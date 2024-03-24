Welcome, Arisen!

The Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 offers a compelling blend of durability and combat prowess, ideal for players drawn to the archetype of the noble knight. With its mix of defensive stances, crowd control capabilities, and offensive versatility, the Fighter provides a solid foundation for any party, excelling in both protective and combative roles. Whether you're navigating the intricacies of parrying or leading the charge with shield and sword, the Fighter offers a rewarding experience for those who value resilience and strategic mastery on the battlefield.

The Fighter vocation excels in melee combat, deftly wielding a sword and shield. Fighters can slice through enemy ranks and deliver powerful blows, while also using their shields to protect themselves and their allies.

Fighter Overview

The Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 stands as the bastion of defense among the available classes, blending the arts of tanking and offense into a versatile combat role. This class caters to players who favor resilience and strategic control over the battlefield, embodying the quintessential knight with its balance of protective and aggressive capabilities.

Trusty Sword 1.6 850 fighter 115 37 100 122 None None

Round Shield A circular shield. Effective even in a novice's hands, what for its intuitive size and shape. 1.47 530 warrior 104 25 100 126 None None A circular shield. Effective even in a novice's hands, what for its intuitive size and shape.

Key Features and Skill Highlights

The Fighter excels in close-quarters combat, employing swift sword strikes and an array of shield-based maneuvers to maintain the front line. Noteworthy for its rapid attack sequences, the Fighter can efficiently pin down adversaries, opening them up for relentless assaults. The vocation's parrying ability introduces a skillful element to combat, rewarding precise timing with significant defensive and counterattack opportunities.

For those inclined towards a more defensive playstyle, the Fighter offers skills centered around shield tactics, including taunts that draw enemy aggression and mitigate damage to allies. Conversely, players can explore more offensive builds that leverage the Fighter's capacity for airborne slashes and area-of-effect attacks, demonstrating the vocation's adaptability to different combat strategies.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Very Safe to Play: The Fighter's robust defense and quick recovery make it an ideal choice for newcomers and those who prefer a cautious approach to combat.

Solid Crowd Control: With skills designed to manage multiple foes, the Fighter can effectively keep enemies at bay and protect more vulnerable party members.

Unique Tanking Abilities: The vocation's specialized taunts and defensive skills allow it to absorb damage and control the flow of battle.

Strong Pinning Gameplay: The Fighter's proficiency in immobilizing targets makes it invaluable for neutralizing key threats and supporting coordinated team attacks.

Cons:

Can be Slow: The Fighter's focus on defense and control can sometimes lead to slower-paced combat compared to more agile vocations.

Parry Timings are Skill-Dependent: Mastering the Fighter's parry mechanic requires practice and timing, potentially challenging for some players.

Damage Builds are Weaker: While capable of offensive roles, the Fighter's damage output may not match that of vocations purely dedicated to dealing damage.

Vulnerability to Air Attacks: Despite its formidable ground control, the Fighter can be susceptible to aerial assaults, necessitating careful positioning and support from allies.

All Fighter Weapon Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Blink Strike 1 0 Rushes forcefully toward the target and visits a powerful blow upon them. Burst Strike 4 1000 An advanced form of Blink Strike that allows the user to travel further and more swiftly before visiting a powerful blow upon foes. Airward Slash 1 200 Performs a jump while slashing diagonally upward. An effective means of assailing flying targets. Cloudward Slash 5 1300 An advanced form of Airward Slash that reaches greater heights and inflicts greater harm. Also employable in mid-air. Shield Bash 1 200 Delivers a powerful blow with the shield that can knock targets off balance. Shield Pummel 4 1000 An advanced form of Shield Bash that strikes the target twice. Shield Summons 2 300 Raps the shield loudly to attract the attention of nearby targets. Shield Drum 5 1300 An advanced form of Shield Summons that carries further, drawing the ire of even distant targets. Compass Slash 3 450 Spins with blade extended, drawing a deadly circle that slices through nearby targets. Full Moon Slash 6 1300 An advanced form of Compass Slash. Spins with blade extended, slicing through targets at a broad range. Springboard 3 450 Launches allies into the air using the shield. Launchboard 6 1600 An advanced form of Springboard that uses the shield to launch allies further and to greater heights at a decreased cost to Stamina. Gouging Skewer 4 700 Thrusts the blade into the target's body before raining further blows upon them. If strikes connect, the user clings to larger targets and pins down smaller targets that are flinching. Gutting Skewer 7 2000 An advanced form of Gouging Skewer that delivers a greater number of stabbing strikes. Also employable in mid-air. Impeccable Guard 4 700 Spins nimbly on the spot, blocking attacks from every direction with the shield. Employable even while flinching. Useful for escaping dire circumstances. Flawless Guard 7 2000 An advanced form of Impeccable Guard that consumes less Stamina and has a greater effective range. Hindsight Slash 5 1100 Ducks backward before charging in to deliver a slashing blow. Using it as an evasive maneuver increases its power. Hindsight Sweep 8 2500 An advanced form of Hindsight Slash. Delivers more strikes when counterattacking, each of increased might. Counter Slash 6 1800 Parries a target's attack with the shield before delivering a swift slash in return. Consumes Stamina while defending. Vengeful Slash 8 2500 An advanced form of Counter Slash that consumes less Stamina while defending and affords greater range when counterattacking. Perfect Defense 7 2500 Guards against all manner of attacks from the front. Consumes a great deal of Stamina while defending. Divine Defense 9 3000 An advanced form of Perfect Defense that consumes less Stamina while defending. Riotous Fury Soldier's Code Soldier's Code A skill raining powerful blows on the target, dealing massive damage at a high Stamina cost.

All Fighter Core Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Onslaught 0 0 Unleashes a flurry of swift slashes with the sword. Empale 0 0 Thrusts blade forward in a forceful jab. Follows up with powerful successive strike if it connects with a foe who has been knocked off balance. Defend 0 0 Guards against attacks from the front with the shield. Some Stamina is consumed when an attack connects with the shield. Deflect 0 0 Deflects attacks back toward the target. While active, counterattacking consumes less Stamina. True Deflect 1 150 Deflects attacks back toward the target with impressive might. While active, counterattacking consumes no Stamina. Tusk Toss 2 250 Traces a grand skyward arc with the blade, sending lightweight targets flying into the air. Steeled Foundation 3 400 Uses the shield to ease the impact from falling. Reduces fall damage and hastens recovery after a fall. Enchanted Counter 4 600 When using Defend while enchanted, automatically counters with an elemental attack corresponding to the enchantment.

