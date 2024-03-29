Key Takeaways Prioritize peaceful resolutions for optimal rewards and a successful evacuation.

Completion of "Hall of the First Dawn" is crucial for a seamless narrative flow.

Engage with disputes intricacies to impact outcomes and rewards, enriching gameplay.

Welcome, Arisen!

Civil Unrest is a significant post-game quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, centered around the evacuation of Bakbattahl's inhabitants. This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough, ensuring you make the best choices to quell the unrest and secure a peaceful evacuation.

Civil Unrest Quest Overview

Location : Near the Flamebearer Palace, Bakbattahl

: Near the Flamebearer Palace, Bakbattahl Quest Giver : Menella

: Menella Objective: Resolve civil disputes to safely evacuate Bakbattahl’s citizens

Starting the Quest

Menella, located on the main path towards the Flamebearer Palace and close to the Inn, will assign you this quest. Upon finding her, you'll witness a dispute among the locals, setting the stage for your task to alleviate tensions before the evacuation.

Initiate the "Hall of the First Dawn" quest at the Seafloor Shrine beforehand, as it's the evacuation destination.

Resolving Disputes

1. Residential Ward Dispute: Grantt vs. Abba

Location : Streets between the Rare Book Stand and Fulvio's Workshop

: Streets between the Rare Book Stand and Fulvio's Workshop Situation : A confrontation between a Beastren and a Human

: A confrontation between a Beastren and a Human Resolution Options :

: Peaceful: Avoid confrontation by guarding or evading attacks until the dispute dissipates.

Aggressive: Engage in combat, which the game considers a violent resolution.

2. Bakbattahl Bazaar Dispute: Glint vs. Nomos

Location : Streets near Avaran’s Arms and the Pilgrims' Inn - Flagship

: Streets near Avaran’s Arms and the Pilgrims' Inn - Flagship Situation : A heated debate over culpability

: A heated debate over culpability Resolution: Choose "neither of you are wrong" and placate both parties with a gesture of goodwill by distributing food to nearby children.

3. Vocation Guild Dispute: Nabrah vs. Scario - The Duel

Location : Outside the Vocation Guild

: Outside the Vocation Guild Situation : A challenge to honor, leading to a duel

: A challenge to honor, leading to a duel Resolution :

: Express interest in the duel's cause if desired, but ensure you agree to bear witness to maintain safety.

The duel concludes with mutual respect, resolving the dispute.

Final Steps

Return to Menella with news of your success in diffusing the tensions. Your approach to resolving each dispute will influence your rewards.

Meeting Empress Nadinia:

Post-resolution, Menella directs you to Empress Nadinia in the Flamebearer Palace. Despite potential obstacles (like Vera indicating the Empress's unavailability), proceed to meet Nadinia for her gratitude and quest completion.

Rewards

The quest concludes with varying rewards based on your dispute resolutions, including:

20,000 XP

10-20,000 G

35 Wyrmslife Crystals

Allheal Elixir (for amicable resolutions)

Wyrmslife Crystal 0.01 The crystallized blood of a draconic creature. Used in high-order enhancement. 5000 The crystallized blood of a draconic creature. Used in high-order enhancement.

Allheal Elixir 0.2 A precious elixir, decocted to concentrate its curative elements. Consume it to recover Health and Stamina in full, and cure all current debilitations. 10000 A precious elixir, decocted to concentrate its curative elements. Consume it to recover Health and Stamina in full, and cure all current debilitations.

Key Takeaways

Prioritize peaceful resolutions to maximize rewards and ensure a smooth evacuation.

The quest intertwines with the "Hall of the First Dawn," making it a prerequisite for a seamless narrative flow.

Engaging with each dispute’s specifics not only enriches the gameplay experience but also influences the outcome and rewards.