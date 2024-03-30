Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a very robust character creator that gives players a ton of customization options. A lot of these options are also available when customizing your main Pawn, along with a couple of others that are not available to the Arisen. Among others things, you can use the customizer to set your main Pawn’s Inclination.

Your Pawn’s Inclination is a trait that determines their behavior and personality. Inclination plays an important role in how Pawns behave during combat, and also comes into play outside of it. Much like your main Pawn’s Vocation or Specialization, their Inclination can be changed at (almost) any time. Here’s how the process works:

How To Change Pawn Inclination In Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can change your main Pawn’s inclination by visiting a Pawn Guild. Pawn Guilds are located near Grand Riftstones in major cities like Vernworth and are run by NPCs that sell a series of special items, including some that allow you to change your main Pawn’s Inclination. The items you’re looking for are called Incense and they come in five varieties. Buy one of these Incenses and use it on your main Pawn to give it a different Inclination.

There are only four types of Inclinations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but five types of Incenses to choose from. The extra one, called the Ambivalent Rift Incense, does the same thing as the other four, but instead of letting you set a specific Inclination, it simply replaces it with a random one. The only reason why you may want to use the Ambivalent Rift Incense is because it’s much cheaper than the other ones. For reference, the Ambivalent Rift Incense only costs 500 Rift Crystals while the other four cost a whopping 2,000 Rift Crystals, each.

The Four Pawn Inclinations Of Dragon’s Dogma 2

Calm: Pawns with this inclination will prioritize defense and survival in combat. They don’t shy away from battle but prefer to stay in the back rather than the front line. They will also keep an eye on your inventory and dispose of rotten food or other items that might be harmful to the Arisen. This Inclination is most suitable to Vocations that focus on ranged attacks, such as Archers.

Kindhearted: Pawns with this Inclination will prioritize healing and supporting their allies in combat. You can expect a Kindhearted Pawn to immediately rush to your aid when you get knocked down or afflicted by Debilitations like Sleep. This Inclination is most suitable to Vocations that can use healing magick, such as Mages. It also tends to pair well with the Chirurgeon Specialization.

Simple: Pawns with this Inclination are more interested in exploration and adventure rather than combat. Simple Pawns tend to be quite talkative and will often tell you about interesting things they find in the wild. They also like to gather materials for you and will occasionally even craft items. This inclination works particularly well with characters that have the Forager Specialization regardless of their Vocation.

Straightforward: Pawns with this Inclination love a good fight. Expect Straightforward Pawns to charge head-first into battle and use their best skills to take down enemies as quickly and as efficiently as possible. During exploration, they prioritize keeping an eye out for potential enemies rather than materials or places of interest. This Inclination is most suitable to melee-oriented classes like Fighters and Warriors.