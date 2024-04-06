Key Takeaways Mage's support role hinges on elemental enhancements, heal-over-time spells, and adaptability in weapon skills.

Core skills like Quickspell, Levitate, and Focused Bolt enhance utility and survivability in a Mage build.

Augments like Apotropaism, Perpetuation, and Exaltation refine Mage abilities for maximum support efficiency.

Welcome, Arisen!

Creating a proficient Mage in Dragon’s Dogma 2 hinges on a harmonious blend of elemental and supportive magick, positioning this vocation as an indispensable support pillar in any party. This comprehensive guide will navigate through the intricacies of molding a Mage build optimized for support, covering weapon skills, core skills, augments, leveling strategies, and pawn configurations.

Best Support Mage Weapon Skills

The essence of a Mage lies in their adaptive weapon skills, tailored to the dynamics of the party and the challenges ahead. Below, we present a table of recommended weapon skills pivotal for a Mage's support role:

Recommended Weapon Skills

Skill Name Utility Affinity/Boon Elemental enhancements like Fire Boon are crucial. Upgrade to Affinity spells for varied elemental adaptations, pivotal for exploiting enemy weaknesses. Halidom Vital for cleansing debilitating status effects, increasing in importance as you progress and face enemies with potent debilitations. Argent Specializes in targeted heal-over-time spells, indispensable for maintaining the vitality of key party members in the heat of battle.

Given the situational nature of Mage weapon skills, flexibility is key. Here are optional skills that can occupy the fourth slot, based on your strategic preferences:

Optional Weapon Skills

Skill Name Utility Celerity Boosts movement speed, aiding in swift navigation and evasive maneuvers. While niche, it can be invaluable in specific scenarios. Palladium Shields against physical disruptions like knockdowns and staggers, providing a tactical edge in certain confrontations. Levin/Flagration Secondary damage options, serving as fillers amidst support duties. Prioritize support, resorting to damage only when your allies are sufficiently buffed.

You're probably going to be swapping these out fairly regularly based on what you're doing. Make sure you optimize, as there's no worse feeling than playing a Mage and not being able to help your Pawns.

Best Core Skills for Support Mage Build

A Mage’s core skills are the foundation of their support capabilities, enhancing their utility and survivability:

Skill Name Utility Quickspell Accelerates the casting of urgent spells, a lifeline for timely healing or buffs. While stamina-consuming, its strategic value is unparalleled. Levitate Offers mobility advantages, from evading ground-based threats to securing advantageous casting positions. Focused Bolt Amplifies staff attacks, providing a reliable DPS fallback when not engaged in active support.

Augments for a Mage Build

Augments refine and enhance the Mage's role, tailoring their abilities for maximum support efficiency:

Augment Description Acquisition Apotropaism Bolsters Magick Defense, fortifying the Mage's resilience against magical threats. First Mage Augment Perpetuation Prolongs the effects of enchantments and invigorations, minimizing maintenance and reapplication. Fourth Mage Augment Exaltation Enhances stamina recovery, vital for sustained casting in prolonged engagements. Fifth Mage Augment Mettle Increases Physical Defense, contributing to the Mage's overall durability. First Fighter Augment Endurance Elevates Stamina, facilitating more frequent and sustained spellcasting. Second Archer Augment Subtlety Reduces the Mage's threat profile, diminishing the likelihood of enemy aggression. First Thief Augment Sagacity Amplifies the Magick stat, elevating the potency of spells. Fifth Sorcerer Augment

Prioritize Mage augments for extended buff durations and improved stamina management, with additional focus on defensive stats through Fighter and Archer augments for enhanced survivability.

Leveling and Attributes

Strategic leveling is crucial for optimizing a Mage’s attributes to suit their support role. While Mage and Sorcerer vocations naturally enhance Magick and Magick Defense, periodic leveling as a Fighter can bolster HP and Physical Defense, balancing out the Mage's attribute profile for a more resilient support role.

Mage Pawn Builds

Designing your main pawn as a Mage requires thoughtful consideration of their traits and specialization to maximize their support effectiveness:

Personality: Opt for Kindhearted to prioritize healing and supportive actions.

Opt for Kindhearted to prioritize healing and supportive actions. Specialization: Chirurgeon enhances the pawn's proficiency in healing and support, aligning with the core objectives of a Mage build.

Leverage the online functionalities to scout for pawns that align with your strategic needs, ensuring they possess the traits and specializations conducive to a robust support Mage. It's important to have a Mage or a Sorcerer in the party for the damage benefits they can provide to the rest of your team.