Archer is a fundamental Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, specializing as a long-distance combatant who excels in physical damage through a variety of arrows. Vocations represent the diverse classes available to the player, influencing the choice of Weapons and Skills for both the Arisen and their Pawns, along with determining the stat growth with each level up. It's important to note that certain Vocations are exclusive to the Arisen.

Archers wield the bow, striking down foes from a distance. Their arrows are quick to find enemy weak points, turning the tide of battle.

Archer Overview

The Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 stands as a paramount choice for players who prefer engaging their foes from a distance, combining precision, agility, and a diverse arsenal. As a vocation rooted in long-range combat, the Archer brings a dynamic playstyle to the battlefield, characterized by its ability to deliver potent damage from afar, control crowds with area-of-effect techniques, and swiftly eliminate airborne threats. Archers use a bow for combat, of course.

Key Features and Skill Highlights

With skills like "Barrage Shot" for rapid attacks and "Deathly Arrow" for delivering crushing blows, the Archer is equipped to adapt to various combat scenarios. "Puncture Dart" exemplifies the class's focus on precision, requiring players to master the art of aiming under pressure to unleash devastating pierce attacks. For those preferring an element of stealth and surprise, "Ambuscade" increases damage when catching enemies off-guard.

Augments like "Endurance" and "Avidity" further enhance the Archer's capabilities, extending stamina for prolonged engagements and improving mobility across the terrain and in close quarters with foes. "Radiance" offers a practical utility by optimizing lantern usage, illuminating darker areas without the frequent need for oil.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Strong Damage Dealer: The Archer excels in delivering high damage, particularly when targeting enemy weak points from a distance.

The Archer excels in delivering high damage, particularly when targeting enemy weak points from a distance. Moderate Support Tools: With a range of AOE and CC skills, the Archer can effectively manage groups of enemies, providing valuable support to the party.

With a range of AOE and CC skills, the Archer can effectively manage groups of enemies, providing valuable support to the party. Self-Reliant: The vocation's diverse skill set allows for considerable self-sufficiency in combat situations.

The vocation's diverse skill set allows for considerable self-sufficiency in combat situations. Excellent Boss Killer: The Archer's ability to target vulnerabilities makes it exceptionally effective against larger, more formidable foes.

The Archer's ability to target vulnerabilities makes it exceptionally effective against larger, more formidable foes. Superior Anti-Air Combatant: Specialized skills enable the Archer to take down flying enemies with ease, securing aerial superiority.

Cons:

Resource-Intensive: Utilizing a variety of arrow types for different situations can consume significant resources.

Utilizing a variety of arrow types for different situations can consume significant resources. Higher Skill Ceiling: Mastery of the Archer requires adeptness with free aiming and a deep understanding of enemy behaviors and weak points.

Mastery of the Archer requires adeptness with free aiming and a deep understanding of enemy behaviors and weak points. Vulnerability at Close Range: Engaging enemies at close quarters can be risky, as the Archer's durability may not withstand heavy melee attacks.

All Archer Weapon Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Barrage Shot 1 0 Fires arrows in rapid succession, allowing for concentrated attacks on a single target. Can be employed while moving. Manifold Shot 4 1000 An advanced form of Barrage Shot that fires a greater number of arrows. Blighting Shot 7 2500 Fires a loaded arrow that adds to the target's blighted value on impact. Usable only when carrying an applicable arrow. Nocuous Shot 9 3000 An advanced form of Blighting Shot with increased arrow speed. If employed while clinging to a target, the user pierces the target with the blighting arrow directly. Dire Arrow 1 200 Fires a devastating shot that knocks down smaller targets. When using Steady Shot, arrows become even more powerful if they are loosed the instant the bow is fully drawn. Deathly Arrow 5 1300 An advanced form of Dire Arrow that inflicts greater harm and has the ability to pin smaller targets to walls. Drenching Shot 5 1100 Fires a loaded arrow that adheres to foes or terrain. Explodes after a time or if attacked, drenching the target and those who draw near. Usable only when carrying an applicable arrow. Deluging Shot 7 2000 An advanced form of Drenching Shot with increased arrow speed. If employed while clinging to a target, the user pierces the target with the drenching arrow directly. Exploding Shot 2 300 Fires a loaded arrow that adheres to foes or terrain. The arrow will burst when attacked or after a time, and can knock targets off balance. Erupting Shot 5 1300 An advanced form of Exploding Shot with increased arrow speed. If employed while clinging to a target, the user pierces the target with the explosive arrow directly. Keen Sight 2 300 Special sight augments the user's vision while drawing, allowing them to fire on distant targets. Consumes Stamina while the bow is drawn. Lyncean Sight 6 1600 An advanced form of Keen Sight that stabilizes the user's vision and consumes less Stamina. Sweep Shot 1 200 Fires arrows in a wedge pattern, allowing multiple targets to be struck simultaneously. Can be employed while moving. Cascade Shot 4 1000 An advanced form of Sweep Shot that fires a greater number of arrows. Tarring Shot 3 450 Fires a loaded arrow that adheres to foes or terrain. Explodes after a time or if attacked, tarring the target and those who draw near. Usable only when carrying an applicable arrow. Incendiary Shot 6 1600 An advanced form of Tarring Shot with increased arrow speed. If employed while clinging to a target, the user pierces the target with the tarring arrow directly. Torrent Shot 4 700 Fires multiple arrows in rapid succession. Rate of fire increases with consecutive shots. Prevents movement while active. Tempest Shot 7 2000 An advanced form of Torrent Shot that fires a greater number of arrows. Whirling Arrow 6 1800 Fires a powerful spinning arrow that delivers a barrage of hits. Effective at overwhelming smaller targets. Can be employed while moving. Spiral Arrow 8 2500 An advanced form of Whirling Arrow that appends still more strikes to the barrage. Heavenly Shot Hunter's Secret Hunter's Secret Fires an almighty arrow in exchange for consuming all of the user's Stamina. The arrow's potency is determined by the user's remaining Stamina when it is loosed.

All Archer Core Skills

Skill Description Front Kick Unleashes a swift kick that causes the target to flinch. Launches the user backward if the kick connects in mid-air. Steady Shot Draws the bow carefully, allowing for precise aim. Can be employed while moving. Length of the draw affects arrow impact and distance flown. Leaping Punt Delivers a weighty kick that can knock foes off balance. Launches the user backward after it connects. Parting Shot Fires an arrow while jumping back after performing a Leaping Punt or a mid-air Front Kick. Swift Nock Enables the user to nock arrows more quickly when using Loose or Steady Shot. Puncture Dart Draws the bowstring to its absolute limit before firing. Makes aiming more difficult, but allows arrows to pierce targets with greater impact. Loose Aims and fires an arrow at a nearby foe. Can be employed while moving. If employed while clinging to or pinning down a target, the user pierces the target with the arrow directly.

All Archer Augments