks.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Derision

A ring that emanates a direful impulse. Weakens all of the wearer's attacks to the fullest extent possible.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Desiccation

A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's drenched value from accumulating.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Disfavor

A ring that emanates a direful impulse. Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes.
dd2-ring-of-endeavor-3

Ring of Endeavor

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly boosts discipline gained from defeating foes.
dd2-ring-of-exultation-3

Ring of Exultation

A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Health.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Gallantry

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Wearer takes more damage from ranged attacks from behind, but less if hit from the front.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Grit

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Reduces Stamina expended when blocking an attack with the shield.
dd2-ring-of-indifference-3

Ring of Indifference

A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from strike attacks.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Insomnolence

A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's sleep value from accumulating.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Loquacity

A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's silence value from accumulating.
dd2-ring-of-momentum-3

Ring of Momentum

A ring imbued with power. Moderately boosts maximum Stamina.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Motility

A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's petrification value from accumulating.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Percipience

A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Magick.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Pliancy

A ring that dispels malign powers. Reduces accumulation of the wearer's petrification value.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Predominance

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Boosts Strength when the wearer's Health is at maximum.
dd2-ring-of-profusion-3

Ring of Profusion

A ring imbued with power. Moderately increases the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Proximity

A ring imbued with power. Offers a greater boost to the Strength of bow attacks the closer the wearer is to a target.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Purification

A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's blighted value from accumulating.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Quenching

A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's caught fire value from accumulating.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Quickening

A ring imbued with power. Boosts Stamina recovery speed.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Reassurance

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Temporarily boosts the Defense of a pawn after the wearer helps them up.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Recitation

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Greatly reduces time taken to incant spells, but also reduces maximum Health.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Recompense

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Boosts the wearer's Strength when their Health is low.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Regeneration

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. The wearer recovers Health upon defeating a foe.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Repellency

A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's tarred value from accumulating.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Requital

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Temporarily boosts Strength after a successful Deflect.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Resiliency

A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Boosts Defense.
dd2-ring-of-resolution-3

Ring of Resolution

A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. The wearer is less likely to be knocked down or staggered.
dd2-ring-of-skullduggery-3

Ring of Skullduggery

A ring imbued with power. Increases damage dealt when attacking foes from behind.
dd2-ring-of-tenacity-3

Ring of Tenacity

A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Stamina.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Tepidity

A ring that grants power to the wearer whose spirit resonates with its magick. Reduces damage taken from ice attacks.
dd2-missing-icon

Ring of Thawing

A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's ice-bound value l‘rom accumulating.
dd2-ring-of-triumph-3

Ring of Triumph

A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Health. maximum Stamina, and the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.
dd2-ring-of-vehemence-3

Ring of Vehemence

A ring imbued with power. The wearer's attacks are more likely to stagger and knock down foes.
dd2-missing-icon

Turquoise Ring

A ring that glimmers with a gentle light. Proves the wearer's friendship with Trysha, daughter to a sorcerer of renown.