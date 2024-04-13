Key Takeaways Escort the empress through town without being recognized with Vera's guidance.

Avoid helping a beastren being chased to prevent quest failure.

Receive 20,000 gold and Sunbloom for aiding Empress Nadinia in secret.

To start the side quest “Crossing in Shadow” in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must first complete the side quests “A Place to Call Home” and “A Candle in the Storm” and go to your home in Vernworth. Vera, an attendant of Empress Nadinia, will appear and ask for your help in escorting the empress through town.

Close

Follow Vera in the Shadows

You are to escort the empress to the Rose Chareau before dawn without her being recognized. Vera will know the way, but your pawns will stay behind to avoid any unwanted attention. At one point along the path, you’ll encounter a beastren trying to purchase some medicine, speak with the shopkeeper, and purchase the medicine for 1,000 gold. You’ll give the medicine to the man looking to help his wife and be met with some brief dialogue from the empress.

After you buy the medicine, you’ll walk along the path and follow Vera some more. Another beastren will approach you. He is being chased by a solider and wants you to help him get away. You have to deny helping him. If you do help, you’ll be thrown into gaol and fail the quest. Once you finish this encounter and the brief dialogue that follows, you are free to keep helping escort the empress through Vernworth.

When you reach the Rose Chareau, the empress will enter the building, and you’ll be met with some more dialogue from the empress. They will automatically take you to the statue of the Arisen in the town square and speak of how the town was founded and its current struggles. Once the empress and Vera leave for Bakbattahl, the quest is finished.

Quest Rewards

You will receive 20,000 gold and a Sunbloom for your efforts in helping Empress Nadinia secretly aid the beastren of Vernworth.