Key Takeaways Start quest by discussing false Sovran with Captain Brant.

Search for evidence in Vernworth Palace at night.

Escape palace through window after finding the crucial letter.

Disa's Plot is a critical quest in Dragon's Dogma 2, centered around uncovering the secretive activities of the queen regent, Disa. This quest requires stealth and careful investigation within Vernworth Palace to gather evidence and report back to Captain Brant.

Starting the Quest

This quest begins after engaging in discussions with Captain Brant about the false Sovran. Captain Brant will task you with investigating Disa to uncover her schemes. The quest starts when you look into Disa's activities and report your findings.

Search for Evidence of Disa's Misdeeds

Enter Vernworth Palace

Timing : Access Vernworth Palace at night for optimal discretion.

: Access Vernworth Palace at night for optimal discretion. Location: Head to the chambers on the top floor, which can be accessed directly from the main palace hall on your right as you exit the Guardhouse room.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: How to Change the Time of Day This guide will explore how you can control the flow of time to your advantage.

Find the Vernworth Castle Offices

Objective : Once on the upper floor, locate the Vernworth Castle Offices.

: Once on the upper floor, locate the Vernworth Castle Offices. Evidence Collection: A crucial letter is on the desk inside the offices, serving as evidence of Disa's misdeeds.

Interaction with Sven

Meet Sven : If you have previously met Sven in Vernworth, he will acknowledge your efforts in investigating Disa. If this is your first encounter, he will introduce himself and reveal that he is Disa’s son.

: If you have previously met Sven in Vernworth, he will acknowledge your efforts in investigating Disa. If this is your first encounter, he will introduce himself and reveal that he is Disa’s son. Covert Conversation: Sven may speak openly or covertly about the situation depending on your previous interactions.

Escape from the Offices

Urgent Exit : Your conversation will be abruptly interrupted, necessitating a quick escape.

: Your conversation will be abruptly interrupted, necessitating a quick escape. Window Escape: Exit through the nearby window in the office, dropping down to the ground outside.

Report Back to Captain Brant

Return to Captain Brant to report your findings once you have the letter and have escaped the palace. Successfully reporting back will complete the quest and unlock further main story quests from Captain Brant.

Additional Tips

Prioritization : While Disa's Plot can be delayed if you are engaged in other missions, it is advisable to complete it promptly as it triggers important main story events.

: While Disa's Plot can be delayed if you are engaged in other missions, it is advisable to complete it promptly as it triggers important main story events. Stealth Strategy: Consider your timing and methods of entry into the palace to avoid unnecessary confrontations.