Key Takeaways Start the quest by meeting Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn at night to investigate Allard.

Acquire a Marcher armor set and Courtly clothes to search Allard's chambers discreetly.

Find the Battahli-Crested Letter in Allard's hidden room, escape through the window, and return to Brant for a reward of 5,500 gold and a Ring of Accrual.

An Unsettling Encounter is a main quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 that unfolds in Vernworth, the capital city of Vermund. This quest involves stealth and strategy as you uncover pivotal secrets in the kingdom.

Starting the Quest

To initiate An Unsettling Encounter, you must first complete several quests for Captain Brant. After these prerequisites, the quest begins when you engage Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn in Vernworth about rumors regarding Allard. This interaction typically occurs at night, so you may need to rest at the inn until nightfall to meet him.

Speak with Captain Brant

Location: Meet Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn during the night. Discussion: Captain Brant will inform you about suspicious activities involving Allard, a key ally of the queen regent. This leads to a covert operation to investigate further.

Acquire Disguise

To discreetly search Allard's chambers, you will need an appropriate disguise:

Marcher's Armor Set : Can be purchased at Philbert’s Sundries or found in a chest in the first room of the Guardhouse.

: Can be purchased at Philbert’s Sundries or found in a chest in the first room of the Guardhouse. Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches

Navigate Vernworth Castle

With the disguise, enter Vernworth Castle:

Entry Assistance: Sonia, a guard, will help you enter the castle grounds discreetly from the side of the main entrance.

Search Allard’s Chambers

Once inside the castle:

Location : Make your way through the storeroom and then to Allard’s chambers.

: Make your way through the storeroom and then to Allard’s chambers. Discover the Secret Door: In Allard’s chambers, locate and open a secret door in the southeast corner by interacting with the distinctively marked blocks on the wall.

Obtain the Battahli-Crested Letter and Escape

Find the Letter : In the hidden room, retrieve the Battahli-Crested Letter

: In the hidden room, retrieve the Escape: Exit through the window in Allard’s chambers to avoid detection.

Rewards

Return to Captain Brant with the Battahli-Crested Letter to receive your rewards:

Reward Item Amount Gold 5,500 Ring of Accrual 1

Additional Tips

Keep Your Disguises : Store the Marcher armor set and Courtly clothes in your collective storage at an inn, as they may be needed for future quests.

: Store the Marcher armor set and Courtly clothes in your collective storage at an inn, as they may be needed for future quests. Time Management: Advance the game time by resting at an inn if necessary to align your activities with the night cycle when Brant is available.