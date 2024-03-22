Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Gold in Dragon's Dogma 2 is essential for gear, travel, and more.
  • Sources of gold include loot from foes, quest rewards, and trading.
  • Combat, questing, and exploring ore veins are key to farming gold.

Hey there, Arisen!

In the mystical realm of Dragon's Dogma 2, gold isn't just a luxury; it's a necessity. From kitting out your character in the finest gear to securing fast travel and accommodations, the allure of gold weaves through every aspect of your adventure. This guide is your treasure map to wealth, pinpointing the most lucrative ventures in the early game to ensure your coffers are always brimming. Whether you're indulging in the fashionable side of armoring or strategically investing in property, understanding how to efficiently farm gold will transform your journey, making every challenge a bit more manageable and every victory that much sweeter.

Earning Gold: The Three Pillars

The economy of Dragon's Dogma 2 is multifaceted. Still, your path to prosperity mainly traverses through three avenues: the fallen loot of vanquished foes, the rewards of quests, and the art of trade. While the occasional treasure chest or pile of bones might offer a surprise windfall, these are mere drops in the bucket compared to the wealth you can amass through more consistent means.

Quests: The Adventurer's Paycheck

Quests are more than just narrative threads leading you through the world; they are opportunities to fill your purse. Venworth, for instance, is rife with tasks that, while varying in duration and difficulty, often yield generous gold rewards. From the simple to the complex, each quest completed not only advances your story but also your financial standing.

provisioner's blight sidequest dd2
Related
Dragon's Dogma 2: How to Complete the Provisioner's Blight Sidequest
This guide provides a detailed walkthrough on successfully completing this quest.

Combat: The Spoils of War

The age-old adage of 'to the victor go the spoils' holds true in Dragon's Dogma 2. Every foe defeated, from the lowliest goblin to the most majestic griffin, leaves behind materials that can be sold for gold. While the value of these materials varies, they all contribute to your growing wealth. Engaging in combat is not just about survival or progression but also about seizing the financial rewards that come with victory.

medusa dd2

Farming Gold from Monsters

The wilderness of Dragon's Dogma 2 is not just a backdrop for your quests but a resource-rich environment ripe for the taking. The carcasses of formidable creatures offer valuable materials that can be turned into gold, making them prime targets for those looking to increase their wealth. Below is a table showcasing some of the lucrative materials you can obtain from these creatures and their sale values:

Material

Source

Value (Gold)

Rugged Bone

Cyclops

300

Cursed Dullahan Bone

Dullahan

900

Minotaur Horn

Minotaur

300

Griffin Pinion

Griffin

1200

Ogre Spur

Ogre

300

Great Griffin Claw

Griffin

600

Misshapen Eye

Cyclops

800

Freakish Mane

Chimera

900

Dappled Ore

Golem

600

Magick Medal

Golem

1200

Black Crystal

Wight

480

Wyrmslife Crystal

Drake

1500

Ore: The Veins of Prosperity

Beyond the thrill of the hunt, the land itself offers wealth in the form of ore. Mines and caverns are treasure troves waiting to be explored, with each vein of ore promising a payout. The value of the ore increases with its rarity, making exploration and mining an essential part of your gold-farming strategy.

All Ore and Value Table

Ore

Value (Gold)

Copper Ore

100

Silver Ore

150

Gold Ore

300

Fuligin Ore

450

Southron Iron

240

Copperstone

450

Whitecobble

600

Guerco Cavern: A Goldmine of Opportunity

Among the myriad locations ripe for gold farming, Guerco Cavern stands out as a veritable goldmine. Home to a wealth of enemies and resources, this cavern is a one-stop shop for adventurers looking to maximize their earnings. From the valuable materials dropped by the resident Golem and Chimera to the abundant ore veins, a single foray into Guerco Cavern can significantly boost your gold reserves.

In the vast world of Dragon's Dogma 2, gold is more than just currency; it's the lifeblood of your adventure, enabling you to face challenges with confidence and style. By following the strategies outlined in this guide, you'll be well on your way to amassing a fortune, ensuring that your journey is not just successful but also splendidly lucrative.

all options dragon's dogma
Related
Dragon's Dogma 2: All Options
We delve into every facet of the game's options, ensuring you're properly set up for the journey ahead.