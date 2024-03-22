Key Takeaways Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 are player classes determining playstyle, similar to Final Fantasy 'jobs'.

There are 10 Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 including unique options like Mystic Spearhand and Warfarer.

Players are excited about the diverse Vocation options; it's unclear if players can switch classes during the game.

While the gaming world has been consumed with Helldivers 2, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth; there's something major on the horizon. Dragon's Dogma 2, the long-awaited mega-RPG from Capcom, has been on players' radars for a very long time, and it's an exciting time for fans.

Before diving in, it'll be good to know what Vocations/classes players can opt into, and we're going to run over these below.

What Are Vocations In Dragon's Dogma 2?

Vocations are essentially another term for player classes, which depict the kind of playstyle you'll have within Dragon's Dogma 2. This isn't the first time we've seen other games branch off with player classes, as RPG fans will know that Final Fantasy often refers to these as 'jobs.'

So don't fear reading up on some pre-launch and post-release content for Dragon's Dogma 2, as class fantasy is very much alive within this game.

All Vocations In Dragon's Dogma 2

Image: Capcom

Now that you're familiar with what Vocations are, it's best to run over all 10 types that players will be able to play as during Dragon's Dogma 2.

Fighter

Archer

Thief

Mage

Warrior

Sorcerer

Magic Archer

Mystic Spearhand

Trickster

Warfarer

All of these are going to offer unique playstyles, and players have been particularly exciting about the Mystic Spearhand, as this has one of the more unique movesets we've seen in a fantasy RPG.

Related Capcom Reveals New Dragon's Dogma 2 Gameplay, Including New Warfarer Vocation Capcom today dropped a brand new gameplay trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 focused on battling monsters and a new Vocation.

It'll be interesting to see how Capcom approaches players who choose one of these classes. It's currently unknown if players will be able to try out numerous ones throughout the game, or if they choose one Vocation, they're simply stuck with it. The latter can cause players to have extreme decision fatigue, as this is more or less the case, as we never want to choose a class we don't like!

We're highly anticipating Dragon's Dogma 2, and we'd like to hear from you in regards to what Vocation you're looking forward to playing the most.