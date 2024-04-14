Key Takeaways The Forbidden Magick Research Lab is crucial for main and side quests, accessible through various strategic entries.

The Forbidden Magick Research Lab in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a crucial location, frequently visited as part of various main and side quests. This guide delves into everything you need to know about navigating this mysterious and hidden locale, ensuring you maximize your quests and loot acquisition efficiently.

Where is the Forbidden Magick Research Lab

The Forbidden Magick Research Lab is strategically tucked away, accessible through multiple entries which serve different narrative and exploratory purposes:

Northern Cliff/Gaol Entrances: Approach from the northern market of Bakbattahl, descending the cliff paths towards the Gaol. This route offers a direct but tricky passage to the lab.

Eastern Flame Palace Entrance: Found within the Great Flame Shrine via the eastern entrance of Bakbattahl. It involves navigating the spiral staircase in the Shrine Altar room's northwest corner to reach the lab.

South Flame Palace Entrance: Starting from the southern roads of the City, this approach leads you through the history-rich parts of Bakbattahl, winding towards the temple to access the same spiral staircase mentioned above.

Main and Side Quests Overview

The Forbidden Magick Research Lab hosts several pivotal quests within the game:

"A New Godsway": This main quest is essential for advancing the final act. Players must collect 15 Wyrmslife Crystals, which are found within the lab.

"Veil of Gossamer Clouds": For side quest enthusiasts, this involves entering the lab to locate a crucial letter hidden in one of the workshops, pivotal for furthering Sven's storyline in Vernworth.

"Sotted Sage": Tied to the Warfarer Vocation unlock, this quest requires finding Newt Liqueur in the Alchemy rooms, which is a key component for the quest.

Additional Quest Details

Medusa Boss Preparation: NPCs in the workshop rooms can provide vital information for tackling the Medusa boss. A specific book outlines strategies essential for victory.

Dreams Apart: A quest linked with significant storyline implications, details of which are reserved to maintain the game's suspense and discovery experience.

Quest-Related Warnings and Tips

Timed Quest Caution: Engaging in the "Shadowed Prayers" quest without adequate preparation can lead to failure if not completed before leaving the Flame Palace. Always ensure to complete the necessary objectives beforehand.

: Engaging in the "Shadowed Prayers" quest without adequate preparation can lead to failure if not completed before leaving the Flame Palace. Always ensure to complete the necessary objectives beforehand. NPC Interactions: While exploring, be mindful of NPCs that can trigger quests unintentionally, which might lead to unexpected challenges.

Navigating the Lab

Understanding the layout and potential hazards within the Forbidden Magick Research Lab is crucial for efficient gameplay:

Guard Dynamics: The guards in the lab will not interact aggressively unless the player engages in suspicious activities or combat. This allows for a more stealth-oriented approach if preferred.

Restricted Areas: Certain areas within the lab are off-limits to Pawns, mirroring the restrictions observed in other sensitive areas like Vernworth Palace. Plan your exploration accordingly, knowing you might need to proceed solo in specific sections.

Important Loot in the Forbidden Magick Research Laboratory

Navigating the Forbidden Magick Research Lab not only serves the storyline and quest progression but also provides opportunities to gather significant loot. Here’s a breakdown of the valuable items you can discover within this mysterious lab:

Key Loot Items and Locations

Seeker's Tokens: Integral for collectors and certain quests, two tokens can be found within the lab:

Seeker's Token 1: Located near the head of the dragon statue in the main workshop area, easily noticeable due to its prominent placement.

: Located near the head of the dragon statue in the main workshop area, easily noticeable due to its prominent placement. Seeker's Token 2: Found lodged within the dragon remains at the bottom of the staircase in the Refuse Storage area.

Wakestone : Known for their powerful properties, these items are crucial:

Wakestone 1: Positioned inside the ribcage of the dragon's skeleton in the large pit, accessed by descending the large circular staircase.

: Positioned inside the ribcage of the dragon’s skeleton in the large pit, accessed by descending the large circular staircase. Additional Wakestone Shards: Available in various locations, including the Workshop 1 room on a table and potentially in the upper levels near the Flamebearer Palace.

Wakestone 0.3 A stone ensorceled with miraculous magick. Formed of Wakestone shards, it holds the power to restore the dead to life. 5000 Wakestone A stone ensorceled with miraculous magick. Formed of Wakestone shards, it holds the power to restore the dead to life.

Valuable Gear and Equipment:

Farseer’s Circlet: A universal helmet that can be found in the Laboratory Workshop 1 room or purchased at the Bakbattahl Armory vendor.

Farseer's Circlet 0.6 A golden circlet. Focusing the mind's eye upon the polished jewel over the brow inhibits tremors in the wearer's magicks. 23490 fighter archer mage thief warrior sorcerer mystic-spearhand magick-archer trickster 17 32 -1 2% 2% 4% 4% 8% Farseer's Circlet A golden circlet. Focusing the mind's eye upon the polished jewel over the brow inhibits tremors in the wearer's magicks.

Grimoires: Spellbooks such as Igneous Melody, Emergent Vitality, and others are located in a chest in the Laboratorium - Material Stores room.

Miscellaneous Valuable Items:

Black Crystal 0.2 Crystallized essence left by a wight. Can be used to enhance equipment. 1600 Black Crystal Crystallized essence left by a wight. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Blackened Horn 0.3 The severed horn of a goreminotaur. Can be used to enhance equipment. 2000 Blackened Horn The severed horn of a goreminotaur. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Loot Acquisition Tips

Exploration Strategy: To ensure thorough exploration and item acquisition, start from the lower levels of the lab and work your way upwards, taking advantage of the lab's circular layout to avoid missing any hidden chests or items.

: To ensure thorough exploration and item acquisition, start from the lower levels of the lab and work your way upwards, taking advantage of the lab’s circular layout to avoid missing any hidden chests or items. Quest Integration: Some items, like the Seeker's Tokens and Wakestones, may also tie into quests or unlock additional content, making their acquisition doubly beneficial.

Final Tips for Navigating the Forbidden Magick Research Lab

As you explore the Forbidden Magick Research Lab, remember the following tips to enhance your experience:

Stay Alert: The lab is filled with both treasures and traps. Remain vigilant for environmental cues that may indicate hidden items or secret passages.

: The lab is filled with both treasures and traps. Remain vigilant for environmental cues that may indicate hidden items or secret passages. Manage Inventory Wisely: With the abundance of valuable items, ensure your inventory has enough space before venturing deep into the lab to avoid leaving important loot behind.

This concludes our detailed guide on the Forbidden Magick Research Lab in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It provides all the necessary information to navigate the location effectively, complete quests, and secure valuable loot. Whether engaging in deep storyline quests or simply hunting for treasures, this lab offers many opportunities for ambitious adventurers.