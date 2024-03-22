You can upgrade (enhance) both your armor and your weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2 to improve their stats at minimal cost. This guide will go over where to go to enhance your equipment, as well as how it works.

By enhancing your equipment, you will be able to:

Increase stats of weapons and armor

enhance the equipment up to 3 times for maximum stats

Where To Enhance Equipment in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can talk to any shopkeeper in the game who has an anvil nearby in order to access the equipment enhancement options. In Vernworth, this means you can talk to Bjorn at Bjorn's Armory or Roderick's Smithy. At Bjorn's you can buy armor, and at Roderick's you can buy weapons, but you can enhance any items at both shops.

After opening the dialogue with the NPC, choose "Equipment Enhancement" instead of Buy or Sell.

Choose the item you want to enhance

View the required materials and gold cost, then click the confirm button to upgrade.

How Equipment Enhancement Works in DD2

The first enhancement level always costs only gold. The second and third enhancement levels will cost more gold but also will require some materials. These materials are usually gathered from plants and various objects while traveling, such as Cinnamon Bark, or they are monster parts you obtain from killing enemies, such as a Goblin Horn.

Upgrading gear will increase damage for your weapons, and increase various stats for armor such as weight carried (lowing the weight that item takes in your inventory), defense, magick defense, and sometimes resistances as well.