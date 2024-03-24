Key Takeaways Alter your hairstyle in Vernworth for a hefty cost of 10,000G or 25,000G for multiple changes.

Inside the Barber's, choose from various selections for character customization, including makeup and markings.

Consider using the Art of Metamorphosis as a cheaper alternative to modify your appearance for 500RC.

Your character's hairstyle in Dragon's Dogma 2 is part of their identity, and if you've made the wrong decision during the creation process, you can change it. Unfortunately, it will cost you a pretty penny. Nothing was harmed in the making of this guide, except for my in-game wallet.

How to Alter Your Hairstyle in Dragon's Dogma 2

In the main city of Vernworth, you can visit the Barber in Dragon's Dogma 2. Boot up the city's map, and to the left of the Merchant Quarter, you'll see a scissors emblem. It's near the Grand Riftstone of Vermund and West Vernworth

Once you're inside the Barber's, speak to the woman inside. She'll offer a bunch of selections for character customization. She can change your hairstyle, adjust makeup, and give markings. 'Change Multiple' means you can alter all three factors in one fell swoop. Unfortunately, you'll need 10,000G just for a haircut (sounds expensive to me) or 25,000G to change multiple aspects of your hero or heroine. Your pawn can also be altered if need be.

After choosing to change your hairstyle, you can change many aspects of your character. Swift changes to the Hairstyle, Eyebrows, and Facial Hair can be added to your Arisen. For the Hairstyle itself, you can make a difference in the style itself, Root Color, Tip Color, Root/Top Blend, Sheen Position, and Sheen. If you hate what you make, you can also reset the hairstyle at the bottom.

Once you're happy with what you have, press the Options button or the one that's stated on the bottom right. Now, you're free to go on your merry adventures with a new look and defeat Griffins in style. Perhaps, you've added an impressive beard to your chap like Geralt from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to Modify Your Appearance

Art of Metamorphosis A special tome that allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. One use only. Can be used when visiting a barberie. 0.05 10000 A special tome that allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. One use only. Can be used when visiting a barberie.

Another possibly cheaper way to change your appearance is by modifying it with an Art of Metamorphosis. You can acquire it in the Pawn Guild from the man behind the table with a blue cauldron on the desk. It costs 500RC. This is the resource that revolves around your pawn's exploits. You can gain them from your pawns coming back from an online player's adventures after resting at an inn or activating rift stones around the world.