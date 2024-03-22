Treasure chests are scattered throughout the land in Dragon’s Dogma 2, some with incredible value, while others have less than desired outcomes based on how much effort it is needed to get to them. For one treasure chest in Trevo Mine, there happens to be a seemingly impossible to reach chest on a little ledge, but thankfully, the rewards are worth it (unless you’re in the endgame already).

Northwest of the capital, players will find Trevo Mine, which is a part of a side quest chain that has the Arisen helping fellow soldiers against goblins and hobgoblins. Whether or not it is found before this quest is irrelevant, as while this is a fairly lengthy and vertical cave worth exploring, one chest is located near the northern exit and is higher than the Arisen is able to jump.

While there are no doubt going to be various ways found to get to the chest through various skills of existing classes – for example, while we haven’t seen it done for this instance, a sword and shield user’s ability to use their shield as a jump pad was utilized in tight spots such as this. But for us, the advanced class of Spearhand made this very easy to obtain.

In order to first gain access to the Spearhand vacation, players will need to venture back to Melve, where, once again, the settlement is under attack by a rather gnarly looking dragon that has pustules all over its body. Upon completing this and the dragon flying away, a mysterious man will approach the Arisen, which then gives them the opportunity to ask about his fighting style, unlocking a means of trying out the vocation at a local inn.

After obtaining the vocation, there will be one skill that will get the Arisen to the top of that edge post-haste. This is the base skill of Dragoun’s Foin, which propels the Arisen forward towards an enemy, spear ready to strike. So all that needs to be done is equip this skill and travel back to the north entrance of Trevo Mine.

There will be a rock opposite of the ledge which just has enough elevation for the Arisen to jump in the air and propel them on to the rock without much trouble. This skill in general is very good for finding little off the beaten path areas that normally aren’t ventured. As for the reward in this chest, the Arisen will find a Ferrystone, something that is very rare so early on in the game.