Key Takeaways Start side quest "Gift of the Bow" by talking to Glyndwr near the weaponsmith in Vernworth.

Teach Glyndwr a foreign bow style at the ruins north of Trevo Mine.

Receive 8,500 gold and a Ring of Proximity as quest rewards.

The side quest “Gift of the Bow” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is started by speaking with an elf by the name of Glyndwr near the weaponsmith in Vernworth.

Gift the Bow

Glyndwr will be just a few feet away from the weaponsmith in Vernworth and wishes to look at what bows are offered by the smith, but he cannot partake in buying one due to his Elven lineage. When speaking with Glyndwr you’ll be able to deliver a foreign bow for him to inspect. Any bow will do, you can just buy the cheapest one available at the shop. When you deliver the bow, he will talk with you about the Vernworth bow briefly and speak of how he’s been struggling with his bowman skills as of late. Glyndwr will then ask you to teach him a new form of archery for his upcoming trial. You’ll have to meet him at the ruins north of Trevo Mine.

The Way of the Bow

Make your way to the ruins and make sure that you’ve switched to the Archer class to teach Glyndwr the foreign archery style. Would be a little hard to teach him how to use a bow if you’re only able to use blades, right? Once you are at the ruins, speak with Glyndwr, and he’ll ask you to shoot some targets so that he may study your form of archery.

After the first target, Glyndwr will give you an explanation of why Elven archery differs so much from its counterpart’s practice. Glyndwr will then go ahead and try his hand at the targets and express his pleasure at how well-made the bows are for the region.

Quest Rewards

With his newfound resolve and a new bow, Glyndwr makes his way back home for his trial. You will receive 8,500 gold and a Ring of Proximity for helping Glyndwr learn a more suitable form of archery.

Ring of Proximity: A ring imbued with power. Offers a greater boost to the Strength of bow attacks the closer the wearer is to a target.