Flickering Shadows is a main story quest encountered upon first entering Bakbattahl in Dragon's Dogma 2. This quest not only unlocks the Trickster Vocation but also leads players to significant interactions with the Dragonforged and reveals a sunken temple. Here’s a detailed step-by-step guide to navigating and completing this pivotal quest.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: The Dragonforged Explained This guide will help you locate The Dragonforged and detail his offerings across different game phases.

Starting the Quest

Upon your first arrival at Bakbattahl, following the completion of Captain Brant's last quest Nation of the Lambent Flame in Vernworth, you'll trigger Flickering Shadows. As you approach Bakbattahl’s main gates, a cutscene with the Pathfinder initiates the quest. He directs you to find Ambrosius at Olta’Battahl Coast to learn more about the Godsway.

Finding Ambrosius

To locate Ambrosius:

Travel through Bakbattahl: Head northeast through the Mercantile and Residential Wards. Exit to Olta’Battahl Coast: Follow the road to the coastline where you’ll encounter some hooded figures and possibly a non-quest related Griffin. Meet Ambrosius: Continue along the coast until you meet Ambrosius.

Collecting Blue Crystal Shards

Small Blue Crystal Shard 0.05 A small fragment imbued with a curious blue light. One of precious few to wash up on the Olta'Battahl coastline. 1000 Small Blue Crystal Shard A small fragment imbued with a curious blue light. One of precious few to wash up on the Olta'Battahl coastline.

Ambrosius asks you to collect blue crystal shards found nearby:

First Shard : Right behind Ambrosius near the sea.

: Right behind Ambrosius near the sea. Second Shard : North near a hooded figure.

: North near a hooded figure. Third Shard : Past a large central rock.

: Past a large central rock. Fourth Shard: East of the third shard, behind a smaller rock by the sea.

Ensure you hand over all the shards to Ambrosius, who explains their connection to the Godsway, a power source for the Arisen.

Consult the Dragonforged

After dealing with Ambrosius:

Locate the Dragonforged: Head north across a wooden bridge to find a cave that houses the Dragonforged at Bay Wayside Shrine. Collect Items: Before speaking to him, collect the red Wyrmslife Crystal Simple Rift Incense Dialogue Options: Choose "Tell me of the Godsway" after exploring other dialogue options for lore. The Dragonforged will direct you to a sorcerer named Phaeus for more information.

Meeting the Oracle

To continue your quest:

Head to Reverent Shrine: Return to Bakbattahl and exit west, then travel north to reach the Oracle’s location east of Enoa’Battahl Forest in the northern Battahl. Speak with Luz at the Shrine: Ask about the Godsway. Luz hints at a mysterious path beneath the sea and directs you to another Dragonforged in Harve Village.

Final Steps in Harve Village

Travel to Harve Village: Use a Ferrystone Meet the Rivage Elder: At Stormwind Cave near the sea in Harve Village, the Elder reveals a rising sunken temple, setting the stage for the next quest.