Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom’s highly anticipated open-world RPG, is officially out and playable in all regions. If you’re one of the many people who purchased the game beforehand, you can now log in and enjoy the goodies that were offered as a pre-order incentive. Likewise, you can also grab the bonus items that come with the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Although pre-ordering the game or buying the Deluxe Edition – or both -, will automatically make you eligible for the bonus items, you’ll first need to redeem them in-game before you can use them. This process is pretty straightforward, but can be easy to miss when you’re just starting off and are focused on other things. Don’t worry, though, because we’ll explain how it works down below.

How To Redeem Items In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Pre-order and Deluxe Edition items are transferred to your storage and can be accessed by visiting an inn. As it happens, there’s an inn you can use in Borderwatch Outpost, the first settlement you come across shortly after starting the game. The inn also serves as a place where you can rest and change your Vocation, among other things.

You can access your storage by speaking with the innkeeper, but you’ll find that it’s completely empty the first time you interact with it. That’s completely normal. Simply talk to the innkeeper and choose the Rest option. Doing so will reload some assets and spawn the items inside your storage. All the bonus items should now be there, ready to be retrieved. Resting at the inn normally costs 1,000 gold, but is free the first time you do it.

What’s In The Box?

If you pre-ordered either the Standard or Deluxe Edition, you’ll receive the Superior Weapons Quarter, a weapons pack that consists of a staff, a sword, a shield, a bow, and a pair of daggers. These are essentially improved versions of the default weapons used by the four starting Vocations. Meanwhile, if you pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you also get the Ring of Assurance. It’s worth noting that these weapons can only be equipped by your Arisen and your main Pawn, but not the other two Pawns you can hire later on.

While the pre-order items are no longer available if you buy the game now, you can still get access to the Deluxe Edition items. Here’s what inside:

Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping Gear

Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection - Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant - A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis - Character Editor

Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals - Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (A)

It’s worth noting that all these items can also be purchased separately as DLC, albeit at a higher price. Capcom received quite a lot of criticism because of how they’re handling the Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC, and it’s easy to see why. The Deluxe Edition of the game is only $10 more expensive than the Standard Edition, but buying all the aforementioned DLC separately will set you back around $18. Unfortunately, there’s no way to upgrade the Standard Edition. If you already purchased the Standard Edition and want the extra items contained in the Deluxe Edition, I’m afraid you’ll have to pay almost twice as much as what they’re worth.