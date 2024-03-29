Key Takeaways Exclamation marks in Dragon's Dogma 2 indicate interactable objects or secret areas.

They can lead to rewards like Seeker's Tokens redeemable for items.

While important for finding rewards, exclamation marks can also signal hazards, so pay attention.

There are many items and objects to find and interact within the world of Dragon's Dogma 2. In some cases, these exclamation marks in Dragon's Dogma lead to exciting discoveries.

The exclamation mark includes ladders in Dragon's Dogma 2

What Do The Exclamation Marks Point Towards In Dragon's Dogma 2?

In many video games, an exclamation mark reveals you're in danger or being discovered by a foe. Take the Metal Gear Solid series, for example. When Snake gets spotted by an enemy, a red exclamation mark appears above the protagonist's head. Dragon's Dogma 2 is different from that, however.

When you see an exclamation mark on the Dragon's Dogma 2 mini-map, it shows you can interact with an object. For example, in Vernworth, there's a consistent exclamation mark showing there's a ladder you can climb. It never disappears, which annoys me somewhat. However, it is quite useful in some cases, as this exclamation can show where secret areas can be. The ladders can lead to treasure chests. If you don't see the exclamation point, a pawn may mention the ladder in your vicinity, perhaps more than needed.

That's not all the exclamation mark does, however. While exploring the area around Harve Village, this sign on the mini-map led me to a Seeker's Token. These are spotted throughout the world and can be redeemed for rewards at a vocation guild hall, such as the Ring of Triumph, Dowsing Spikes, and Champion's Mantle. There are hundreds of them all over the open world, and these exclamation marks can help you greatly in finding the Seeker's Tokens.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: All Seeker’s Tokens Rewards These are all the rewards you'll get for turning in Seeker's Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Are Exclamation Marks Important?

Yes, they certainly can be important. Other than highlighting rewards and interactive elements of the map, they can show hazards. Explosive crates, for example, can be one of those. Make sure to confirm what the exclamation mark is referring to; it might be above your head or below as well.