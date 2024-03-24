Throughout your Dragon's Dogma 2 quest, you're bound to pick up countless items along the way - much like any action/adventure title. But some items aren't simply health boosts or materials that enhance your gear. Valuables are items often acquired through quests that hold a specific purpose or are monetarily rewarding when sold.

Below is a list of all valuables in Dragon's Dogma 2 including their descriptions and purpose. Click on a specific item for further details.