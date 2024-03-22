There are 10 class vocations available in Dragon's Dogma 2 as of the release of the game. When you start a new game, you will have access to Thief, Mage, Fighter, and Archer, but will unlock the rest of the vocations along the way. This tier list will go through each of the classes available, and rank them as most viable to least viable for combat.

As expected, the vocations unlocked later in the game tend to be the more powerful classes to play. This gives the player more desire to keep playing farther into the game to unlock and master the best vocations. However, some early game vocations can shine as well, so let's dive in.

Vocation Tier List - DD2

The following list is where all vocations landed in the grand scheme of analysis. After this list, we will discuss the criteria we used to rank them, and then a little more information on each vocation and why they are where they are.

Tier Class SS Warfarer Close S Mystic Spearhand Trickster Close A Thief Fighter Warrior Magick Archer Close B Archer Mage Sorcerer Close

Vocation Tier List Criteria

The vocations classes in Dragon's Dogma 2 have been assessed for a variety of aspects related to their playstyle and power. Every player will value each of these aspects a little differently, and therefore it's always safe to remember that these are the opinions of our collective team and your assessment may differ. The criteria are:

Damage Output Ability

Fun Playstyle

Survivability

Adaptability to different enemies

Reliance on Pawns

SS-Tier Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Warfarer

The Warfarer is a very powerful vocation unlocked that can learn any skills from all other vocations. This class is by far the best due to its versatility and complete freedom of playstyle. You also happen to not be tied to any specific weapon type, giving you the freedom to change at will. You won't need to rely on your pawns as much as most of vocations as you can build your kit as you see fit.

S-Tier Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Mystic Spearhand

I personally played the Mystic Spearhand the most compared to any other vocations during my playthrough. It deals physical and magical damage, so it is versitile in many different fights against many different elements of foe. Utilizing the Redouted Bolt to immobilize enemies proves incredibly useful, especially to take down pesky flying enemies like Harpies.

You also can perform more gap-closing skills or dash away out of danger. I didn't find myself throwing many objects around with their ability, so I can't say I found that particularly useful, but other players have enjoyed this mechanic.

Trickster

The Trickster does not necessarily dish out a ton of damage, but it is an incredibly useful vocation when you have the right party of pawns working together. With abilities to crowd control (CC) enemies, wall them off from areas of the battlefield, confuse them, stagger them, and more, the Trickster is able to take charge of the battle without needing to dish out all of the damage themself.

A-Tier Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Thief

The Thief class is incredibly strong with damage early in the game, but also insanely squishy. I mostly played the Thief class until I eventually unlocked the Mystic Spearhand. The playstyle is very fun, and the damage output in the early game is very high. The damage definitely falls off hard as you get into the mid game, and switching to the Mystic Spearhand showed just how much more offensively powerful that class is, and better from a defensive perspective.

With that said, Thief was a super fun class to play and definitely worth a shot to start your game with - just be wary of how much damage you can take and just how quickly you can die.

Fighter

Fighters are another strong starting class as they have high survivability thanks to their shields and parrying ability. Damage is surprisingly good considering this is the "tank" type vocation to start with. As the fighter deals all physical damage, they can run into issues damaging certain enemies and will need to rely heavily on their pawns for these situations.

Warrior

The warrior dishes out great damage, but attacks with the most damage need to be charged up. They suffer the same issue as the fighter, as their damage is all physical and will rely on pawns to damage physical-immune foes. Their ability to cleave several enemies at a time is certainly a huge plus, destroying packs of wolfs and goblins faster and with ease.

Some players may not like the longer charge up attacks, feeling that the gameplay is sluggish compared to some of the other classes.

Magick Archer

The Magick Archer is able to dish out good damage in a variety of ways including both single and multi target damage. They can deal magic or physical damage, which gives them versatility in different scenarios. Their ability to revive downed pawns with support spells means it is easier to get your party back up as soon as possible.

Since a heavy focus of the Magick Archer is support, they need a good crew of pawns to rely on to deal most of the higher damage.

B-Tier Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Archer

The Archer class comes in handy in the very early game if your party is struggling to get enemies like Harpies down to the ground to attack. As an archer, you will heavily rely on your party to stay on the front line and attack while you pick off enemies from the back. Damage is not particularly strong and so often you may feel like you are hitting your enemies with a wet pool noodle.

Other than taking down flying enemies, the archer just feels very lackluster. You are better off keeping an archer in your party and playing as another class, unless you want to specifically play archer for the bow-and-arrow playstyle and RP.

Mage

The Mage suffers from the same reliance on other pawns as many other classes do. Since it has many elemental attacks, you can choose which element to use to take advantage of your enemies' weaknesses. Overall, the mage it OK, but the other classes just feel more powerful and fun.

Sorcerer

The Sorcerer is definitely the vocation with the most mixed thoughts on it in the eyes of players. Some players love it, other players (like myself and most of our team) felt that the casting time for spells was way too long. You can definitely cast many very strong spells, and stacking sorcerers will make their spells cast faster. But stacking sorcerers means you can't play with other classes as your pawns, which feels bad.

The playstyle of standing back and casting a 5-10 second cast to unleash, then doing it again, just didn't tickle our fancy. You are vulnerable to attacks while casting in this way, and it also makes for quite boring gameplay, especially if you compare it to other roles like the Thief, Warrior, and Mystic Spearhand.