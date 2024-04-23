Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Unlock the lore and secrets of the unchosen world by navigating the Seafloor Shrine and battling undead enemies.
- Combat tips include crushing skeleton skulls and using healing spells on zombies. Search for valuable items in chests.
- Meet King Rothais and complete the quest to earn rewards. Evacuate major cities for unique quests and achievements.
Halls of the First Dawn is a pivotal main quest in the post-game of Dragon's Dogma 2, where you return to the Seafloor Shrine to uncover more about the unchosen world from King Rothais, the founder of Vermund. This guide will help you navigate this quest, from battling undead to uncovering crucial lore.
Heading to the Seafloor Shrine
- Location Changes: The Seafloor Shrine and its surrounding paths are fully exposed to the world now devoid of water. Start by heading north and descending into what was once the seabed, now a walkable path leading directly to the castle.
- Navigating the Terrain: As you approach the castle, the area swarms with undead enemies such as skeletons and zombies. Day and night have lost their distinction, affecting the behavior of these creatures.
Combat Tips Against Undead
- Skeleton : Fight them like you would human enemies, but remember to crush their skulls post-mortem to ensure they do not rise again.
- Zombies: These foes are notably resilient but are vulnerable to healing spells, which can deal damage instead of healing.
Collect Valuable Items
- Search for Chests: Keep an eye out for numerous chests scattered around the Seafloor Shrine. These often contain valuable items like Ferrystone , Wakestone Shard , and other crucial resources.
Encounter with King Rothais
- Meeting Rothais: Upon reaching the castle, find your way to the central yard where Rothais awaits. Before engaging him, activate the nearby Portcrystal for easier return trips in the future.
- Dialogue with Rothais: Speak with Rothais, who will share insights into the state of the new world and his transformation into the Mad Sovran. His tale concludes with him summoning other former Arisens to the castle.
Quest Completion and Rewards
- Completion: Luz, one of the former Arisens, will instruct you to traverse the world to save as many people as possible. Completing this section of the quest grants you 25,000 gold, 15,000 XP, and two Ferrystone .
Subsequent Evacuation Quests
Evacuate Major Cities
Your next task involves visiting each of the game’s major cities to advise citizens to evacuate to the Seafloor Shrine. Each city presents a unique quest with its own rewards:
- Vernworth - The Regentkin's Resolve
- Bakbattahl - Civil Unrest
- Sacred Arbor - Wandering Roots
- Volcanic Island Camp - The Importance of Aiding Ernesto
- Excavation Site - Shepherd of the Pawns
Quest Impact
Completing all evacuation quests will automatically complete all other sidequests, making you unable to finish them later. Plan your actions carefully to maximize rewards from available quests.
Achievements and Conclusions
- Achievements: Successfully evacuating all settlements will earn you a special achievement, though there are no additional in-game rewards for this accomplishment beyond the quest-specific payouts.