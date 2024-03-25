Key Takeaways Portcrystals and Ferrystones are crucial for efficient fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Strategically place custom Portcrystals at key locations for swift returns.

Acquiring additional Portcrystals requires completing quests or finding them in specific locations.

Welcome, Arisen!

In Dragon’s Dogma 2's expansive world, fast travel isn't as straightforward as in many other open-world adventures. Understanding the nuances of this system is crucial for efficient exploration and progress. This guide delves into the mechanics of Fast Travel, focusing on the role of Portcrystals and Ferrystones.

Ferrystone A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal. 0.1 10000 A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal.

Portcrystal A marker to be placed anywhere one might wish to return; use of a Ferrystone will transport you there in an instant. 2 50000 A marker to be placed anywhere one might wish to return; use of a Ferrystone will transport you there in an instant.

Essential Portcrystal Locations

Portcrystals serve as anchor points for fast travel, and knowing their locations is key. Here's a rundown of crucial Portcrystal sites:

Static Portcrystal Locations

Vernworth : This static Portcrystal is a must-find in the central hub of the game.

: This static Portcrystal is a must-find in the central hub of the game. Harve Village: Another static crystal located in this quaint village, easily found near a local elder.

Custom Portcrystal Locations You Should Consider

Instead of making it easy for you to discover other Portcrystals, you'll have to work to make fast travel work for you in Dragon's Dogma 2. You will have to place the rest of the Portcrystals in the game at your discretion.

Custom Portcrystal Locations: For more strategic exploration, players can place custom Portcrystals at pivotal locations like Bakbattahl, Mountain Shrine, Volcanic Island Camp, and Drabnir’s Grotto. These sites will give you the most coverage on the map, and you will be visiting each of these locations fairly regularly.

Strategic Placement of Custom Portcrystals

Custom Portcrystals empower players to create their own fast travel points, significantly reducing travel time to key locations:

Bakbattahl : Placing a Portcrystal in this frequently visited locale ensures swift returns.

: Placing a Portcrystal in this frequently visited locale ensures swift returns. Volcanic Island Camp : Given the absence of a native Portcrystal, setting one here is beneficial for expeditions in the southern volcanic region.

: Given the absence of a native Portcrystal, setting one here is beneficial for expeditions in the southern volcanic region. Drabnir’s Grotto : To avoid the challenging terrain southwest of Battahl, a Portcrystal near Drabnir’s Grotto is advisable.

: To avoid the challenging terrain southwest of Battahl, a Portcrystal near Drabnir’s Grotto is advisable. Mountain Shrine: Positioning a Portcrystal here facilitates access to the northern reaches, including the Sphinx's domain and the Misty Marshes.

Acquiring Additional Portcrystals

Portcrystals are not abundantly scattered across the world, making their acquisition and placement a strategic decision:

Bay Wayside Shrine : Located in Vermund, this shrine is a reliable source for Portcrystals, requiring Wyrmslife crystals obtained from dragons.

: Located in Vermund, this shrine is a reliable source for Portcrystals, requiring Wyrmslife crystals obtained from dragons. Brant’s Quests : Completing quests for Brant in Vernworth's Inn rewards players with valuable Portcrystals.

: Completing quests for Brant in Vernworth's Inn rewards players with valuable Portcrystals. Griffin Nest: Adventurous souls can claim a Portcrystal by scaling the mountains south of the Misty Marshes and conquering the residing Griffin.

Considerations and New Game Plus

The scarcity of Portcrystals necessitates thoughtful placement. Players are encouraged not to set them down right as soon as you get them. Notably, Portcrystals carry over to New Game Plus, allowing players to start their subsequent journey with the Portcrystals gathered in their initial playthrough, enhancing the exploration experience from the onset.

By strategically leveraging Portcrystals, adventurers in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can significantly streamline their travels, ensuring more time is spent on thrilling quests and less on traversing the game's vast, beautiful landscapes.