Convergence is a pivotal main story quest in Dragon's Dogma 2, encountered after visiting Bakbattahl. This quest is crucial for gathering essential items and uncovering extensive lore about the land of Vermund. This guide will provide a detailed walkthrough to ensure you maximize every opportunity this quest offers.

Quest Objectives

Travel to Stormwind Cave in Harve Village. Navigate through the newly accessible path in the cave. Reach the Seafloor Shrine and meet Rothais. Acquire the Dulled Godsbane Blade Complete the quest and prepare for A New Godsway.

Starting in Harve Village

: The quest begins in the southern part of Harve Village, near an old man's hut. Destination: Locate Stormwind Cave close to the hut. A recent seismic event destroyed a gate, opening a previously blocked path and allowing passage.

Exploring Stormwind Cave

Initial Visit: If this is your first visit to Stormwind Cave, take the opportunity to explore thoroughly. The cave may contain valuable items and loot not collected on previous visits.

Mined nodes will eventually come back! If you've already cleared out this cave of its minerals, you could come back to find more, and even rarer, materials.

Journey to Seafloor Shrine

: Follow the new path through Stormwind Cave to reach the Seafloor Shrine, a significant historical and narrative site. Encounter with Rothais: Inside the shrine, you will meet Rothais, the founder of the kingdom of Vermund. He will divulge secrets related to the Godsway and its origins.

Acquisition of the Dulled Godsbane Blade: Rothais will provide you with the Dulled Godsbane Blade

Completing the Quest

: For an in-depth exploration of the Seafloor Shrine, refer to the comprehensive guide that details everything you can discover, especially the areas accessible via the elevator in the next room. Transition to Next Quest: Completing Convergence seamlessly leads into the next quest, A New Godsway, setting the stage for continued adventures and deeper revelations in the story.

Convergence advances the main storyline of Dragon's Dogma 2, integrates crucial lore elements, and provides vital items that will be significant as the game progresses. Make sure to utilize all resources, such as interactive maps and additional guides, to fully benefit from everything this quest and location have to offer.