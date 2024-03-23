Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Updated catalog with Sidequest, Vocation, Enemy, Item, and Miscellaneous Guides.
- Includes Achievement, Romance, and Pawn Revival Guides for thorough gameplay.
- Covers essential topics like Class Unlock, Capacity Increase, and Item Combinations.
Welcome, Arisen!
Below is our series of guides for Dragon's Dogma 2 on Hardcore Gamer. This list will be updated regularly as our content increases! Check back regularly for new updates to our catalog.
Sidequest Guides
- How to Complete The Provisioner's Blight
- Claw Them Into Shape Guide
- Brothers Brave and Timid Guide
- Nesting Troubles Guide
- How to Save Empress Nadinia's Life in 'Shadowed Prayers' Quest
- How To Attend The Masquerade (The Stolen Throne Quest)
- The Caged Magistrate Quest Walkthrough
- A Place to Call Home Guide
- Oxcart Courier Guide
- A Beggars Tale Guide
- Prey for the Pack Guide
- The Heel of History Guide
Vocation Guides
- All Vocations (Classes) In Dragon's Dogma 2
- How To Change Your Vocation
- Best Vocations and Class Tier List
- Doing This Will Break Your Warrior or Sorcerer Class Unlock Quest
- How To Unlock Mystic Spearhand Vocation
- How To Unlock Warrior Vocation
- How To Unlock Sorcerer Vocation
Achievement Guides
Pawn Guides
Enemy Guides
All Items Guides
Romance Guides
Miscellaneous Guides
- All Options
- How to use Dragon's Dogma 2 photo mode, all features detailed
- How To Increase Carrying Weight / Capacity
- How to Access the Chest in Trevo Mine
- What Carries Over in New Game+
- Equipment Enhancement Guide
- How To Get A Camping Set
- How To Get a House in Dragon's Dogma 2 - Free Sleep!
- All Seeker’s Tokens Rewards
- How To Import Characters From The Free App Into The Full Game
- Early Game Gold Farming
- Finding Golden Trove Beetles
- How To Redeem Pre-Order And Deluxe Edition Items
- How to Escape Jail
- How to Fast Travel
