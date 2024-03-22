Key Takeaways Dragon's Dogma 2 struggles on Steam with review bombing due to technical issues, Denuvo, and microtransactions.

Capcom responds to backlash, promising patches for bugs and crashes, addressing frame rate issues, and adding a New Game option.

Some DLC items can be obtained in-game for free, but criticism remains over the Portcrystal enabling fast travel at a cost.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is off to a rocky start on Steam where PC gamers have been incessantly review-bombing it since launch, and not without good reason. While most reviewers, including our own Adam Beck, agree that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a very solid RPG, the game is not without its problems.

The PC version, in particular, is plagued by a variety of technical issues that negatively impact the game’s performance for a lot of players. The fact that Dragon’s Dogma 2 uses Denuvo doesn’t sit well with a lot of people either. However, an even bigger point of contention for PC gamers is the microtransactions, of which there are many.

Capcom Responds To The Backlash

Shortly after the negative reviews started pouring in, Capcom took to Steam to respond to the backlash and address some of the concerns raised by players. The Steam post mentions that the developers are fully aware of the technical issues and are actively working to fix them. We don’t have a timeline just yet, but patches containing fixes for bugs, crashes, and freezing should be arriving sometime “in the near future.” The developers also explained why certain players are experiencing low frame rates in some areas and are planning to address that issue as well in future patches.

Capcom didn’t make any actual comments regarding the microtransactions, but they did note that a lot of the items players can purchase via DLC can also be obtained for free in-game. This includes the Art of Metamorphosis character editor, the Portcrystal warp location marker, the Makeshift Gaol Key, and others. However, this doesn’t apply to everything, as there are indeed a few pieces of DLC that unlock content that can’t be acquired by simply playing the game.

There’s one piece of DLC players have been particularly critical of, and that’s the Portcrystal. The Portcrystal is an item that enables fast travel, a feature Capcom have been quick to dismiss prior to the game’s launch. In an interview with IGN, the game director criticized the extensive use of fast travel in certain video games and called said games “boring.” He also went on to say that Dragon’s Dogma 2 was designed with exploration in mind, which is why fast travel was heavily restricted. As it turns out, though, you can bypass some of those restrictions if you’re willing to pay for it.

The final issue Capcom brought up in the Steam post is the ‘New Game’ option. Dragon’s Dogma 2 currently doesn’t allow players to start a New Game, which seems like a strange oversight. Luckily, the developers assured players that such an option will be added in the future, although again, we don’t know exactly when this is coming either.