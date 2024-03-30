Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers a fantastic character creator that allows players to create some pretty wild-looking Arisen. If you’re not the type of person who likes spending hours on character customization, you may find the creator to be a little bit intimidating. However, we do recommend taking the time to go through all the options because changing your character’s appearance afterward can be quite costly.

There are two ways to change your appearance mid-game in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You won’t be able to use either of them to customize secondary Pawns, but both will work if you’re planning to change the appearance of either the Arisen or their main Pawn. Let’s take a look at both methods down below.

How To Change Your Appearance At A Barberie

A Barberie is a typical video game barber shop where you can pay a fee to make alterations to your character. Don’t expect to stumble across one of these shops shortly after starting the game because they can only be found in major towns like Vernworth. The Vernworth one is called Clovis’s Barberie and is located just outside the Merchant Quarter near the West Vernworth Oxcart Station.

Upon talking to Clovis or another barber, you’ll be presented with four different options – Change Hairstyle, Adjust Makeup, Give Markings, and Change Multiple. Either of the first three options will cost you 10,000 gold while the last one will set you back a whopping 25,000 gold. Once you select an option, the game will ask whether you want to use it to customize the Arisen or the main Pawn. If you want to customize both of them, it’s going to cost you double.

How To Change Your Appearance Using The Art Of Metamorphosis

A lot of video games allow players to customize every aspect of their character at barber shops, which is a little bit odd to say the least. As you may have already noticed, that’s not the case in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Barber shops in this game can only be used to change the hair, makeup and markings of your character, but there is a way you can completely alter the appearance of your character as well. For that, you’ll need a special book called The Art of Metamorphosis.

The Art of Metamorphosis can be purchased from Pawn Guild vendors for 500 Rift Crystals. Much like barber shops, Pawn Guilds can only be found in major towns like Vernworth. Once you have one of these tomes in your possession, you’ll need to visit a Barberie and select the Modify Appearance option to get started. Using this book gives you access to the entire suite of customization options and allows you to change any aspect of your Arisen as you see fit. The tome can also be used to customize main Pawns.