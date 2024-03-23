Key Takeaways To begin the quest "Claw them into Shape", meet Beren at Moonglow Garden at night near Borderwatch Outpost.

Help Beren by gathering weapons, finding a recruit like Humphrey, and surviving a duel.

Assist Beren in defeating a Cyclops, stand up for his recruits, and receive rewards like Lifetaker greatsword.

In order to get the quest “Claw them into Shape” in Dragon's Dogma 2, you must go to the Moonglow Garden at night and meet with Beren. It’s important to go to camp or use one of the benches at the Borderwatch Outpost to wait until nighttime as Beren will only show up to this location at night. This quest is also available very early into the game, within the first hour, so make sure to explore and meet up with Beren to save yourself some headaches.

Beren's location on the map is just west of Borderwatch Outpost

Meeting Beren

Once you meet with Beren, he’s going to ask you to join him, but to his disappointment, you’ll end up declining, and he’ll have to settle with his recruits. What you can do to help him though is gathering some weapons and a soldier with proper motivation. You can go ahead and get any one-handed sword you can get your eyes on in order to complete this quest. It turns out that Beren isn’t too picky about the weapons we’re bringing back to him. But what he does want is a promising recruit.

Go back to Vernworth and wait until nightfall and go walk around the Stardrop Inn. A young man by the name of Humphrey is going to stop and wants to speak with you. He wishes to find someone to train him, and he’s the perfect candidate for our man Beren. Tell Humphrey about Beren, and he’ll be on his way to train with Beren. Make your way back over to Beren as well. If you do wish to take an Oxcart, the one to the North-East is the one that will go straight to Melve.

The Duel

Rest until nighttime again and make your way to Beren’s tent in Moonglow Garden. Beren will thank you for the new recruit who is eager and willing to follow orders. He will then challenge you to a duel, and don’t worry, you won’t have to subject yourself to any long treks in order to fight. If you accept the sparring session, Beren will then teleport you to the ring to fight.

Whether you win or if you lose the duel, goblins will start attacking all the new recruits. Join Beren and Eli to make way to the goblins. Once you reach the camp, you’ll find out that a Cyclops ended up attacking the camp and may return.

Helping Beren

Beren will talk about how he’ll lose his post because of this and is looking for some help in making things right for his poor recruits. What you need to do next after talking with him is rest until the next night cycle and return to Moonglow Garden. Beren will be waiting here for you and will speak about what’s been going on. As you finish the conversation, the Cyclops will return for a fight. Join Beren in taking down the Cyclops and getting some justice for the poor lads that were injured by it in the first place. Once you beat the Cyclops, Humphrey will come speak with Beren about the situation. Beren will send him away to his captain before speaking with you further.

The Final Lesson

Wait about a day or so to speak with Beren again, he’ll be in his usual spot waiting to speak with you. I just went to the nearest camp and did yet another rest until nightfall to get Beren to speak with me again. You will receive the Lifetaker greatsword and 4000 Gold for this portion of the quest, and you will be able to find Beren in the Checkpoint Rest Town for one final reward.