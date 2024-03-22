Early on in Dragon's Dogma 2, you may run into a campfire close to the paths you are traveling. If you run up to the campfire and try to interact with it, the game will tell you that you need a camping set to rest there. This quick guide will show you where and when you can get a camping set.

Camping at a campfire will allow you to:

Regain health back to your maximum health after being injured

Pass time to the nighttime or the morning

Camping at a campfire is also free, compared to sleeping at an inn in a town, which usually costs between 1500 gold to 3000 gold. However, unlike sleeping at an inn or sleeping at your home for free, your main pawn will not return from any rift quests when camping at a campfire.

Where To Get a Camping Set in DD2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

You will arrive in Vernworth very early in your journey in Dragon's Dogma 2. This is the first major city in your adventure, and it houses many wonders, shops, and the ability to get your own home to sleep in. Among the various shops in town is the shop icon that shows a potion bottle. This shop is called Philbert's Sundries.

Philbert can sell your two different campfires:

Mundane Camping Kit: 1,000 gold

Glass-Patterned Camping Kit: 3,000 gold

Each camping kit in the game can protect you differently against attacking foes, but early in the game you should be safe to use your gold on the Mundane Camping Kit and save the rest.

Close

Be wary of the Ferrystone for 10,000 gold - it is one-use only! I made the mistake of thinking this was a stone i could use over and over to teleport back to town, so I spend my first 10,000 gold on a ferrystone only to find out it disapeared after use.

How To Use The Camping Set

To use any of the camping sets in Dragon's Dogma 2, simply have the kit in your inventory when you are traveling. Any of the campfires you see on your minimap, you can approach and make camp.

After a short loading screen, your tent will be set up, and you can cook food to increase your stats. You can also sleep here to regain your health back to your true maximum, healing any injuries that have momentarily decreased your max health. You can also pass time while sleeping to change the time of day to the morning or nightfall.