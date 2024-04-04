Key Takeaways Grab enemies to climb strategically in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Stab Cyclops in the eye to cause significant damage.

Pay attention to stamina, monster positions, and vulnerable spots.

You can climb on enemies in Dragon's Dogma 2 to get a strategic advantage. However, you'll need to keep your wits about you to hang on to your foes' fur.

You can climb on enemies by grabbing them and moving forward.

Grab to climb on enemies in Dragon's Dogma 2

If you want to scale up a monster Shadow of the Colossus-style, all you'll need to do is jump towards the monster and grab on to your foe. The button associated to grabbing should be displayed on the bottom right. It's R2 on PS5, for example. Once you've wrapped your hands onto the beast, you don't need to hold the button. Climb up its back or arm or chest (wherever you're at) and try to reach its face. Then, similar to Wander in Shadow of the Colossus, plunge your sword, knives, etc into the beast's weak point.

Cyclops are slightly different. You'll notice it only has one giant eye. If you climb to its eye and stab it, the monster sustains a lot of damage and collapses onto its knees. In some cases, the monsters have armor around its feet and knees, etc. Try to find a spot that has fur reaching out or find a higher platform to reach its back. If a pawn has the springboard ability, it might help you getting to a higher place as it bounces you off their shield.

The stamina bar in Dragon's Dogma should be monitored at all times.

Other tips you should know

Climbing on enemies in Dragon's Dogma 2 takes stamina. At the bottom of the screen's UI, there's a yellow bar that measures your stamina. If you see it low and flashing, let go of the monster. If you're on top of a griffin, you might be able to stand on its back to recover your character's stamina. I wish you luck, however, in that endeavor.

You also need to be aware of your positioning. Some of the monsters, like the ogre, stomp with their butts onto the ground Mario-style. This can cause a lot of damage if you're grabbing hold of that area. It can even make you unconscious if you're not careful. Foes can be knocked down as well.