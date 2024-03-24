Throughout your Dragon's Dogma 2 quest, you're bound to pick up countless items along the way - much like any action/adventure title. But some items aren't simply health boosts or materials that enhance your gear. Valuables are items often acquired through quests that hold a specific purpose or are monetarily rewarding when sold.

Below is a list of all valuables in Dragon's Dogma 2 including their descriptions and purpose. Click on a specific item for further details.

Icon

Name

Cost
dd2-missing-icon

Ancient Battleground Key

500
dd2-missing-icon

Arborheart Cutting

500
dd2-missing-icon

Bandit Bill of Arrest

500
dd2-missing-icon

Battahl Residence Permit

500
dd2-missing-icon

Battahli-Crested Letter

500
dd2-missing-icon

Beastren Border Entry Permit

500
dd2-missing-icon

Beggar's Garb

500
dd2-border-entry-permit-3

Border Entry Permit

500
dd2-missing-icon

Bribery Investigation Findings

500
dd2-darraghs-bill-of-arrest-3

Darragh's Bill of Arrest

500
dd2-missing-icon

Diminished Godsway

500
dd2-missing-icon

Disa's Letter

500
dd2-missing-icon

Dulled Godsbane Blade

2500
dd2-missing-icon

Dulled Regalia Sword

5000
dd2-missing-icon

Empowered Godsbane Blade

5000
dd2-missing-icon

Escort Orders

500
dd2-missing-icon

Exquisite Spectacles

500
dd2-missing-icon

Finder's Token

1000
dd2-missing-icon

Folded Letter

500
dd2-missing-icon

Fruminous Shield

500

Fulminous Shield

5000
dd2-missing-icon

Glimmercoal

600
dd2-missing-icon

Glymercole

500
dd2-hiemal-euphony-3

Hiemal Euphony

500
dd2-howling-blizzard-3

Howling Blizzard

5000
dd2-missing-icon

Hurling Blizzard

500
dd2-imitation-jadeite-orb-3

Imitation Jadeite Orb

1500
dd2-missing-icon

Jadeite Orb

7500
dd2-missing-icon

Jasper

5000
dd2-missing-icon

Labor Requisition Orders

500
dd2-missing-icon

Large Blue Crystal Shard

2000
dd2-missing-icon

Let There Be Light

5000
dd2-missing-icon

Let There Be Lite

500
dd2-missing-icon

Letter of Request

500
dd2-missing-icon

Letter to Lord Patrick

500
dd2-missing-icon

Letter to Lord Phaesus

500
dd2-missing-icon

Letter to Menella

500
dd2-missing-icon

Letter to Ser Lennart

500
dd2-missing-icon

Lowering Earth

500
dd2-missing-icon

Makeshift Vault Key

500
dd2-missing-icon

Merchant's Document

500
dd2-missing-icon

Message from Brant

500

Missive to the Captain

500
dd2-missing-icon

Mock Mended Regalia Sword

500
dd2-missing-icon

Moonglint Key

500
dd2-missing-icon

Murder Report

500
dd2-myrmecoleon-card-3

Myrmecoleon Card

10000

Nation's Death Knell

5000
dd2-missing-icon

Nation's Death Knock

500
dd2-missing-icon

On the Transference of Souls

5000
dd2-missing-icon

On the Transference of Souls 1

2000
dd2-on-the-transference-of-souls-2-3

On the Transference of Souls 2

2000
dd2-missing-icon

On the Transit of Souls

500
dd2-missing-icon

On the Transit of Souls 1

500
dd2-missing-icon

On the Transit of Souls 2

500
dd2-onyx-3

Onyx

5000
dd2-missing-icon

Ornate Box

1000
dd2-missing-icon

Overseers' Lodge Key

500
dd2-missing-icon

Paragon Staff

30000
dd2-missing-icon

Paragon Staff Replica

500
dd2-provisioners-note-3

Provisioner's Note

500
dd2-missing-icon

Records of Treatment

500
dd2-missing-icon

Restored Regalia Sword

50000
dd2-missing-icon

Scalecinder

500
dd2-missing-icon

Scrap of Cloth

500
dd2-missing-icon

Small Blue Crystal Shard

1000
dd2-missing-icon

Sven's Ornate Box

1000
dd2-missing-icon

Tiger Eye

6000
dd2-missing-icon

Torn Letter

500
dd2-missing-icon

Towering Earth

5000
dd2-missing-icon

Unfinished Letter

500
dd2-missing-icon

Unlabeled Medicine

500
dd2-winters-path-3

Winter's Path

900