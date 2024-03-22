Character classes are present in almost every RPG and Dragon’s Dogma 2 is no exception. Much like the original game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 uses the term ‘Vocations’ instead of ‘classes’, but they’re essentially the same thing. Your character’s Vocation dictates their playstyle and the types of spells and abilities they can access.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 lets you choose between four starting Vocations – Fighter, Archer, Mage, and Thief – and gives you the option to unlock six others as you progress. Given that Vocations are unlocked gradually in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll likely find yourself wanting to switch to a different class at several points throughout the game. Keep reading to find out how the process works.

How To Change Vocations In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Changing your vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a pretty straightforward affair. Your first order of business is to find one of the Vocation Guilds, which are typically located at inns or other similar places. You can access one very early on by visiting Warrick the innkeeper in the Borderwatch Outpost. Simply talk to Warrick and select the ‘Vocation Guild’ dialogue option followed by ‘Change Vocation’ to get started. You can use the Vocation Guild menu to change not only your Arisen’s class, but also the class of your Pawns.

You’ll need to spend some Discipline whenever you want to change your Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This resource can be acquired by defeating enemies and completing quests and is pretty scarce early on, so think carefully before picking a different Vocation. Picking a different Vocation won’t erase the progress you’ve made while playing as another class. If you have Discipline to spare, you can freely switch back and forth between Vocations as often as you please.

How To Unlock More Vocations In Dragon’s Dogma 2

We already have separate guides on how to unlock various other Vocations, so we’re only going to give you a brief summary here. In addition to the four starting Vocations, the game features two advanced Vocations in the form of the Warrior and the Sorcerer. You can unlock the Warrior by finding a two-handed weapon and the Sorcerer by finding an archistaff. These types of weapons can’t be found at shops in the starting area, so you’ll need to acquire them via exploration.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 also features four hybrid Vocations in the form of the Trickster, Warfarer, Magick Archer, and Mystic Spearhand. Each of these classes is basically a combination of two of the other Vocations mentioned earlier. Unlocking any of these hybrid Vocations is a pretty involved process that requires you to travel to remote places or complete lengthy questlines. Don’t expect to unlock any of them until you reach the midgame.